أفصحت تقييمات استخباراتية أن ثلث الصواريخ الإيرانية دُمرت، وثلثا آخر تضرر أو دفن تحت الأرض جراء الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية في الحرب التي دخلت شهرها الثاني.


معلومات تناقض تصريحات ترمب

وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن معلومات استخبارات أمريكية أكدت تدمير نحو ثلث صواريخ إيران خلال الحرب. وتوقعت أن ثلثا آخر من الصواريخ تضرر أو دمر أو دفن تحت الأرض. وذكرت المصادر أن وضع نحو ثلث آخر من الصواريخ غير واضح، إلا أنها رجّحت أن القصف دمّر أو ألحق الضرر أو دفن تلك الصواريخ داخل الأنفاق والمخابئ تحت الأرض.


ويكشف التقييم الاستخباراتي أنه رغم تدمير أو تعطّل معظم الصواريخ، لا تزال طهران تمتلك مخزوناً صاروخياً كبيراً، وقد تكون قادرة على استعادة بعض تلك الصواريخ المدفونة أو المتضررة بعد توقف القتال.


لكن هذه المعلومات الاستخباراتية تتناقض مع تصريحات الرئيس دونالد ترمب التي قال فيها، أمس (الخميس)، إن إيران لم يتبقَّ لديها «سوى عدد قليل جدًا من الصواريخ».

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي خلال اجتماع حكومي، أن القوات الأمريكية دمرت 99% من الصواريخ الإيرانية. وقال: «بقي 1% من الصواريخ فقط، وهذا غير مقبول، لأن 1% يعني صاروخاً واحداً قد يصيب بدن سفينة قيمتها مليار دولار».


التخزين في مخابئ تحت الأرض

من جانبه، رفض النائب الديمقراطي سيث مولتون، وهو من قدامى مشاة البحرية وخدم أربع جولات في العراق، التعليق على تلك المعلومات، لكنه شكك في تصريحات ترمب بشأن تأثير الحرب على ترسانة إيران الصاروخية. وقال: «إذا كانت إيران ذكية فهي قد احتفظت ببعض قدراتها، ولا تستخدم كل ما لديها.. بل تنتظر».


وحسب المصادر فإن جزءاً من المشكلة هو تحديد عدد الصواريخ التي خزنتها إيران في المخابئ تحت الأرض قبل بدء الحرب.


الخبيرة في قوات الصواريخ الإيرانية والحرس الثوري في جامعة ساينس بو في باريس نيكول غرايويسكي، اعتبرت أن إدارة ترمب ربما بالغت في تقدير تأثير الضربات الأمريكية على القدرات الإيرانية. ولفتت إلى أن طهران لا تزال قادرة على تنفيذ ضربات من قاعدة «بيد كانه» العسكرية رغم تعرضها لقصف مكثّف.


وأعربت عن اعتقادها أن إيران ما زال لديها نحو 30% من قدراتها الصاروخية. وأوضحت أن لديها أكثر من 12 منشأة ضخمة تحت الأرض يمكنها الاحتفاظ فيها بقاذفات وصواريخ. وتساءلت: «هل انهارت هذه المنشآت؟».


تحدي شبكة الأنفاق الإيرانية

من جانبه، شكك مسؤول أمريكي في قدرة الولايات المتحدة على تقييم القدرات الصاروخية الإيرانية بدقة، جزئيًا لأنه من غير الواضح عدد الصواريخ الموجودة في الأنفاق والتي قد تظل صالحة للاستخدام. وأضاف: «لا أعرف ما إذا كنا سنحصل يوماً على رقم دقيق».


وكان وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث اعترف بالتحدي الذي تطرحه شبكة الأنفاق الإيرانية وقال إن إيران دولة شاسعة. ومثل حماس وأنفاقها في غزة، فقد أنفقت أي مساعدات أو تنمية اقتصادية على الأنفاق والصواريخ، مؤكدا أن بلاده «تطاردهم بشكل منهجي، وبقوة ساحقة»، معتبراً أن «النتائج تتحدث عن نفسها»، وفق قوله. لكنه لم يقدّم أي تفاصيل حول نسبة الصواريخ أو المسيّرات التي تم تدميرها.