في اليوم الـ 24 من الحرب، واصلت إسرائيل قصف مناطق متفرقة في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران.
وأكد إيرانيون وشهود عيان انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في أجزاء واسعة من العاصمة بعد ضربات جوية كثيفة على عدة مناطق منها.
وطالت الغارات الإسرائيلية مبنى الصناعات الإلكترونية التابع لوزارة الدفاع والواقع على طريق صياد شيرازي السريع في طهران، ما أدى إلى اشتعال الحرائق.
ودوت انفجارات في جميع أنحاء طهران، خاصة بالمناطق الشرقية والغربية والشمالية من المدينة.
وسجل سقوط 6 قتلى على الأقل في غارة على تبريز شمال غرب البلاد، حيث سمع دوي انفجارين وتحليق مقاتلات، حسب ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.
وفي إسرائيل، دوت صفارات الإنذار في مطار بن غوريون، جنوب شرق تل أبيب. في حين عمدت السلطات إلى إخلاء المسافرين، وفق ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية. وأعلنت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية أن صفارات الإنذار دوت في النقب الغربي وأسدود جنوب تل أبيب وعسقلان وغلاف غزة. وانطلقت صفارات الإنذار أيضاً في وسط وجنوب إسرائيل وتل أبيب والقدس والبحر الميت.
وجاءت هذه التطورات عقب إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف البنية التحتية في طهران. وبعد تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء السبت «بمحو» محطات الطاقة الكهربائية الإيرانية إذا لم تفتح طهران مضيق هرمز بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة. وحدد ترمب موعدا نهائيا اليوم الإثنين بحلول الساعة 07.45 مساء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (23.45 بتوقيت غرينتش).
يذكر أنه منذ تفجر الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، تبادلت كل من طهران من جهة، وتل أبيب وواشنطن من جهة أخرى التهديدات. فيما قتل أكثر من ألفي شخص حتى الآن، وعصف الصراع بالأسواق وتسبب في رفع أسعار الوقود وأجج المخاوف من التضخم في العالم وزعزع التحالفات الغربية التقليدية.
On the 24th day of the war, Israel continued to bomb various areas in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
Iranians and eyewitnesses confirmed widespread power outages in large parts of the capital following intense airstrikes on several of its areas.
The Israeli airstrikes targeted the electronic industries building belonging to the Ministry of Defense located on the Sayyad Shirazi highway in Tehran, causing fires to break out.
Explosions were heard throughout Tehran, especially in the eastern, western, and northern parts of the city.
At least 6 fatalities were reported in an airstrike on Tabriz in the northwest of the country, where the sound of two explosions and the flight of fighter jets was heard, according to Iranian media reports.
In Israel, sirens sounded at Ben Gurion Airport, southeast of Tel Aviv. Authorities evacuated travelers, according to Israeli media. The Israeli Home Front announced that sirens were heard in the western Negev, Ashdod south of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Gaza envelope. Sirens also sounded in central and southern Israel, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea.
These developments came after the Israeli army announced it was targeting infrastructure in Tehran. This followed a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday evening to "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline for today, Monday, by 7:45 PM Eastern Time (11:45 PM GMT).
It is worth noting that since the outbreak of the war on February 28, Tehran on one side and Tel Aviv and Washington on the other have exchanged threats. More than two thousand people have been killed so far, and the conflict has shaken markets, caused fuel prices to rise, fueled fears of inflation worldwide, and disrupted traditional Western alliances.