حذّر الناطق باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، من أن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط تتجه نحو توسيع رقعتها، معتبراً أن اغتيال قادة طهران لن يمر دون عواقب.


وقال بيسكوف في تصريحات تلفزيونية، اليوم (الأحد) «لا أعتقد أن أحداً عاقلاً سيتنبأ بكيفية تطور الوضع في الشرق الأوسط مستقبلاً. للأسف، نرى أن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط تميل إلى توسيع رقعتها».


وأضاف أن اغتيال قادة إيران لن يمر دون عواقب وستكون له نتائج وخيمة، لافتاً إلى أن عمليات اغتيال قادة إيرانيين تؤدي إلى مزيد من التفاف الشعب الإيراني حول قيادته، وفق قوله .


واعتبر بيسكوف أن هذه ليست هي الحالة طبيعية (يعني قتل القادة)، والتي كانت وستظل لها عواقب وخيمة للغاية. لا يمكن أن يبقى هذا بدون عواقب.


وفي ما يتعلق بالأزمة في أوكرانيا، قال بيسكوف "إن أوروبا ما زالت لا ترغب في الحديث مع روسيا وتريد مواصلة الحرب في أوكرانيا، لكنها لا تعرف كيف تدفع ثمن هذه الحرب"، معتبراً أن «مشكلة دفع فواتير الغاز والبنزين والكهرباء أصبحت أكثر أهمية بالنسبة لأوروبا من الأزمة في أوكرانيا».


وكان الكرملين، أعلن أمس (السبت)، أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين هنأ قادة إيران بعيد «النوروز» (السنة الإيرانية الجديدة)، وأكد أن موسكو لا تزال صديقاً وفياً وشريكاً موثوقاً لطهران.


وتقول روسيا إن الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران دفعت الشرق الأوسط بأسره إلى الهاوية، وأثارت أزمة طاقة عالمية كبرى.


يذكر أن إيران شريك إستراتيجي لموسكو، إلا أن الشراكة الإستراتيجية المعلنة بين البلدين لا تتضمن بنداً للدفاع المتبادل، وأكدت روسيا مراراً أنها لا تريد أن تصنع إيران قنبلة نووية، وهي خطوة تخشى موسكو أن تؤدي إلى سباق تسلّح نووي في أنحاء الشرق الأوسط.


ومنذ بدء حرب إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، لقي أكثر من ألفي شخص حتفهم بالفعل، معظمهم في إيران ولبنان، فيما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي سقوط 13 من جنوده.