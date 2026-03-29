Iranian media revealed today (Sunday) the killing of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Greater Tehran, Hassan Hassan Zadeh, just hours after the deaths of 5 leaders.



Official Iranian media had reported earlier today that a bombing targeted a residential building in western Tehran, showcasing a video clip and scenes of what was said to be the site of the attack. The video showed a destroyed residential building, with apartments damaged from the inside, in addition to cars covered in a thick layer of dust, indicating that 9 people were injured as a result of the strike, while more than 20 residential units were damaged.



Israeli media accused Zadeh of being responsible for suppressing major protests in Tehran in 2022, noting that Zadeh was the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps directly responsible for controlling and securing Tehran Province.



The assassination of Zadeh comes at a time when Tehran has launched a campaign to recruit volunteers to fight against American forces, named "Janvda" (sacrifice of life), according to a text message sent to mobile phone subscribers in the country, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.



The text message stated: "In conjunction with the threats from the American-Israeli enemy against the islands and borders of Iran, the national campaign Janvda has been launched to declare readiness to defend the country's territory."



The newspaper quoted a resident of Isfahan, central Iran, saying that masked security forces had set up checkpoints in the central Iranian city and nearby towns.