أمر رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الأحد) الجيش بتوسيع المنطقة العازلة القائمة في لبنان بشكل أكبر.


وقال نتنياهو: «أصدرت تعليمات للجيش ​بتوسيع المنطقة العازلة ⁠الأمنية الحالية في جنوب ⁠لبنان»، مؤكداً عزمه على تغيير الوضع الأمني هناك ​جذرياً.


وأضاف: «الهدف من ذلك هو احتواء خطر أي هجوم يشنه مقاتلو حزب الله بشكل نهائي، ومنع إطلاق صواريخ مضادة للدبابات على الحدود».


وكانت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية ذكرت أن نتنياهو عقد تقييماً أمنياً بمشاركة وزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، ورئيس الأركان إيال زامير، لبحث توسيع نطاق العمليات البرية في الجنوب اللبناني.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن إسرائيل تسعى إلى توسيع هذه المنطقة العازلة بشكل ملحوظ، في إطار استراتيجية تهدف إلى إبعاد التهديدات عن حدودها الشمالية، ومنع إعادة تموضع عناصر حزب الله قرب الحدود.


ويأتي ذلك في ظل تصاعد العمليات العسكرية منذ مطلع مارس، خصوصاً أن إسرائيل تواصل ضرب مواقع تعتبرها بنى تحتية عسكرية للحزب في المناطق الحدودية، بالتزامن مع تحذيرات للسكان بإخلاء بعض المناطق الجنوبية.