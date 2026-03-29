Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) ordered the army to further expand the existing buffer zone in Lebanon.



Netanyahu stated: "I have instructed the army to expand the current security buffer zone in southern Lebanon," emphasizing his intention to fundamentally change the security situation there.



He added: "The goal is to completely contain the threat of any attack launched by Hezbollah fighters and to prevent the firing of anti-tank missiles across the border."



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu held a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to discuss expanding the scope of ground operations in southern Lebanon.



Israeli media reported that Israel is seeking to significantly expand this buffer zone as part of a strategy aimed at distancing threats from its northern borders and preventing the repositioning of Hezbollah elements near the border.



This comes amid an escalation of military operations since early March, especially as Israel continues to strike sites it considers military infrastructure for the party in border areas, coinciding with warnings for residents to evacuate certain southern areas.