As a new diplomatic initiative with Iran is being studied, U.S. officials revealed today (Wednesday) that the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) has ordered the deployment of approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, aimed at providing U.S. President Donald Trump with additional military options.



The New York Times reported that these soldiers, who will be deployed to the Middle East, belong to the Immediate Response Force, a brigade that includes about 3,000 soldiers capable of being deployed anywhere in the world within 18 hours. It is likely that these forces will be used to take control of Khark Island, a major center for Iranian oil exports in the northern Arabian Gulf.



Marine Forces



About 2,500 U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to arrive in the Middle East later this week, and they may also be used to take control of Khark Island or to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has effectively shut down most commercial shipping traffic.



The airport on Khark Island has been damaged due to recent U.S. strikes, so former U.S. military leaders believe that the most likely option is to send the Marines first, as their military engineers can quickly repair the airport's infrastructure.



The United States is pushing for direct talks with Iran as soon as possible, possibly tomorrow (Thursday) in Islamabad, but Iranian officials have informed the mediating countries that they have been deceived twice by President Donald Trump and do not want to be fooled again, according to Axios, citing a source familiar with the discussions.



Iranian Doubts



Iranian officials told the mediators, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, that the U.S. military movements and Trump's decision to deploy significant military reinforcements have increased their doubts that the offer for talks is merely a ruse. However, the Trump administration views the troop buildup as evidence of seriousness in negotiating from a position of strength, not as a sign of bad faith.



One of the U.S. president's advisors told Axios that Trump has one hand extended to strike a deal and the other clenched like a fist waiting to deliver a blow.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it attacked two sites in the Iranian capital Tehran that were involved in producing naval cruise missiles, explaining that the targeted sites operated under the supervision of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and were used to develop and produce long-range naval cruise missiles capable of quickly destroying targets at sea and on land.