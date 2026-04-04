جدد مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم (السبت) مسؤوليته الرئيسية عن صون السلام والأمن الدوليين، مشيراً إلى جميع قراراته وبياناته الرئاسية السابقة التي تبرز أهمية إقامة شراكات فعالة بين الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الإقليمية ودون الإقليمية، وفقاً للفصل الثامن من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وأعرب مجلس الأمن، برئاسة وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، عن تقديره للإحاطتين اللتين قدمهما الأمين العام المساعد لشؤون الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا والأمريكتين وآسيا والمحيط الهادئ بإدارة الشؤون السياسية وبناء السلام وإدارة عمليات السلام خالد الخياري، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، واللتين شددتا على الدور المهم الذي تضطلع به المنظمات الإقليمية في معالجة قضايا السلام والأمن الدوليين.


المبادرات الوقائية


وأكد مجلس الأمن على مكانة وخبرة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في ما يتعلق بالإحاطة بمفهوم السلام والأمن الإقليميين المستدامين وتعزيزهما، ويعترف بإسهاماته في تحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي من خلال الوساطة والدبلوماسية الوقائية والدعم الفني والمالي والانخراط في العمل الإنساني، دعماً للمبادرات الوقائية المتخذة عبر متوالية إحلال السلام.


ورحب مجلس الأمن في ختام مناقشاته رفيعة المستوى الخاصة بالتعاون بين مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والأمم المتحدة تحت بند (التعاون بين الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الاقليمية ودون الإقليمية في حفظ السلام والأمن الدوليين) بالمشاورات بين الأمانتين العامتين للأمم المتحدة ومجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


تعزيز التعاون المؤسسي


وشدد مجلس الأمن على أهمية تعزيز التعاون المؤسسي بين الأمم المتحدة ومجلس التعاون، بسبل منها الحوار المنتظم وآليات التنسيق وتبادل المعلومات، في مجالات مثل منع نشوب النزاعات والوساطة وبناء السلام ومكافحة الإرهاب والاستجابة الإنسانية، مشيراً إلى قراراته السابقة ذات الصلة التي تضع في الاعتبار أهمية منطقة الخليج في ما يتعلق بالسلام والأمن الدوليين ودوره الحيوي في استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي.


وأبرز مجلس الأمن المساهمة الكبيرة للدول الأعضاء في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في ما تضطلع به الأمم المتحدة من أنشطة في مجالي حفظ السلام والعمل الإنساني، مؤكداً تشجيعه على أن يعقد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون جلسات إحاطة منتظمة بهدف تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق الاستراتيجي بشكل أوثق مع الأمم المتحدة، لاسيما في ما يتعلق بالتصدي للتهديدات والتحديات الناشئة التي تعترض السلام والأمن في المنطقة، كما يشجع مجلس الأمن على بذل جهود مشتركة بين الأمم المتحدة ومجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية للارتقاء بمشاركة المرأة والشباب مشاركة كاملة وهادفة وعلى قدم المساواة في تعزيز السلام والأمن وفقاً للقرارين 1325 (2000) و2250 (2015).


دعم جهود مجلس التعاون


وأكد المجلس دعمه للتعاون بين الأمم المتحدة ومجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية من أجل التصدي للتحديات المشتركة، ومنها مثلاً الأمن البحري، ومنع ومكافحة الإرهاب، والاستجابة في ما يتعلق بالأمن الغذائي والمائي، مؤكداً التزامه القوي بسيادة جميع الدول الأعضاء في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية واستقلالها ووحدتها وسلامتها الإقليمية، بما يتسق مع مبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة والقانون الدولي.


وطلب مجلس الأمن الدولي من الأمين العام أن يدرج، في تقريره القادم الذي يقدمه إلى مجلس الأمن والجمعية العامة عن التعاون بين الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الإقليمية والمنظمات الأخرى، توصيات بشأن تعزيز العلاقات المؤسسية والتعاون بين الأمم المتحدة ومجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


اجتماع خليجي أردني


من جهة أخرى، التقى وزير خارجية البحرين عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، في مقر المندوبية الدائمة لمملكة البحرين بنيويورك، المندوبين الدائمين لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن المعتمدين لدى الأمم المتحدة، بحضور وزيرة الدولة في وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية لينا نسيبة.


وأكد الزياني أن «المسؤولية السياسية لدول مجلس التعاون والأردن في هذه المرحلة التاريخية المهمة تستدعي مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية، والتنسيق مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والشركاء الدوليين من أجل إنهاء الأزمة الدولية التي تسببت فيها إيران بإغلاق مضيق هرمز»، مشيداً بمستوى التنسيق الدائم بين المندوبين، والتواصل المستمر مع مندوبي الدول الأعضاء في مجلس الأمن من أجل الوصول إلى صيغة نهائية لمشروع قرار تنسجم مضامينه وبنوده مع أهداف دول المجلس والأردن للإسراع في إعادة فتح المضيق أمام الملاحة الدولية وتجنيب العالم تداعيات إغلاقه على الاقتصاد العالمي وأمن الطاقة.