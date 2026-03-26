أكد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي، حرص بلاده على المساهمة الفاعلة في دعم جهود الدولة السورية الرامية لإعادة الإعمار، مشيراً في هذا السياق إلى أهمية البناء على نتائج الزيارة التي قام بها الوفد الاقتصادي المصري إلى سورية منذ عدة أسابيع، ومتابعة تنفيذ مخرجاتها بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن الخارجية المصرية، تلقى الوزير عبد العاطي، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الخميس) من نظيره السوري أسعد الشيباني، حيث تناول الاتصال مسار العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية المتسارعة.

وصرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية السفير تميم خلاف أن الوزيرين استعرضا خلال الاتصال سبل دفع وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات، لاسيما على الصعيدين الاقتصادي والتجاري.

كما تطرق الاتصال إلى الخطورة البالغة للتصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، حيث تم تناول الجهود المصرية والإقليمية المبذولة لاحتواء التوتر وخفض التصعيد اتصالاً بالتطورات الأخيرة المرتبطة بإيران.

كما تناول الوزيران مستجدات القضية الفلسطينية وتطورات الأوضاع في لبنان، حيث جدد الوزير عبد العاطي إدانة مصر القاطعة للانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المستمرة والتوغل البري في جنوب لبنان، وشدد على الرفض الكامل للانتهاكات السافرة التي تمثل اعتداءً صريحاً على أمن وسيادة كل من لبنان وسورية، محذراً من تداعيات استمرار هذا التصعيد على السلم والأمن الإقليميين.