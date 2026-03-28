أعلن مصدر أمني عماني استهداف ميناء صلالة بطائرتين مُسيّرتين، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء العمانية، اليوم السبت. وأضاف المصدر أن الحادثة أسفرت عن إصابة متوسّطةٍ لأحد الوافدين العاملين بالميناء، وتعرُّضِ إحدى الرّافعات في مرافق الميناء لأضرار محدودة.


ودانت سلطنة عُمان هذه الاستهدافات الغاشمة، وأكدت اتخاذها كافة الإجراءات الكفيلة بالحفاظ على أمن البلاد وسلامة القاطنين بها.


وكانت الوكالة نقلت عن مصدر أمني في 11 مارس قوله: إن طائرات مسيرة أصابت خزانات الوقود في ميناء صلالة، فيما تم إسقاط أخرى، مشيراً إلى عدم تسجيل أي خسائر بشرية.


وأضاف المصدر الأمني أن الأجهزة المختصة «تعمل على بذل كافة جهود الرصد والتصدي لهذه الاستهدافات الغاشمة، حفاظاً على أمن الوطن والمواطنين والمقيمين».


وكان وزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر البوسعيدي، قال الأسبوع الماضي، إن بلاده تبذل جهوداً مكثفة لضمان المرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز، وذلك قبل إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب محادثات مثمرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وأضاف البوسعيدي في تدوينة على منصة «إكس»: «الحرب تُسبب بالفعل مشاكل اقتصادية واسعة النطاق»، وتابع: «أخشى أن تتفاقم هذه المشاكل إذا استمرت الحرب».