في اليوم الـ 24 من الحرب، واصلت إسرائيل قصف مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران.


وأكد إيرانيون وشهود عيان انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في أجزاء واسعة من العاصمة بعد ضربات جوية كثيفة على عدة مناطق منها.


وطالت الغارات الإسرائيلية مبنى الصناعات الإلكترونية التابع لوزارة الدفاع والواقع على طريق صياد شيرازي السريع في طهران، ما أدى إلى اشتعال الحرائق.


ودوت انفجارات في جميع أنحاء طهران، خاصة بالمناطق الشرقية والغربية والشمالية من المدينة.


وسجل سقوط 6 قتلى على الأقل في غارة على تبريز شمال غرب البلاد، حيث سمع دوي انفجارين وتحليق مقاتلات، حسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


وفي إسرائيل، دوت صفارات الإنذار في مطار بن غوريون، جنوب شرق تل أبيب. في حين عمدت السلطات إلى إخلاء المسافرين، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية. وأعلنت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية أن صفارات الإنذار دوت في النقب الغربي وأسدود جنوب تل أبيب وعسقلان وغلاف غزة. وانطلقت صفارات الإنذار أيضاً في وسط وجنوب إسرائيل وتل أبيب والقدس والبحر الميت.


وجاءت هذه التطورات عقب إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف البنية التحتية في طهران. وبعد تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء السبت «بمحو» محطات الطاقة الكهربائية الإيرانية إذا لم تفتح طهران مضيق هرمز بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة. وحدد ترمب موعدا نهائيا اليوم الإثنين بحلول الساعة 07.45 مساء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (23.45 بتوقيت غرينتش).


يذكر أنه منذ تفجر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، تبادلت كل من طهران من جهة، وتل أبيب وواشنطن من جهة أخرى التهديدات. فيما قتل أكثر من ألفي شخص حتى الآن، وعصف الصراع بالأسواق وتسبب في رفع أسعار الوقود وأجج المخاوف من التضخم في العالم وزعزع التحالفات الغربية التقليدية.