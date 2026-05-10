احتُفل في منطقة تبوك بتخريج المشاركين في برنامج اللغة الإنجليزية للسياحة، ضمن المبادرات الهادفة إلى تمكين أبناء وبنات المنطقة وتأهيلهم لسوق العمل السياحي والضيافة.
وشهد الحفل تكريم الطالبة رغد محمد المويلحي من محافظة ضباء؛ نظير تفوقها وتميزها في البرنامج، الذي يُعنى بتطوير المهارات اللغوية للمشاركين ورفع جاهزيتهم المهنية بما يواكب النمو المتسارع الذي تشهده مشاريع البحر الأحمر.
ويُعد البرنامج من المبادرات النوعية المستمرة في مجال التدريب والتأهيل، إذ استفاد منه خلال الأعوام الماضية آلاف المتدربين والمتدربات، فيما شهدت النسخة الحالية مشاركة عدد من الموظفين والموظفات من الجهات العاملة في المنطقة، في خطوة تعكس الاهتمام بتنمية الكفاءات الوطنية وتأهيلها للعمل في القطاع السياحي.
A graduation ceremony was held in the Tabuk region for participants in the English language program for tourism, as part of initiatives aimed at empowering the sons and daughters of the region and preparing them for the labor market in tourism and hospitality.
The ceremony honored student Raghad Mohammed Al-Muwailhi from the Governorate of Duba for her excellence and distinction in the program, which focuses on developing the language skills of participants and enhancing their professional readiness in line with the rapid growth witnessed by Red Sea projects.
The program is considered one of the ongoing quality initiatives in the field of training and qualification, benefiting thousands of trainees over the past years, while the current edition saw the participation of several employees from various entities operating in the region, reflecting the interest in developing national competencies and preparing them to work in the tourism sector.