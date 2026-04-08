The U.S. Vice President, De Vance, today (Wednesday) threatened Iran with severe consequences if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that U.S. President Donald Trump has options to return to war.



Vance, who will lead the negotiating delegation with Iran to Pakistan, said: "Iran needs to take the next step, otherwise Trump has options to return to war," clarifying that his country is offering the Iranians the option of negotiation instead of returning to war.



America's Cards



He pointed out that if the Iranians want to collapse the ceasefire, that will be their concern, indicating that the Iranians are preparing to open the Strait of Hormuz.



Vance added: Trump is discussing the third proposal that Iran presented through Pakistan while U.S. media circulated Iran's first rejected plan, noting that the 10-point proposal referred to by Trump is more rational.



He emphasized that the more Iran concedes, the more gains it will achieve in negotiations, stating that the U.S. administration has strong cards and will utilize them well.



Does the agreement include Lebanon?



Regarding Lebanon's position in the agreement with Iran, Vance said: It seems that the Iranians believed that the ceasefire includes Lebanon, but this is not true, adding: We have never stated that, nor have we indicated that it would be so.



He clarified that "what was said is that the ceasefire focuses on Iran and on U.S. allies," pointing out that "the Israelis have already offered to slightly reduce their movements in Lebanon because they want to ensure the success of the negotiations."



He stressed by saying: "Not because that is part of the ceasefire, but because they are trying to create conditions for our success," adding: "If Iran wants to let these negotiations collapse due to escalation in Lebanon - which is something unrelated to them and the United States has never said it is part of the ceasefire - that is ultimately their decision."



He continued: "We see that Iran leaving the negotiations because of Lebanon would be an unwise decision, but in the end, it is their choice."



Uranium Enrichment



In response to a question about uranium enrichment, Vance said: "The President has made it clear that we do not want Iran to have the capability to manufacture a nuclear weapon," adding: "He has also confirmed that we do not want Iran to enrich uranium in a way that leads to a nuclear weapon, and we want them to abandon nuclear fuel," noting that "these will be our demands during the negotiations."



He added: "We will see what Iran will be willing to give up, and if they show genuine goodwill and provide what we need to reach a successful agreement that ensures the security of the American people, I believe there is a lot that can be achieved in return."



He continued: "However, if they do not provide what we need, I believe the results will be bad," adding: "But I am optimistic that the Iranians will act wisely and that they will negotiate in good faith."