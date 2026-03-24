The Syrian Army Operations Authority announced today (Monday) that one of the military bases near the town of Al-Yarubiyah in the countryside of Hasakah was subjected to a missile strike carried out by 5 missiles launched from the vicinity of the village of Tal al-Hawa, located 20 kilometers deep inside Iraqi territory.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported in a statement from the Operations Authority that "communication and coordination have been established with the Iraqi side regarding the incident, and they confirmed to us that the Iraqi army has begun a combing operation and search for the perpetrators," clarifying that the Syrian army is in "full alert status."



The authority indicated that the army will fulfill its responsibilities to defend Syrian territory and confront any aggression.



For its part, an Iraqi security source stated that a missile launch platform was found in the Rabiah area west of Mosul, and a burned vehicle used to launch the seven missiles towards Syria was seized, explaining that the missiles launched towards Syria targeted an American base.



Videos showed a missile attack from inside Iraqi territory towards Syria.



The Iraqi police had mentioned that the air defense shot down a drone laden with explosives over the American consulate in Erbil.