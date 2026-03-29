كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (الأحد) مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري في طهران الكبرى حسن حسن زادة، وذلك بعد ساعات من مقتل 5 قيادات.


وكانت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية ذكرت في وقت سابق اليوم وقوع قصف استهدف مبنى سكنياً في غرب طهران، مستعرضة مقطع فيديو ومشاهد لما قيل إنه موقع الهجوم. وأظهر الفيديو مبنى سكنياً مدمّراً، مع تضرر شقق من الداخل، إضافة إلى سيارات مغطاة بطبقة كثيفة من الأتربة، موضحة أن 9 أشخاص أصيبوا جراء الضربة، فيما تضررت أكثر من 20 وحدة سكنية.


واتهمت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية زادة بالمسؤولية عن قمع الاحتجاجات الكبرى في طهران عام 2022، موضحة أن زادة كان قائداً لفيلق الحرس الثوري المسؤول مباشرة عن السيطرة على محافظة طهران وأمنها.


ويأتي اغتيال زادة في الوقت الذي أطلقت فيه طهران حملة تجنيد متطوعين للقتال ضد القوات الأمريكية، سمتها «جانفدا» (التضحية بالحياة)، وذلك وفقاً لرسالة نصية أُرسلت إلى مشتركي الهواتف المحمولة في البلاد، وفقاً لصحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».


وكُتب في الرسالة النصية: «بالتزامن مع تهديدات العدو الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي ضد جزر وحدود إيران، تم إطلاق الحملة الوطنية جانفدا لإعلان الاستعداد للدفاع عن أراضي البلاد».


ونقلت الصحيفة عن أحد سكان أصفهان، وسط إيران، قوله: إن قوات أمن مقنعة أقامت نقاط تفتيش في المدينة الإيرانية الوسطى والبلدات القريبة.