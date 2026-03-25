فيما تؤكد تقارير تسليم المقترحات الأمريكية إلى إيران عبر باكستان، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأربعاء) منح أمريكا وإسرائيل لاثنين من كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين حصانة مؤقتة للتفاوض.


ونقلت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين قولهما إن أمريكا وإسرائيل منحتا وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف حصانة لمدة خمسة أيام على الأقل، تغطي مدة الجولة الحالية من المحادثات، رغم أن السلطات الأمريكية أو الإسرائيلية أو الإيرانية لم تؤكد هذا الترتيب رسمياً.


تخوف إيراني


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أعربت عن عدم ثقتها في الدبلوماسية الأمريكية بعد أن اختارت الحرب مرتين، مؤكدة أن عراقجي مسؤول عن الدبلوماسية ويضطلع بدوره على أكمل وجه، فيما يمارس قاليباف مهماته ضمن صلاحياته وفقاً للدستور.


ونقلت «سي إن إن» الأمريكية عن المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، قوله: «مستعدون للاستماع إلى مقترحات مستدامة لإنهاء الحرب».


وبدوره، قال مسؤول أمريكي لـ«أكسيوس» من المحتمل مشاركة نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس في المفاوضات مع إيران، مبينا أن سيتف ويتكوف مستشار الرئيس دونالد ترمب هو من أوصى بمشاركة فانس في المفاوضات.


وأوضح مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن العملية البرية في إيران خيار قائم لكن ترمب لم يتخذ قراراً بعد، مؤكداً أن الرئيس ترمب متفائل بفرص التفاوض واجتماع باكستان ممكن لكنه لم يحسم نهائياً.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن إيران أبلغت الوسطاء بأنها تعرضت مرتين للخديعة من قبل ترمب، وأنها لن تقبل التعرض لذلك مرة ثالثة، كما أبلغت طهران الوسطاء بأن نشر تعزيزات أمريكية يعزز شكوكها في أن مقترح ترمب للحوار مجرد خديعة، إلا أن البيت الأبيض أبلغ طهران بجدية الرئيس ترمب في المفاوضات، وطرح احتمال مشاركة نائب الرئيس في المفاوضات كدليل على الجدية.


وساطة تركيا وباكستان


من جهته، قال مصدر إيراني كبير لـ«رويترز»، ⁠إن ‌باكستان سلمت إيران مقترحاً ​أمريكياً لكن ⁠لم يُحسم بعد مكان أي ⁠محادثات بين طهران وواشنطن لإنهاء الحرب، ولم يكشف المصدر تفاصيل ⁠المقترح وما إذا كان هو ‌المقترح الأمريكي المؤلف من ​15 بنداً لإنهاء ⁠الحرب الذي ورد ​في تقارير ⁠وسائل ‌إعلام أمريكية وإسرائيلية.


وأضاف المصدر، أن تركيا تساعد في ‌البحث عن سبل لإنهاء الحرب، مبيناً أن تركيا أو باكستان قيد النظر ​لاستضافة مثل هذه المحادثات.


في الوقت ذاته، قال نائب رئيس الشؤون الخارجية في حزب «العدالة والتنمية» الحاكم في تركيا هارون أرماجان، إن تركيا تلعب دوراً في نقل الرسائل بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، لتشجيع التهدئة وإجراء مفاوضات مباشرة.