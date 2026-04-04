The United Nations Security Council renewed today (Saturday) its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, referencing all its previous resolutions and presidential statements that highlight the importance of establishing effective partnerships between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations, in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter.



The Security Council, chaired by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, expressed its appreciation for the briefings provided by the Assistant Secretary-General for Middle Eastern, European, American, and Asia-Pacific Affairs in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Khaled Khiyari, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al Budaiwi, which emphasized the important role that regional organizations play in addressing issues of international peace and security.



Preventive Initiatives



The Security Council affirmed the status and expertise of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the understanding and enhancement of sustainable regional peace and security, recognizing its contributions to achieving regional and international stability through mediation, preventive diplomacy, technical and financial support, and engagement in humanitarian work, in support of preventive initiatives undertaken through the peacebuilding continuum.



At the conclusion of its high-level discussions on cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Nations under the agenda item (Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations in the maintenance of international peace and security), the Security Council welcomed the consultations between the two Secretariats of the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Enhancing Institutional Cooperation



The Security Council emphasized the importance of enhancing institutional cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council through regular dialogue, coordination mechanisms, and information exchange in areas such as conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian response, noting its previous relevant resolutions that consider the importance of the Gulf region concerning international peace and security and its vital role in the stability of the global economy.



The Security Council highlighted the significant contributions of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council to the activities of the United Nations in the fields of peacekeeping and humanitarian work, affirming its encouragement for the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council to hold regular briefing sessions aimed at enhancing cooperation and strategic coordination more closely with the United Nations, particularly regarding addressing emerging threats and challenges to peace and security in the region. The Security Council also encourages joint efforts between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council to promote the full and meaningful participation of women and youth on an equal footing in enhancing peace and security in accordance with resolutions 1325 (2000) and 2250 (2015).



Supporting the Efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council



The Council affirmed its support for cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council to address common challenges, including maritime security, preventing and combating terrorism, and responding to food and water security issues, reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty of all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and their independence, unity, and territorial integrity, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.



The United Nations Security Council requested the Secretary-General to include, in his upcoming report to the Security Council and the General Assembly on cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations and other organizations, recommendations for enhancing institutional relations and cooperation between the United Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Gulf-Jordan Meeting



On another note, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain in New York with the permanent representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan accredited to the United Nations, in the presence of the Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lina Nusseibeh.



Al Zayani affirmed that "the political responsibility of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan at this important historical juncture necessitates continuing diplomatic efforts and coordination with brotherly and friendly countries and international partners to end the international crisis caused by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz," praising the level of ongoing coordination among the representatives and the continuous communication with the representatives of the Security Council member states to reach a final formulation of a draft resolution that aligns with the goals of the Council's member states and Jordan to expedite the reopening of the strait to international navigation and spare the world the repercussions of its closure on the global economy and energy security.