احتُفل في منطقة تبوك بتخريج المشاركين في برنامج اللغة الإنجليزية للسياحة، ضمن المبادرات الهادفة إلى تمكين أبناء وبنات المنطقة وتأهيلهم لسوق العمل السياحي والضيافة.


وشهد الحفل تكريم الطالبة رغد محمد المويلحي من محافظة ضباء؛ نظير تفوقها وتميزها في البرنامج، الذي يُعنى بتطوير المهارات اللغوية للمشاركين ورفع جاهزيتهم المهنية بما يواكب النمو المتسارع الذي تشهده مشاريع البحر الأحمر.


ويُعد البرنامج من المبادرات النوعية المستمرة في مجال التدريب والتأهيل، إذ استفاد منه خلال الأعوام الماضية آلاف المتدربين والمتدربات، فيما شهدت النسخة الحالية مشاركة عدد من الموظفين والموظفات من الجهات العاملة في المنطقة، في خطوة تعكس الاهتمام بتنمية الكفاءات الوطنية وتأهيلها للعمل في القطاع السياحي.