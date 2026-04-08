لاتزال الأنباء القادمة من طهران متضاربة بشأن رئاسة وفد التفاوض الإيراني مع الولايات المتحدة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد يوم الجمعة القادم.
وتشير المعلومات إلى تغير غير مسبوق في وفد التفاض، إذ ترجح أن يقود رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قالیباف مفاوضات بلاده.
وذكرت وكالة «إيسنا» الإيرانية للأنباء أن رئاسة وفد إيران المفاوض في المحادثات المرتقبة مع الجانب الأمريكي، والمقرر عقدها يوم الجمعة في باكستان، ستُسند إلى محمد باقر قالیباف.
فيما نقلت وكالة «إسنا» الإيرانية عن مصدر مطلع قوله: إن إيران لم تتخذ قراراً نهائياً بشأن رئيس الوفد المفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة.
وبحسب تقارير سابقة، يتولى نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، قيادة الفريق المفاوض لواشنطن.
وتوقعت قناة «أخبار فوري» الإيرانية على تليغرام أن تكون مفاوضات يوم الجمعة مباشرة خلافاً للمفاوضات غير المباشرة في السابق والتي كان يقودها وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي عن مصادر مطلعة أن لقاء الجمعة في باكستان، سيكون أول تفاوض وجها لوجه بين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين منذ بداية الحرب.
وتحدثت وكالة أسوشيتد برس عن وجود تضارب بين النسختين الفارسية والإنجليزية لمقترح وقف إطلاق النار الإيراني. وقالت إن النسخة الفارسية من الخطة تضمنت عبارة قبول التخصيب، في حين غاب ذلك عن النسخة الإنجليزية.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي اضطلع بدور الوسيط في مساعي التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار، أعلن فجر اليوم (الأربعاء) أنه تم توجيه دعوة إلى وفدي الطرفين للحضور إلى إسلام أباد يوم الجمعة القادم «لمواصلة المفاوضات بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي لتسوية جميع الخلافات».
وفي حال تأكيد هذه المعطيات، ستكون هذه المرة الأولى التي يضطلع فيها قالیباف بدور تفاوضي مباشر، رغم أن منصبه الرسمي يقتصر على رئاسة البرلمان.
وقبل الحرب الأخيرة، وخلال حرب الـ12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي، كانت قيادة الفريق المفاوض الإيراني منوطة بوزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، كما جرت العادة في جولات التفاوض السابقة أن يتولى هذه المهمة وزير الخارجية.
وخلال الحرب الأخيرة، قُتل عشرات من كبار المسؤولين السياسيين والعسكريين في إيران في هجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية. وعلى الرغم من مرور نحو 40 يوماً على إعلان مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً جديداً لإيران، خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي، فإنه لم يظهر حتى الآن بشكل علني أو إعلامي، واقتصر حضوره على عدد محدود من البيانات المكتوبة المنسوبة إليه.
The news coming from Tehran remains conflicting regarding the leadership of the Iranian negotiating delegation with the United States in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, next Friday.
Information indicates an unprecedented change in the negotiating delegation, as it is likely that the Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, will lead his country's negotiations.
The Iranian news agency "ISNA" reported that the leadership of the Iranian negotiating delegation in the upcoming talks with the American side, scheduled for Friday in Pakistan, will be assigned to Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
Meanwhile, the Iranian agency "ISNA" quoted a knowledgeable source saying that Iran has not made a final decision regarding the head of the negotiating delegation with the United States.
According to previous reports, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is leading the negotiating team for Washington.
The Iranian channel "Fori News" on Telegram predicted that the negotiations on Friday would be direct, unlike the previous indirect negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The American site "Axios" reported from informed sources that the meeting on Friday in Pakistan will be the first face-to-face negotiation between Americans and Iranians since the beginning of the war.
The Associated Press reported a conflict between the Persian and English versions of the Iranian ceasefire proposal. It stated that the Persian version of the plan included the phrase accepting enrichment, while this was absent from the English version.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has played a mediating role in efforts to reach a ceasefire, announced early today (Wednesday) that invitations have been sent to both delegations to attend Islamabad next Friday "to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement to resolve all disputes."
If these details are confirmed, it will be the first time that Qalibaf takes on a direct negotiating role, although his official position is limited to the presidency of the parliament.
Before the recent war, and during the 12-day war last June, the leadership of the Iranian negotiating team was entrusted to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as has been customary in previous negotiation rounds for the foreign minister to take on this task.
During the recent war, dozens of senior political and military officials in Iran were killed in American and Israeli attacks. Despite nearly 40 days passing since Mojtaba Khamenei was announced as the new leader of Iran, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, he has not appeared publicly or in the media so far, and his presence has been limited to a few written statements attributed to him.