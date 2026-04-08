هدد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي دي فانس اليوم (الأربعاء) إيران بعواقب وخيمة إذا لم تفتح مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خيارات للعودة للحرب.


وقال فانس الذي سيرأس وفد التفاوض مع إيران إلى باكستان: «على إيران اتخاذ الخطوة التالية وإلا فإن ترمب أمامه خيارات للعودة للحرب»، موضحاً أن بلاده تقدم للإيرانيين خيار التفاوض بدلاً من العودة للحرب.


أوراق أمريكا


وأشار إلى أن الإيرانيين إذا أرادوا انهيار الهدنة فهذا سيكون شأنهم، مبيناً أن الإيرانيين يعدون بفتح مضيق هرمز.


وأضاف فانس: ترمب يتحدث عن المقترح الثالث الذي قدمته إيران عبر باكستان بينما تداولت وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية خطة إيران الأولى المرفوضة، مبيناً أن المقترح المكون من 10 نقاط الذي أشار إليه ترمب أكثر عقلانية.


ولفت إلى أنه كلما تنازلت إيران ستزيد مكاسبها بالمفاوضات، مبيناً أن الإدارة الأمريكية لديها أوراق قوية وستستغلها جيداً.


هل شمل الاتفاق لبنان؟


وحول موقع لبنان من الاتفاق مع إيران قال فانس: يبدو أن الإيرانيين اعتقدوا أن وقف إطلاق النار يشمل لبنان، لكن هذا غير صحيح، مضيفاً: لم نعد بذلك أبداً، ولم نُشر إلى أنه سيكون كذلك.


وأوضح أن «ما قيل هو أن وقف إطلاق النار يركز على إيران، وعلى حلفاء الولايات المتحدة»، مشيراً إلى أن «الإسرائيليين عرضوا بالفعل أن يخففوا من تحركاتهم قليلاً في لبنان، لأنهم يريدون ضمان نجاح المفاوضات».


وشدد بالقول: «ليس لأن ذلك جزء من وقف إطلاق النار، بل لأنهم يحاولون تهيئة الظروف لنجاحنا»، مضيفاً: «إذا أرادت إيران أن تترك هذه المفاوضات تنهار بسبب تصعيد في لبنان -وهو أمر لا علاقة لها به ولم تقل الولايات المتحدة يوماً إنه جزء من وقف إطلاق النار- فهذا في النهاية قرارهم».


وتابع: «نحن نرى أن ترك إيران للمفاوضات بسبب لبنان سيكون قراراً غير حكيم، لكنه في النهاية خيارهم».


تخصيب اليورانيوم


وفي رده على سؤال بشأن تخصيب اليورانيوم قال فانس: «الرئيس قال بوضوح إننا لا نريد لإيران امتلاك القدرة على تصنيع سلاح نووي»، مضيفاً: «كما أكد أننا لا نريد أن تقوم إيران بتخصيب اليورانيوم بما يقود إلى سلاح نووي، ونريد منها التخلي عن الوقود النووي»، مشيراً إلى أن «هذه ستكون مطالبنا خلال المفاوضات».


وأضاف: «سنرى ما الذي ستكون إيران مستعدة للتخلي عنه، وإذا أظهرت حسن نية حقيقياً وقدّمت ما نحتاجه للوصول إلى اتفاق ناجح يضمن أمن الشعب الأمريكي، فأعتقد أن هناك الكثير الذي يمكن تحقيقه في المقابل».


وتابع: «أما إذا لم تقدّم ما نحتاجه، فأعتقد أن النتائج ستكون سيئة»، مستدركاً: «لكنني متفائل بأن الإيرانيين سيتصرفون بذكاء، وأنهم سيتفاوضون بحسن نية».