فيما تدرس مبادرة دبلوماسية جديدة مع إيران، كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن إصدار وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) أمراً بنقل نحو 2000 جندي من الفرقة 82 المحمولة جواً التابعة للجيش الأمريكي إلى الشرق الأوسط، بهدف منح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خيارات عسكرية إضافية.


وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن هؤلاء الجنود الذين سيتم نشرهم في الشرق الأوسط ينتمون إلى قوة الاستجابة الفورية، وهو لواء يضم نحو 3000 جندي قادر على الانتشار في أي مكان حول العالم خلال 18 ساعة، مرجحة أن تستخدم هذه القوات للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك، وهي مركز رئيسي لتصدير النفط الإيراني في شمال الخليج العربي.


قوات مشاة البحرية


ومن المقرر أن يصل نحو 2500 من مشاة البحرية الأمريكية من الوحدة الاستكشافية 31 إلى الشرق الأوسط في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع، وقد يتم استخدامهم أيضاً للسيطرة على جزيرة خارك أو للمساعدة في تأمين مضيق هرمز، الذي أغلقت إيران فعلياً معظم حركة الملاحة التجارية فيه.


وتضرر المطار في جزيرة خارك نتيجة الضربات الأمريكية الأخيرة، لذلك يرى قادة عسكريون أمريكيون سابقون أن الخيار الأرجح هو إرسال قوات المارينز أولاً، حيث يمكن لمهندسيهم العسكريين إصلاح البنية التحتية للمطار بسرعة.


وتضغط الولايات المتحدة لعقد محادثات مباشرة مع إيران في أقرب وقت ممكن، ربما تكون غداً (الخميس) في إسلام أباد، لكن مسؤولين إيرانيين أبلغوا دول الوساطة أنهم تعرّضوا للخداع مرتين من قبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وأنهم لا يريدون أن يُخدعوا مجدداً، وفق ما أفاد موقع «أكسيوس» نقلاً عن مصدر مطلع على المناقشات.


شكوك إيرانية


قال المسؤولون الإيرانيون للوسطاء، باكستان ومصر وتركيا إن التحركات العسكرية الأمريكية وقرار ترمب نشر تعزيزات عسكرية كبيرة، زادا من شكوكهم بأن عرض المحادثات مجرد خدعة، لكن إدارة ترمب ترى أن حشد القوات دليل على الجدية في التفاوض من موقع قوة، وليس دليلاً على سوء النية.


وقال أحد مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي لـ«أكسيوس»، إن ترمب لديه يد ممدودة لإبرام صفقة، وأخرى مضمومة كقبضة تنتظر توجيه ضربة.


في غضون ذلك، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي مهاجمة موقعين في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران لإنتاج صواريخ كروز بحرية، موضحاً أن المواقع التي جرى استهدافها عملت تحت إشراف وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية، واستخدمتها لتطوير وإنتاج صواريخ كروز بحرية بعيدة المدى، تتيح تدمير أهداف في البحر وعلى اليابسة بسرعة.