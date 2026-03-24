The Israeli army announced today (Tuesday) the killing of a member of the Quds Force in Lebanon, Muhammad Ali Kurani, accusing him of promoting terrorist plots directed by Iranian entities.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, stated: "The navy attacked yesterday (Monday), based on intelligence guidance from the 'Shabak' in the Beirut area, and eliminated Muhammad Ali Kurani, who was a member of the Quds Force promoting terrorist plots directed by Iranian intelligence entities." He added: "Iranian intelligence continues to work to push forward terrorist plots by operating terrorist elements from within Lebanon."



Additionally, the Israeli army spokesperson mentioned that the army targeted several fuel stations across Lebanon belonging to the "Al-Amana" company in the past twenty-four hours, claiming in a statement that the company is under the control of Hezbollah and uses an economic infrastructure to fund its activities.



He added that during these attacks, fuel stations in various regions of Lebanon were destroyed, claiming they were used to supply trucks transporting weapons and Hezbollah affiliates with fuel.



On another note, an Israeli official told Bloomberg today that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked his close aide Ron Dermer with following up on the U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at ending the war.



The agency quoted the official as saying: "Dermer's focus is on ensuring the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program and recovering about 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and disposing of it," explaining that "the Israeli government believes that U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing the same goals."



It is worth noting that Dermer, who was the former Israeli ambassador to Washington and Minister of Strategic Affairs until last November, is close to several officials in the Trump administration, including the U.S. president.