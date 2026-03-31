Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel will establish a buffer zone inside southern Lebanon and will maintain control over the entire area up to the Litani River, emphasizing that the return of displaced persons will be completely prohibited "until the security of the north is guaranteed," and that Israel will demolish all houses in the border villages, similar to the Gaza Strip.



Katz said in statements reported by Israeli media today (Tuesday), at the end of the Israeli operation in Lebanon, "The Israeli army will be stationed in a security area inside Lebanon and will control the entire area up to the Litani region."



He added that the return of more than 600,000 Lebanese residents from the south who have been displaced to north of the Litani "will be completely prohibited," noting that the ban on their return "will remain in effect until the safety of the northern residents is guaranteed," according to his claims.



Katz confirmed that all homes in the villages near the border in Lebanon will be demolished according to the model of Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza, to eliminate threats from the northern residents once and for all, as he stated.



He said: "We are determined to separate Lebanon from the Iranian theater, to uproot and remove Hezbollah's ability to threaten us, and to change the situation in Lebanon once and for all through the presence of the Israeli security army in the required places, with strict enforcement and complete deterrence, just as in Syria and Gaza," according to his description.



Meanwhile, the "Walla" website quoted a high-ranking Israeli security source regarding how the Israeli plan will be implemented, stating that several teams are currently operating in southern Lebanon, at various distances from the border, in order to "cleanse the land of militants and armed infrastructure in phases."



The security source added: "Soon, additional forces will enter more sites according to intelligence assessments and priorities. Some activities will include heavy mechanical engineering equipment and some demolition means. The work will be systematic across all of Hezbollah's infrastructure."



He confirmed that the goal is to disarm Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, noting that the ground operation "is a historic opportunity that occurs only once in a lifetime. We will not leave this issue open," according to his statement.



It is worth mentioning that Israel has issued evacuation orders for residents south of the river, and hundreds of thousands have been warned to move to north of the river, before these orders were later expanded. The Defense Minister has instructed to expedite the demolition of Lebanese homes in "frontline villages," claiming that the step "comes with the aim of ending the threats," and has destroyed two bridges on the Litani River.