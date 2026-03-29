أمر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الأحد) الجيش بتوسيع المنطقة العازلة القائمة في لبنان بشكل أكبر.
وقال نتنياهو: «أصدرت تعليمات للجيش بتوسيع المنطقة العازلة الأمنية الحالية في جنوب لبنان»، مؤكداً عزمه على تغيير الوضع الأمني هناك جذرياً.
وأضاف: «الهدف من ذلك هو احتواء خطر أي هجوم يشنه مقاتلو حزب الله بشكل نهائي، ومنع إطلاق صواريخ مضادة للدبابات على الحدود».
وكانت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية ذكرت أن نتنياهو عقد تقييماً أمنياً بمشاركة وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، ورئيس الأركان إيال زامير، لبحث توسيع نطاق العمليات البرية في الجنوب اللبناني.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن إسرائيل تسعى إلى توسيع هذه المنطقة العازلة بشكل ملحوظ، في إطار استراتيجية تهدف إلى إبعاد التهديدات عن حدودها الشمالية، ومنع إعادة تموضع عناصر حزب الله قرب الحدود.
ويأتي ذلك في ظل تصاعد العمليات العسكرية منذ مطلع مارس، خصوصاً أن إسرائيل تواصل ضرب مواقع تعتبرها بنى تحتية عسكرية للحزب في المناطق الحدودية، بالتزامن مع تحذيرات للسكان بإخلاء بعض المناطق الجنوبية.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) ordered the army to further expand the existing buffer zone in Lebanon.
Netanyahu stated: "I have instructed the army to expand the current security buffer zone in southern Lebanon," emphasizing his intention to fundamentally change the security situation there.
He added: "The goal is to completely contain the threat of any attack launched by Hezbollah fighters and to prevent the firing of anti-tank missiles across the border."
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu held a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to discuss expanding the scope of ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Israeli media reported that Israel is seeking to significantly expand this buffer zone as part of a strategy aimed at distancing threats from its northern borders and preventing the repositioning of Hezbollah elements near the border.
This comes amid an escalation of military operations since early March, especially as Israel continues to strike sites it considers military infrastructure for the party in border areas, coinciding with warnings for residents to evacuate certain southern areas.