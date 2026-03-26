The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aty, confirmed his country's commitment to actively contribute to supporting the Syrian state's efforts for reconstruction, noting in this context the importance of building on the results of the visit made by the Egyptian economic delegation to Syria several weeks ago, and following up on the implementation of its outcomes in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Minister Abdel Aty received a phone call today (Thursday) from his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, during which they discussed the course of bilateral relations between the two countries and the rapidly evolving regional situation.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, stated that the two ministers reviewed during the call ways to promote and develop bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the economic and commercial spheres.

The call also addressed the serious escalation of military activity in the region, where they discussed the Egyptian and regional efforts made to contain the tension and reduce escalation in connection with the recent developments related to Iran.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and the situation in Lebanon, where Minister Abdel Aty reiterated Egypt's firm condemnation of the ongoing Israeli violations and the ground incursions in southern Lebanon, emphasizing a complete rejection of the blatant violations that represent a direct assault on the security and sovereignty of both Lebanon and Syria, warning of the repercussions of the continued escalation on regional peace and security.