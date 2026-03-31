أعلن ‌وزير ​الدفاع ⁠الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس أن ​إسرائيل ستقيم ⁠منطقة ​عازلة ​داخل ‌جنوب ​لبنان، ⁠وستحتفظ بسيطرة ​على ⁠كامل ‌المنطقة حتى ‌نهر ​الليطاني، مؤكداً أن عودة النازحين ستكون ممنوعة تماماً «حتى ضمان أمن الشمال»، وأن إسرائيل ستهدم كافة منازل القرى الحدودية، على غرار قطاع غزة.


وقال كاتس في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في نهاية العملية الإسرائيلية في لبنان «سيتمركز الجيش الإسرائيلي في منطقة أمنية داخل لبنان، وسيسيطر على المنطقة بأكملها حتى منطقة الليطاني».


وأضاف أن عودة أكثر من 600 ألف لبناني من سكان الجنوب الذين نزحوا إلى شمال الليطاني «ستكون ممنوعة تماماً»، لافتاً إلى أن الحظر على عودتهم «سيظل سارياً، حتى يتم ضمان سلامة سكان الشمال»، على حد زعمه.


وأكد كاتس أن جميع المنازل في القرى القريبة من الحدود في لبنان، سيتم هدمها وفقاً لنموذج رفح، وبيت حانون في غزة، لإزالة التهديدات من الحدود من سكان الشمال مرة واحدة وإلى الأبد، وفق قوله.


وقال: «نحن مصممون على فصل لبنان عن الساحة الإيرانية، وعلى اقتلاع وإزالة قدرة حزب الله على تهديدنا، وتغيير الوضع في لبنان مرة واحدة وإلى الأبد من خلال وجود الجيش الإسرائيلي الأمني في الأماكن المطلوبة، مع تطبيق صارم وردع كامل، تماماً كما في سورية وغزة»، حسب وصفه.


فيما نقل موقع «والا» عن مصدر أمني إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى، بشأن كيفية تنفيذ الخطة الإسرائيلية، قوله: إن عدة فرق تعمل حالياً في جنوب لبنان، على مسافات مختلفة من الحدود، من أجل «تطهير الأراضي من المسلحين، والبنى التحتية المسلحة على مراحل».


وأضاف المصدر الأمني: «قريباً، ستدخل قوات إضافية المزيد من المواقع وفقاً لتحديد المعلومات الاستخباراتية والأولويات. بعض الأنشطة ستشمل معدات هندسية ميكانيكية ثقيلة وبعض وسائل الهدم. سيكون العمل منهجياً في جميع بنية حزب الله التحتية».


وأكد أن الهدف نزع سلاح حزب الله في جنوب لبنان، لافتاً إلى أن العملية البرية «فرصة تاريخية لا تتكرر إلا مرة واحدة في العمر. لن نترك هذه المشكلة مفتوحة»، على حد قوله.


يذكر أن إسرائيل أصدرت أوامر إخلاء لسكان جنوب النهر، وتم تحذير مئات الآلاف للانتقال إلى شمال النهر، قبل أن يتم توسيع نطاق هذه الأوامر لاحقاً. وأصدر وزير الدفاع تعليمات بتسريع هدم المنازل اللبنانية في «قرى الخطوط الأمامية»، زاعماً أن الخطوة «تأتي بهدف إنهاء التهديدات»، ودمر جسرين على نهر الليطاني.