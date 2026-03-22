While European countries continue to refuse to engage in the American-Israeli war with Iran so far, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Europeans to join the war.



Netanyahu said during his visit to the Arad area in southern Israel, where an Iranian missile fell today (Sunday), "The fact that Iran is closing the Strait of Hormuz, along with proving its possession of missiles that can strike deep into Europe, means that the time has come for all allies to fully join the war."



He expressed his hope once again that Israeli airstrikes and assassinations would "create the conditions that allow for the fall of the Iranian regime," as he put it. He considered that Israel is "fighting a struggle related to its existence," according to his description.



Netanyahu reported that "the sirens sounded 10 minutes before the missile fell on Arad, but some people did not go to the shelters," justifying the high number of injuries.



For his part, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that "the Iranian enemy is launching missiles that threaten Europe and have a range of over 4,000 km." He added that Israel is "doing everything necessary to eradicate the Iranian enemy that wants to destroy it."



The Israeli army announced yesterday in a statement on social media that Iran possesses missiles "capable of reaching London, Paris, or Berlin."



Earlier, British Housing Minister Steve Reed said: "No assessment has been issued to support claims that Iran is planning to strike Europe with ballistic missiles or even has the capability to do so." He added, "I am not aware of any assessment at all indicating that they are trying to target Europe, let alone their ability to do so if they wanted."



In response to a question about Britain's stance on Trump's ultimatum, Reed answered: "The American president is fully capable of expressing himself and defending what he says... We will not be dragged into war, but we will protect our interests in the region. We will work with our allies to calm the situation."



An EU official announced that Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell had a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier today.



US President Donald Trump gave Iran 48 hours last night to open the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, threatening to destroy its energy infrastructure.



Meanwhile, Tehran vowed to respond in kind, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf threatened to destroy vital infrastructure in the region if the United States and Israel attacked Iranian facilities. The Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the army "will continue to fight fiercely until the complete surrender of the enemy," as he put it.