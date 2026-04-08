The news coming from Tehran remains conflicting regarding the leadership of the Iranian negotiating delegation with the United States in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, next Friday.



Information indicates an unprecedented change in the negotiating delegation, as it is likely that the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, will lead his country's negotiations.



The Iranian news agency "ISNA" reported that the leadership of the Iranian negotiating delegation in the upcoming talks with the American side, scheduled for Friday in Pakistan, will be assigned to Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



Meanwhile, the Iranian agency "ISNA" quoted a knowledgeable source saying that Iran has not made a final decision regarding the head of the negotiating delegation with the United States.



According to previous reports, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is leading the negotiating team for Washington.



The Iranian channel "Fori News" on Telegram predicted that the negotiations on Friday would be direct, unlike the previous indirect negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



The American site "Axios" reported from informed sources that the meeting on Friday in Pakistan will be the first face-to-face negotiation between Americans and Iranians since the beginning of the war.



The Associated Press reported a conflict between the Persian and English versions of the Iranian ceasefire proposal. It stated that the Persian version of the plan included the phrase accepting enrichment, while this was absent from the English version.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has played a mediating role in efforts to reach a ceasefire, announced early today (Wednesday) that invitations have been sent to both delegations to attend Islamabad next Friday "to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement to resolve all disputes."



If these details are confirmed, it will be the first time that Qalibaf takes on a direct negotiating role, although his official position is limited to the presidency of the parliament.



Before the recent war, and during the 12-day war last June, the leadership of the Iranian negotiating team was entrusted to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as has been customary in previous negotiation rounds for the foreign minister to take on this task.



During the recent war, dozens of senior political and military officials in Iran were killed in American and Israeli attacks. Despite nearly 40 days passing since Mojtaba Khamenei was announced as the new leader of Iran, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, he has not appeared publicly or in the media so far, and his presence has been limited to a few written statements attributed to him.