كشف ممثل منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة «اليونيسف» في لبنان ماركولويجي كورسي، أن أكثر من 370 ألف طفل أجبروا على النزوح بسبب الهجوم العسكري الإسرائيلي على الجنوب.
وقال كورسي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن 121 طفلاً على الأقل قتلوا وأصيب 399 في تلك الحملة العسكرية، وأكد أن «الناس لا يجدون ملاذاً آمناً في لبنان، حتى في العاصمة بيروت».
من جانبه، أفاد مسؤول بالمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، بأن نحو 150 ألف شخص أصبحوا معزولين بعد تدمير الجسور، مضيفاً: «ما نحتاجه حقاً هو احترام وحدة أراضي لبنان وسيادته».
في غضون ذلك، ذكرت مصادر أمنية بأن غارة جوية بثلاثة صواريخ استهدفت مبنى في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، معقل حزب الله، في وقت مبكر الجمعة. وقُتل 5 أشخاص بغارات إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان الخميس، حسب الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام الرسمية. وأفادت بمقتل 5 أشخاص على الأقل في غارات إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان، إحداها على «مبنى سكني وتجاري» في بلدة كفررمان بالنبطية «ما أدى إلى تدميره بالكامل».
يذكر أن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط امتدت إلى لبنان في 2 مارس مع إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ ومسيرات على إسرائيل رداً على مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي في ضربات إسرائيلية أمريكية على طهران.
بينما ترد إسرائيل بغارات كثيفة في أنحاء لبنان وتوغل بري في الجنوب، ما أسفر عن مقتل 1116 شخصاً، في حصيلة محدثة لوزارة الصحة.
وأعلنت إسرائيل أن قواتها ستسيطر على جنوب لبنان حتى نهر الليطاني، على مسافة نحو 30 كيلومتراً من الحدود، وأكدت أن قواتها قتلت نحو 700 من مقاتلي حزب الله منذ الثاني من مارس.
The representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Lebanon, Markoluigi Corsi, revealed that more than 370,000 children have been forced to flee due to the Israeli military attack on the south.
Corsi stated during a press conference today (Friday) that at least 121 children have been killed and 399 injured in that military campaign, emphasizing that "people cannot find a safe refuge in Lebanon, even in the capital, Beirut."
For his part, an official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that about 150,000 people have become isolated after the destruction of bridges, adding: "What we really need is respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty."
Meanwhile, security sources reported that an airstrike with three missiles targeted a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the stronghold of Hezbollah, early on Friday. Five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to the official National News Agency. It reported that at least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, one of which targeted a "residential and commercial building" in the town of Kfar Rumman in Nabatieh, "completely destroying it."
It is noteworthy that the war in the Middle East extended to Lebanon on March 2 with Hezbollah launching rockets and drones at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in Israeli-American strikes on Tehran.
Meanwhile, Israel is responding with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground incursion in the south, resulting in the deaths of 1,116 people, according to updated figures from the Ministry of Health.
Israel announced that its forces will control southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the border, and confirmed that its forces have killed around 700 Hezbollah fighters since March 2.