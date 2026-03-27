The representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Lebanon, Markoluigi Corsi, revealed that more than 370,000 children have been forced to flee due to the Israeli military attack on the south.



Corsi stated during a press conference today (Friday) that at least 121 children have been killed and 399 injured in that military campaign, emphasizing that "people cannot find a safe refuge in Lebanon, even in the capital, Beirut."



For his part, an official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that about 150,000 people have become isolated after the destruction of bridges, adding: "What we really need is respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty."



Meanwhile, security sources reported that an airstrike with three missiles targeted a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the stronghold of Hezbollah, early on Friday. Five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to the official National News Agency. It reported that at least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, one of which targeted a "residential and commercial building" in the town of Kfar Rumman in Nabatieh, "completely destroying it."



It is noteworthy that the war in the Middle East extended to Lebanon on March 2 with Hezbollah launching rockets and drones at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in Israeli-American strikes on Tehran.



Meanwhile, Israel is responding with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground incursion in the south, resulting in the deaths of 1,116 people, according to updated figures from the Ministry of Health.



Israel announced that its forces will control southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the border, and confirmed that its forces have killed around 700 Hezbollah fighters since March 2.