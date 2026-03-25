فيما تؤكد تقارير تسليم المقترحات الأمريكية إلى إيران عبر باكستان، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأربعاء) منح أمريكا وإسرائيل لاثنين من كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين حصانة مؤقتة للتفاوض.
ونقلت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين قولهما إن أمريكا وإسرائيل منحتا وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف حصانة لمدة خمسة أيام على الأقل، تغطي مدة الجولة الحالية من المحادثات، رغم أن السلطات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية أو الإيرانية لم تؤكد هذا الترتيب رسمياً.
تخوف إيراني
وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أعربت عن عدم ثقتها في الدبلوماسية الأمريكية بعد أن اختارت الحرب مرتين، مؤكدة أن عراقجي مسؤول عن الدبلوماسية ويضطلع بدوره على أكمل وجه، فيما يمارس قاليباف مهماته ضمن صلاحياته وفقاً للدستور.
ونقلت «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، قوله: «مستعدون للاستماع إلى مقترحات مستدامة لإنهاء الحرب».
وبدوره، قال مسؤول أمريكي لـ«أكسيوس» من المحتمل مشاركة نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس في المفاوضات مع إيران، مبينا أن سيتف ويتكوف مستشار الرئيس دونالد ترمب هو من أوصى بمشاركة فانس في المفاوضات.
وأوضح مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن العملية البرية في إيران خيار قائم لكن ترمب لم يتخذ قراراً بعد، مؤكداً أن الرئيس ترمب متفائل بفرص التفاوض واجتماع باكستان ممكن لكنه لم يحسم نهائياً.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن إيران أبلغت الوسطاء بأنها تعرضت مرتين للخديعة من قبل ترمب، وأنها لن تقبل التعرض لذلك مرة ثالثة، كما أبلغت طهران الوسطاء بأن نشر تعزيزات أمريكية يعزز شكوكها في أن مقترح ترمب للحوار مجرد خديعة، إلا أن البيت الأبيض أبلغ طهران بجدية الرئيس ترمب في المفاوضات، وطرح احتمال مشاركة نائب الرئيس في المفاوضات كدليل على الجدية.
وساطة تركيا وباكستان
من جهته، قال مصدر إيراني كبير لـ«رويترز»، إن باكستان سلمت إيران مقترحاً أمريكياً لكن لم يُحسم بعد مكان أي محادثات بين طهران وواشنطن لإنهاء الحرب، ولم يكشف المصدر تفاصيل المقترح وما إذا كان هو المقترح الأمريكي المؤلف من 15 بنداً لإنهاء الحرب الذي ورد في تقارير وسائل إعلام أمريكية وإسرائيلية.
وأضاف المصدر، أن تركيا تساعد في البحث عن سبل لإنهاء الحرب، مبيناً أن تركيا أو باكستان قيد النظر لاستضافة مثل هذه المحادثات.
في الوقت ذاته، قال نائب رئيس الشؤون الخارجية في حزب «العدالة والتنمية» الحاكم في تركيا هارون أرماجان، إن تركيا تلعب دوراً في نقل الرسائل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، لتشجيع التهدئة وإجراء مفاوضات مباشرة.
While reports confirm the delivery of American proposals to Iran via Pakistan, Western media revealed today (Wednesday) that the U.S. and Israel granted temporary immunity to two senior Iranian officials for negotiations.
Israeli Channel 14 reported that Israeli officials stated the U.S. and Israel granted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf immunity for at least five days, covering the duration of the current round of talks, although American, Israeli, or Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed this arrangement.
Iranian Concerns
The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its lack of trust in American diplomacy after it chose war twice, affirming that Araghchi is responsible for diplomacy and is performing his role to the fullest, while Qalibaf is carrying out his duties within his constitutional powers.
American CNN quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei as saying: "We are ready to listen to sustainable proposals to end the war."
For his part, an American official told Axios that Vice President J.D. Vance is likely to participate in negotiations with Iran, noting that Stephen Witkoff, an advisor to President Donald Trump, recommended Vance's involvement in the negotiations.
A White House official clarified that a ground operation in Iran is a viable option, but Trump has not made a decision yet, emphasizing that President Trump is optimistic about the chances for negotiation and that a meeting in Pakistan is possible but not finalized.
The source indicated that Iran informed the mediators that it had been deceived by Trump twice and would not accept being subjected to that a third time, and Tehran informed the mediators that the deployment of American reinforcements raises its suspicions that Trump's proposal for dialogue is merely a deception. However, the White House conveyed to Tehran Trump's seriousness about the negotiations, presenting the possibility of the Vice President's participation in the negotiations as evidence of seriousness.
Turkey and Pakistan Mediation
For its part, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Pakistan delivered an American proposal to Iran, but the location of any talks between Tehran and Washington to end the war has not yet been determined. The source did not disclose details of the proposal or whether it is the American proposal consisting of 15 points to end the war, which has been reported in American and Israeli media.
The source added that Turkey is helping to explore ways to end the war, indicating that Turkey or Pakistan is being considered to host such talks.
At the same time, the Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs in Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, Harun Armağan, stated that Turkey is playing a role in conveying messages between Iran and the United States to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations.