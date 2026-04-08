هدد نائب الرئيس الأمريكي دي فانس اليوم (الأربعاء) إيران بعواقب وخيمة إذا لم تفتح مضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خيارات للعودة للحرب.
وقال فانس الذي سيرأس وفد التفاوض مع إيران إلى باكستان: «على إيران اتخاذ الخطوة التالية وإلا فإن ترمب أمامه خيارات للعودة للحرب»، موضحاً أن بلاده تقدم للإيرانيين خيار التفاوض بدلاً من العودة للحرب.
أوراق أمريكا
وأشار إلى أن الإيرانيين إذا أرادوا انهيار الهدنة فهذا سيكون شأنهم، مبيناً أن الإيرانيين يعدون بفتح مضيق هرمز.
وأضاف فانس: ترمب يتحدث عن المقترح الثالث الذي قدمته إيران عبر باكستان بينما تداولت وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية خطة إيران الأولى المرفوضة، مبيناً أن المقترح المكون من 10 نقاط الذي أشار إليه ترمب أكثر عقلانية.
ولفت إلى أنه كلما تنازلت إيران ستزيد مكاسبها بالمفاوضات، مبيناً أن الإدارة الأمريكية لديها أوراق قوية وستستغلها جيداً.
هل شمل الاتفاق لبنان؟
وحول موقع لبنان من الاتفاق مع إيران قال فانس: يبدو أن الإيرانيين اعتقدوا أن وقف إطلاق النار يشمل لبنان، لكن هذا غير صحيح، مضيفاً: لم نعد بذلك أبداً، ولم نُشر إلى أنه سيكون كذلك.
وأوضح أن «ما قيل هو أن وقف إطلاق النار يركز على إيران، وعلى حلفاء الولايات المتحدة»، مشيراً إلى أن «الإسرائيليين عرضوا بالفعل أن يخففوا من تحركاتهم قليلاً في لبنان، لأنهم يريدون ضمان نجاح المفاوضات».
وشدد بالقول: «ليس لأن ذلك جزء من وقف إطلاق النار، بل لأنهم يحاولون تهيئة الظروف لنجاحنا»، مضيفاً: «إذا أرادت إيران أن تترك هذه المفاوضات تنهار بسبب تصعيد في لبنان -وهو أمر لا علاقة لها به ولم تقل الولايات المتحدة يوماً إنه جزء من وقف إطلاق النار- فهذا في النهاية قرارهم».
وتابع: «نحن نرى أن ترك إيران للمفاوضات بسبب لبنان سيكون قراراً غير حكيم، لكنه في النهاية خيارهم».
تخصيب اليورانيوم
وفي رده على سؤال بشأن تخصيب اليورانيوم قال فانس: «الرئيس قال بوضوح إننا لا نريد لإيران امتلاك القدرة على تصنيع سلاح نووي»، مضيفاً: «كما أكد أننا لا نريد أن تقوم إيران بتخصيب اليورانيوم بما يقود إلى سلاح نووي، ونريد منها التخلي عن الوقود النووي»، مشيراً إلى أن «هذه ستكون مطالبنا خلال المفاوضات».
وأضاف: «سنرى ما الذي ستكون إيران مستعدة للتخلي عنه، وإذا أظهرت حسن نية حقيقياً وقدّمت ما نحتاجه للوصول إلى اتفاق ناجح يضمن أمن الشعب الأمريكي، فأعتقد أن هناك الكثير الذي يمكن تحقيقه في المقابل».
وتابع: «أما إذا لم تقدّم ما نحتاجه، فأعتقد أن النتائج ستكون سيئة»، مستدركاً: «لكنني متفائل بأن الإيرانيين سيتصرفون بذكاء، وأنهم سيتفاوضون بحسن نية».
The U.S. Vice President, De Vance, today (Wednesday) threatened Iran with severe consequences if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that U.S. President Donald Trump has options to return to war.
Vance, who will lead the negotiating delegation with Iran to Pakistan, said: "Iran needs to take the next step, otherwise Trump has options to return to war," clarifying that his country is offering the Iranians the option of negotiation instead of returning to war.
America's Cards
He pointed out that if the Iranians want to collapse the ceasefire, that will be their concern, indicating that the Iranians are preparing to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Vance added: Trump is discussing the third proposal that Iran presented through Pakistan while U.S. media circulated Iran's first rejected plan, noting that the 10-point proposal referred to by Trump is more rational.
He emphasized that the more Iran concedes, the more gains it will achieve in negotiations, stating that the U.S. administration has strong cards and will utilize them well.
Does the agreement include Lebanon?
Regarding Lebanon's position in the agreement with Iran, Vance said: It seems that the Iranians believed that the ceasefire includes Lebanon, but this is not true, adding: We have never stated that, nor have we indicated that it would be so.
He clarified that "what was said is that the ceasefire focuses on Iran and on U.S. allies," pointing out that "the Israelis have already offered to slightly reduce their movements in Lebanon because they want to ensure the success of the negotiations."
He stressed by saying: "Not because that is part of the ceasefire, but because they are trying to create conditions for our success," adding: "If Iran wants to let these negotiations collapse due to escalation in Lebanon - which is something unrelated to them and the United States has never said it is part of the ceasefire - that is ultimately their decision."
He continued: "We see that Iran leaving the negotiations because of Lebanon would be an unwise decision, but in the end, it is their choice."
Uranium Enrichment
In response to a question about uranium enrichment, Vance said: "The President has made it clear that we do not want Iran to have the capability to manufacture a nuclear weapon," adding: "He has also confirmed that we do not want Iran to enrich uranium in a way that leads to a nuclear weapon, and we want them to abandon nuclear fuel," noting that "these will be our demands during the negotiations."
He added: "We will see what Iran will be willing to give up, and if they show genuine goodwill and provide what we need to reach a successful agreement that ensures the security of the American people, I believe there is a lot that can be achieved in return."
He continued: "However, if they do not provide what we need, I believe the results will be bad," adding: "But I am optimistic that the Iranians will act wisely and that they will negotiate in good faith."