An Omani security source announced that the Port of Salalah was targeted by two drones, according to what was reported by the Omani News Agency today, Saturday. The source added that the incident resulted in moderate injuries to one of the expatriate workers at the port, and one of the cranes in the port facilities sustained limited damage.



The Sultanate of Oman condemned these brutal attacks and confirmed that it is taking all necessary measures to maintain the security of the country and the safety of its residents.



The agency reported that a security source on March 11 stated that drones hit fuel tanks at the Port of Salalah, while others were shot down, noting that no human casualties were recorded.



The security source added that the relevant authorities "are making every effort to monitor and counter these brutal attacks, in order to preserve the security of the homeland, citizens, and residents."



Last week, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that his country is making intensive efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, prior to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of fruitful talks between the United States and Iran.



Al-Busaidi added in a post on the "X" platform: "War indeed causes widespread economic problems," and continued: "I fear that these problems will worsen if the war continues."