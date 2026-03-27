كشف ممثل منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة «اليونيسف» في لبنان ماركولويجي كورسي، أن أكثر من 370 ألف طفل أجبروا على النزوح بسبب الهجوم العسكري الإسرائيلي على الجنوب.


وقال كورسي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن 121 طفلاً على الأقل قتلوا وأصيب 399 في تلك الحملة العسكرية، وأكد أن «الناس لا يجدون ملاذاً آمناً في لبنان، حتى في العاصمة بيروت».


من جانبه، أفاد مسؤول بالمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، بأن نحو 150 ألف شخص أصبحوا معزولين بعد تدمير الجسور، مضيفاً: «ما نحتاجه حقاً هو احترام وحدة أراضي لبنان وسيادته».


في غضون ذلك، ذكرت مصادر أمنية بأن غارة جوية بثلاثة صواريخ استهدفت مبنى في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، معقل حزب الله، في وقت مبكر الجمعة. وقُتل 5 أشخاص بغارات إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان الخميس، حسب الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام الرسمية. وأفادت بمقتل 5 أشخاص على الأقل في غارات إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان، إحداها على «مبنى سكني وتجاري» في بلدة كفررمان بالنبطية «ما أدى إلى تدميره بالكامل».


يذكر أن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط امتدت إلى لبنان في 2 مارس مع إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ ومسيرات على إسرائيل رداً على مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربات إسرائيلية أمريكية على طهران.


بينما ترد إسرائيل بغارات كثيفة في أنحاء لبنان وتوغل بري في الجنوب، ما أسفر عن مقتل 1116 شخصاً، في حصيلة محدثة لوزارة الصحة.


وأعلنت إسرائيل أن قواتها ستسيطر على جنوب لبنان حتى نهر الليطاني، على مسافة نحو 30 كيلومتراً من الحدود، وأكدت أن قواتها قتلت نحو 700 من مقاتلي حزب الله منذ الثاني من مارس.