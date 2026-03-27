أسقط الحرس الوطني الكويتي طائرتي «درون» في مواقع المسؤولية التي يتولى تأمينها.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم الحرس العميد جدعان فاضل في بيان صحفي فجر اليوم -وفق ما نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية- أن هذا الإجراء يأتي في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز الأمن وحماية المواقع الحيوية والتصدي لأي تهديدات محتملة.