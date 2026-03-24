أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قتل عنصر في فيلق القدس في لبنان محمد علي كوراني، متهماً إياه بأنه كان يروج لمخططات إرهابية بتوجيه من جهات إيرانية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي: هاجم سلاح البحرية أمس (الاثنين)، بتوجيه استخباري من "الشاباك" في منطقة بيروت وقضى على محمد علي كوراني وهو عنصر من فيلق القدس كان يروّج لمخططات إرهابية بتوجيه من جهات استخبارية إيرانية، مضيفاً: تواصل الجهات الاستخبارية الإيرانية العمل لدفع بمخططات إرهابية من خلال تشغيل عناصر إرهابية من داخل لبنان.


وكان المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، قد قال إن الجيش استهدف خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية عدة محطات وقود في أنحاء لبنان تابعة لشركة «الأمانة»، زاعماً في بيان أن الشركة تخضع لسيطرة حزب الله وتستخدم بنية اقتصادية لتمويل نشاطاته.


وأضاف أنه خلال هذه الهجمات دُمّرت محطات وقود في مناطق مختلفة من لبنان، زاعماً أنها استُخدمت لتزويد شاحنات تنقل وسائل قتالية وعناصر تابعة لحزب الله بالوقود.


من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤول إسرائيلي لـ«بلومبرغ»، اليوم، إن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو كلّف مساعده المقرب رون ديرمر، بمتابعة المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب.


ونقلت الوكالة عن المسؤول قوله: «تركيز ديرمر ينصب على ضمان تفكيك البرنامج النووي الإيراني، واستعادة نحو 440 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب والتخلص منه»، موضحاً أن «الحكومة الإسرائيلية تعتقد أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يسعى إلى الأهداف نفسها».


يذكر أن ديرمر، وهو السفير الإسرائيلي السابق لدى واشنطن ووزير الشؤون الإستراتيجية حتى نوفمبر الماضي، مقرب من عدد من المسؤولين في إدارة ترمب، بما في ذلك الرئيس الأمريكي.