كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (الأحد) مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري في طهران الكبرى حسن حسن زادة، وذلك بعد ساعات من مقتل 5 قيادات.
وكانت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية ذكرت في وقت سابق اليوم وقوع قصف استهدف مبنى سكنياً في غرب طهران، مستعرضة مقطع فيديو ومشاهد لما قيل إنه موقع الهجوم. وأظهر الفيديو مبنى سكنياً مدمّراً، مع تضرر شقق من الداخل، إضافة إلى سيارات مغطاة بطبقة كثيفة من الأتربة، موضحة أن 9 أشخاص أصيبوا جراء الضربة، فيما تضررت أكثر من 20 وحدة سكنية.
واتهمت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية زادة بالمسؤولية عن قمع الاحتجاجات الكبرى في طهران عام 2022، موضحة أن زادة كان قائداً لفيلق الحرس الثوري المسؤول مباشرة عن السيطرة على محافظة طهران وأمنها.
ويأتي اغتيال زادة في الوقت الذي أطلقت فيه طهران حملة تجنيد متطوعين للقتال ضد القوات الأمريكية، سمتها «جانفدا» (التضحية بالحياة)، وذلك وفقاً لرسالة نصية أُرسلت إلى مشتركي الهواتف المحمولة في البلاد، وفقاً لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».
وكُتب في الرسالة النصية: «بالتزامن مع تهديدات العدو الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي ضد جزر وحدود إيران، تم إطلاق الحملة الوطنية جانفدا لإعلان الاستعداد للدفاع عن أراضي البلاد».
ونقلت الصحيفة عن أحد سكان أصفهان، وسط إيران، قوله: إن قوات أمن مقنعة أقامت نقاط تفتيش في المدينة الإيرانية الوسطى والبلدات القريبة.
Iranian media revealed today (Sunday) the killing of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Greater Tehran, Hassan Hassan Zadeh, just hours after the deaths of 5 leaders.
Official Iranian media had reported earlier today that a bombing targeted a residential building in western Tehran, showcasing a video clip and scenes of what was said to be the site of the attack. The video showed a destroyed residential building, with apartments damaged from the inside, in addition to cars covered in a thick layer of dust, indicating that 9 people were injured as a result of the strike, while more than 20 residential units were damaged.
Israeli media accused Zadeh of being responsible for suppressing major protests in Tehran in 2022, noting that Zadeh was the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps directly responsible for controlling and securing Tehran Province.
The assassination of Zadeh comes at a time when Tehran has launched a campaign to recruit volunteers to fight against American forces, named "Janvda" (sacrifice of life), according to a text message sent to mobile phone subscribers in the country, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The text message stated: "In conjunction with the threats from the American-Israeli enemy against the islands and borders of Iran, the national campaign Janvda has been launched to declare readiness to defend the country's territory."
The newspaper quoted a resident of Isfahan, central Iran, saying that masked security forces had set up checkpoints in the central Iranian city and nearby towns.