أعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس أن إسرائيل ستقيم منطقة عازلة داخل جنوب لبنان، وستحتفظ بسيطرة على كامل المنطقة حتى نهر الليطاني، مؤكداً أن عودة النازحين ستكون ممنوعة تماماً «حتى ضمان أمن الشمال»، وأن إسرائيل ستهدم كافة منازل القرى الحدودية، على غرار قطاع غزة.
وقال كاتس في تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في نهاية العملية الإسرائيلية في لبنان «سيتمركز الجيش الإسرائيلي في منطقة أمنية داخل لبنان، وسيسيطر على المنطقة بأكملها حتى منطقة الليطاني».
وأضاف أن عودة أكثر من 600 ألف لبناني من سكان الجنوب الذين نزحوا إلى شمال الليطاني «ستكون ممنوعة تماماً»، لافتاً إلى أن الحظر على عودتهم «سيظل سارياً، حتى يتم ضمان سلامة سكان الشمال»، على حد زعمه.
وأكد كاتس أن جميع المنازل في القرى القريبة من الحدود في لبنان، سيتم هدمها وفقاً لنموذج رفح، وبيت حانون في غزة، لإزالة التهديدات من الحدود من سكان الشمال مرة واحدة وإلى الأبد، وفق قوله.
وقال: «نحن مصممون على فصل لبنان عن الساحة الإيرانية، وعلى اقتلاع وإزالة قدرة حزب الله على تهديدنا، وتغيير الوضع في لبنان مرة واحدة وإلى الأبد من خلال وجود الجيش الإسرائيلي الأمني في الأماكن المطلوبة، مع تطبيق صارم وردع كامل، تماماً كما في سورية وغزة»، حسب وصفه.
فيما نقل موقع «والا» عن مصدر أمني إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى، بشأن كيفية تنفيذ الخطة الإسرائيلية، قوله: إن عدة فرق تعمل حالياً في جنوب لبنان، على مسافات مختلفة من الحدود، من أجل «تطهير الأراضي من المسلحين، والبنى التحتية المسلحة على مراحل».
وأضاف المصدر الأمني: «قريباً، ستدخل قوات إضافية المزيد من المواقع وفقاً لتحديد المعلومات الاستخباراتية والأولويات. بعض الأنشطة ستشمل معدات هندسية ميكانيكية ثقيلة وبعض وسائل الهدم. سيكون العمل منهجياً في جميع بنية حزب الله التحتية».
وأكد أن الهدف نزع سلاح حزب الله في جنوب لبنان، لافتاً إلى أن العملية البرية «فرصة تاريخية لا تتكرر إلا مرة واحدة في العمر. لن نترك هذه المشكلة مفتوحة»، على حد قوله.
يذكر أن إسرائيل أصدرت أوامر إخلاء لسكان جنوب النهر، وتم تحذير مئات الآلاف للانتقال إلى شمال النهر، قبل أن يتم توسيع نطاق هذه الأوامر لاحقاً. وأصدر وزير الدفاع تعليمات بتسريع هدم المنازل اللبنانية في «قرى الخطوط الأمامية»، زاعماً أن الخطوة «تأتي بهدف إنهاء التهديدات»، ودمر جسرين على نهر الليطاني.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel will establish a buffer zone inside southern Lebanon and will maintain control over the entire area up to the Litani River, emphasizing that the return of displaced persons will be completely prohibited "until the security of the north is guaranteed," and that Israel will demolish all houses in the border villages, similar to the Gaza Strip.
Katz said in statements reported by Israeli media today (Tuesday), at the end of the Israeli operation in Lebanon, "The Israeli army will be stationed in a security area inside Lebanon and will control the entire area up to the Litani region."
He added that the return of more than 600,000 Lebanese residents from the south who have been displaced to north of the Litani "will be completely prohibited," noting that the ban on their return "will remain in effect until the safety of the northern residents is guaranteed," according to his claims.
Katz confirmed that all homes in the villages near the border in Lebanon will be demolished according to the model of Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza, to eliminate threats from the northern residents once and for all, as he stated.
He said: "We are determined to separate Lebanon from the Iranian theater, to uproot and remove Hezbollah's ability to threaten us, and to change the situation in Lebanon once and for all through the presence of the Israeli security army in the required places, with strict enforcement and complete deterrence, just as in Syria and Gaza," according to his description.
Meanwhile, the "Walla" website quoted a high-ranking Israeli security source regarding how the Israeli plan will be implemented, stating that several teams are currently operating in southern Lebanon, at various distances from the border, in order to "cleanse the land of militants and armed infrastructure in phases."
The security source added: "Soon, additional forces will enter more sites according to intelligence assessments and priorities. Some activities will include heavy mechanical engineering equipment and some demolition means. The work will be systematic across all of Hezbollah's infrastructure."
He confirmed that the goal is to disarm Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, noting that the ground operation "is a historic opportunity that occurs only once in a lifetime. We will not leave this issue open," according to his statement.
It is worth mentioning that Israel has issued evacuation orders for residents south of the river, and hundreds of thousands have been warned to move to north of the river, before these orders were later expanded. The Defense Minister has instructed to expedite the demolition of Lebanese homes in "frontline villages," claiming that the step "comes with the aim of ending the threats," and has destroyed two bridges on the Litani River.