On the 24th day of the war, Israel continued to bomb various areas in the Iranian capital, Tehran.



Iranians and eyewitnesses confirmed widespread power outages in large parts of the capital following intense airstrikes on several of its areas.



The Israeli airstrikes targeted the electronic industries building belonging to the Ministry of Defense located on the Sayyad Shirazi highway in Tehran, causing fires to break out.



Explosions were heard throughout Tehran, especially in the eastern, western, and northern parts of the city.



At least 6 fatalities were reported in an airstrike on Tabriz in the northwest of the country, where the sound of two explosions and the flight of fighter jets was heard, according to Iranian media reports.



In Israel, sirens sounded at Ben Gurion Airport, southeast of Tel Aviv. Authorities evacuated travelers, according to Israeli media. The Israeli Home Front announced that sirens were heard in the western Negev, Ashdod south of Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Gaza envelope. Sirens also sounded in central and southern Israel, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea.



These developments came after the Israeli army announced it was targeting infrastructure in Tehran. This followed a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday evening to "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline for today, Monday, by 7:45 PM Eastern Time (11:45 PM GMT).



It is worth noting that since the outbreak of the war on February 28, Tehran on one side and Tel Aviv and Washington on the other have exchanged threats. More than two thousand people have been killed so far, and the conflict has shaken markets, caused fuel prices to rise, fueled fears of inflation worldwide, and disrupted traditional Western alliances.