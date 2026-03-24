أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، اليوم (الاثنين)، تعرض إحدى القواعد العسكرية قرب بلدة اليعربية في ريف الحسكة لقصف صاروخي نُفّذ بواسطة 5 صواريخ انطلقت من محيط قرية تل الهوى الواقعة بعمق 20 كيلومتراً داخل الأراضي العراقية.


ونقلت وكالة «سانا» السورية عن بيان لهيئة العمليات أنه «تم التواصل والتنسيق مع الجانب العراقي حول الحادثة، وأكد لنا أن الجيش العراقي بدأ بعملية تمشيط وبحث عن الفاعلين»، موضحة أن الجيش السوري في «حالة تأهب كاملة».


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن الجيش سيقوم بمسؤولياته للدفاع عن الأراضي السورية والتصدي لأي اعتداء.


بدوره، قال مصدر أمني عراقي إنه تم العثور على منصة إطلاق صواريخ في منطقة ربيعة بغرب الموصل، وتم ضبط مركبة محترقة استُخدمت لإطلاق الصواريخ السبعة باتجاه سورية، موضحاً أن الصواريخ التي أُطلقت باتجاه سورية استهدفت قاعدة أمريكية.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو هجوماً صاروخياً من داخل الأراضي العراقية باتجاه سورية.


وكانت الشرطة العراقية قد ذكرت أن الدفاع الجوي أسقط طائرة مسيرة ملغومة فوق القنصلية الأمريكية في أربيل.