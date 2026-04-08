لاتزال الأنباء القادمة من طهران متضاربة بشأن رئاسة وفد التفاوض الإيراني مع الولايات المتحدة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد يوم الجمعة القادم.


وتشير المعلومات إلى تغير غير مسبوق في وفد التفاض، إذ ترجح أن يقود رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قالیباف مفاوضات بلاده.


وذكرت وكالة «إيسنا» الإيرانية للأنباء أن رئاسة وفد إيران المفاوض في المحادثات المرتقبة مع الجانب الأمريكي، والمقرر عقدها يوم الجمعة في باكستان، ستُسند إلى محمد باقر قالیباف.


فيما نقلت وكالة «إسنا» الإيرانية عن مصدر مطلع قوله: إن إيران لم تتخذ قراراً نهائياً بشأن رئيس الوفد المفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة.


وبحسب تقارير سابقة، يتولى نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، قيادة الفريق المفاوض لواشنطن.


وتوقعت قناة «أخبار فوري» الإيرانية على تليغرام أن تكون مفاوضات يوم الجمعة مباشرة خلافاً للمفاوضات غير المباشرة في السابق والتي كان يقودها وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي عن مصادر مطلعة أن لقاء الجمعة في باكستان، سيكون أول تفاوض وجها لوجه بين الأمريكيين والإيرانيين منذ بداية الحرب.


وتحدثت وكالة أسوشيتد برس عن وجود تضارب بين النسختين الفارسية والإنجليزية لمقترح وقف إطلاق النار الإيراني. وقالت إن النسخة الفارسية من الخطة تضمنت عبارة قبول التخصيب، في حين غاب ذلك عن النسخة الإنجليزية.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي اضطلع بدور الوسيط في مساعي التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار، أعلن فجر اليوم (الأربعاء) أنه تم توجيه دعوة إلى وفدي الطرفين للحضور إلى إسلام أباد يوم الجمعة القادم «لمواصلة المفاوضات بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي لتسوية جميع الخلافات».


وفي حال تأكيد هذه المعطيات، ستكون هذه المرة الأولى التي يضطلع فيها قالیباف بدور تفاوضي مباشر، رغم أن منصبه الرسمي يقتصر على رئاسة البرلمان.


وقبل الحرب الأخيرة، وخلال حرب الـ12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي، كانت قيادة الفريق المفاوض الإيراني منوطة بوزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، كما جرت العادة في جولات التفاوض السابقة أن يتولى هذه المهمة وزير الخارجية.


وخلال الحرب الأخيرة، قُتل عشرات من كبار المسؤولين السياسيين والعسكريين في إيران في هجمات أمريكية وإسرائيلية. وعلى الرغم من مرور نحو 40 يوماً على إعلان مجتبى خامنئي مرشداً جديداً لإيران، خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي، فإنه لم يظهر حتى الآن بشكل علني أو إعلامي، واقتصر حضوره على عدد محدود من البيانات المكتوبة المنسوبة إليه.