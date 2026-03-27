أسقط الحرس الوطني الكويتي طائرتي «درون» في مواقع المسؤولية التي يتولى تأمينها.
وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم الحرس العميد جدعان فاضل في بيان صحفي فجر اليوم -وفق ما نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية- أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز الأمن وحماية المواقع الحيوية والتصدي لأي تهديدات محتملة.
The Kuwaiti National Guard shot down two "drones" in the areas of responsibility it is tasked with securing.
The official spokesperson for the Guard, Brigadier Jad'an Fadel, stated in a press release early today - according to what was published by the Kuwait News Agency - that this action comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites, and counter any potential threats.