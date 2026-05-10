A graduation ceremony was held in the Tabuk region for participants in the English language program for tourism, as part of initiatives aimed at empowering the sons and daughters of the region and preparing them for the labor market in tourism and hospitality.



The ceremony honored student Raghad Mohammed Al-Muwailhi from the Governorate of Duba for her excellence and distinction in the program, which focuses on developing the language skills of participants and enhancing their professional readiness in line with the rapid growth witnessed by Red Sea projects.



The program is considered one of the ongoing quality initiatives in the field of training and qualification, benefiting thousands of trainees over the past years, while the current edition saw the participation of several employees from various entities operating in the region, reflecting the interest in developing national competencies and preparing them to work in the tourism sector.