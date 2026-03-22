The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, warned that the war in the Middle East is heading towards an expansion, considering that the assassination of Tehran's leaders will not go without consequences.



Peskov stated in television remarks today (Sunday), "I don't think anyone rational would predict how the situation in the Middle East will develop in the future. Unfortunately, we see that the war in the Middle East tends to expand its scope."



He added that the assassination of Iranian leaders will not go without consequences and will have severe repercussions, noting that the assassination of Iranian leaders leads to further solidarity among the Iranian people around their leadership, according to him.



Peskov considered that this is not a normal situation (referring to the killing of leaders), which has had and will continue to have extremely serious consequences. This cannot remain without repercussions.



Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, Peskov said, "Europe still does not want to talk to Russia and wants to continue the war in Ukraine, but it does not know how to pay the price for this war," considering that "the issue of paying bills for gas, gasoline, and electricity has become more important for Europe than the crisis in Ukraine."



The Kremlin announced yesterday (Saturday) that Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leaders of Iran on the occasion of "Nowruz" (the Iranian New Year), confirming that Moscow remains a loyal friend and a reliable partner for Tehran.



Russia claims that the American and Israeli attacks on Iran have pushed the entire Middle East to the brink and have sparked a major global energy crisis.



It is worth noting that Iran is a strategic partner for Moscow, but the announced strategic partnership between the two countries does not include a mutual defense clause, and Russia has repeatedly confirmed that it does not want Iran to develop a nuclear bomb, a step that Moscow fears could lead to a nuclear arms race across the Middle East.



Since the start of the war in Iran on February 28, more than two thousand people have already lost their lives, most of them in Iran and Lebanon, while the U.S. military announced the death of 13 of its soldiers.