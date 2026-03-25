While reports confirm the delivery of American proposals to Iran via Pakistan, Western media revealed today (Wednesday) that the U.S. and Israel granted temporary immunity to two senior Iranian officials for negotiations.



Israeli Channel 14 reported that Israeli officials stated the U.S. and Israel granted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf immunity for at least five days, covering the duration of the current round of talks, although American, Israeli, or Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed this arrangement.



Iranian Concerns



The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its lack of trust in American diplomacy after it chose war twice, affirming that Araghchi is responsible for diplomacy and is performing his role to the fullest, while Qalibaf is carrying out his duties within his constitutional powers.



American CNN quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei as saying: "We are ready to listen to sustainable proposals to end the war."



For his part, an American official told Axios that Vice President J.D. Vance is likely to participate in negotiations with Iran, noting that Stephen Witkoff, an advisor to President Donald Trump, recommended Vance's involvement in the negotiations.



A White House official clarified that a ground operation in Iran is a viable option, but Trump has not made a decision yet, emphasizing that President Trump is optimistic about the chances for negotiation and that a meeting in Pakistan is possible but not finalized.



The source indicated that Iran informed the mediators that it had been deceived by Trump twice and would not accept being subjected to that a third time, and Tehran informed the mediators that the deployment of American reinforcements raises its suspicions that Trump's proposal for dialogue is merely a deception. However, the White House conveyed to Tehran Trump's seriousness about the negotiations, presenting the possibility of the Vice President's participation in the negotiations as evidence of seriousness.



Turkey and Pakistan Mediation



For its part, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Pakistan delivered an American proposal to Iran, but the location of any talks between Tehran and Washington to end the war has not yet been determined. The source did not disclose details of the proposal or whether it is the American proposal consisting of 15 points to end the war, which has been reported in American and Israeli media.



The source added that Turkey is helping to explore ways to end the war, indicating that Turkey or Pakistan is being considered to host such talks.



At the same time, the Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs in Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, Harun Armağan, stated that Turkey is playing a role in conveying messages between Iran and the United States to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations.