فيما لاتزال الدول الأوروبية ترفض الانخراط في الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران حتى الآن، دعا رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الأوروبيين إلى الانضمام للحرب.
وقال نتنياهو خلال زيارته منطقة عراد جنوب إسرائيل، حيث سقط صاروخ إيراني اليوم (الأحد)، «إن حقيقة قيام إيران بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، مع إثبات امتلاكها صواريخ يمكنها ضرب عمق أوروبا، تعني أن الوقت حان لانضمام جميع الحلفاء بشكل كامل إلى الحرب».
وأعرب عن أمله مجدداً بأن تخلق الغارات الإسرائيلية والاغتيالات «الظروف التي تسمح بسقوط النظام الإيراني»، وفق تعبيره. واعتبر أن إسرائيل «تخوض صراعا متعلقا بوجودها»، بحسب وصفه.
وأفاد نتنياهو بأن «صفارات الإنذار انطلقت قبل 10 دقائق من سقوط الصاروخ على عراد، لكن بعض الناس لم يتوجهوا للملاجئ»، في تبرير لارتفاع عدد المصابين.
من جانبه، قال وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش إن «العدو الإيراني يطلق صواريخ تهدد أوروبا ويزيد مداها عن 4 آلاف كم». وأضاف أن إسرائيل «تفعل كل ما يلزم لإبادة العدو الإيراني الذي يريد تدميرها».
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن أمس في بيان على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أن إيران تمتلك صواريخ «قادرة على الوصول إلى لندن أو باريس أو برلين».
وفي وقت سابق، قال وزير الإسكان البريطاني ستيف ريد: لم يصدر تقييم يدعم ما يقال عن تخطيط إيران لضرب أوروبا بصواريخ باليستية أو حتى امتلاكها القدرة على ذلك. وأضاف «لست على علم بأي تقييم على الإطلاق يشير إلى أنهم يحاولون استهداف أوروبا، ناهيك عن قدرتهم على ذلك إن أرادوا».
ورداً على سؤال عن موقف بريطانيا من مهلة ترمب، أجاب ريد: «الرئيس الأمريكي قادر تماماً على التعبير عن نفسه والدفاع عما يقوله... لن ننجر إلى الحرب، لكننا سنحمي مصالحنا في المنطقة. وسنعمل مع حلفائنا لتهدئة الوضع».
وأعلن مسؤول بالاتحاد الأوروبي أن مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية كايا كالاس أجرت اتصالا هاتفيا مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي بوقت سابق اليوم.
وأمهل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس، إيران 48 ساعة لفتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة البحرية مهددا بتدمير بنيتها التحتية للطاقة.
فيما توعدت طهران بالرد بالمثل، وهدد رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف بتدمير البنى التحتية الحيوية في المنطقة، في حال هاجمت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل البنى الإيرانية. وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الإیرانیة أن الجيش «سيواصل القتال بشدة حتى الاستسلام الكامل للعدو»، وفق تعبيره.
While European countries continue to refuse to engage in the American-Israeli war with Iran so far, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Europeans to join the war.
Netanyahu said during his visit to the Arad area in southern Israel, where an Iranian missile fell today (Sunday), "The fact that Iran is closing the Strait of Hormuz, along with proving its possession of missiles that can strike deep into Europe, means that the time has come for all allies to fully join the war."
He expressed his hope once again that Israeli airstrikes and assassinations would "create the conditions that allow for the fall of the Iranian regime," as he put it. He considered that Israel is "fighting a struggle related to its existence," according to his description.
Netanyahu reported that "the sirens sounded 10 minutes before the missile fell on Arad, but some people did not go to the shelters," justifying the high number of injuries.
For his part, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that "the Iranian enemy is launching missiles that threaten Europe and have a range of over 4,000 km." He added that Israel is "doing everything necessary to eradicate the Iranian enemy that wants to destroy it."
The Israeli army announced yesterday in a statement on social media that Iran possesses missiles "capable of reaching London, Paris, or Berlin."
Earlier, British Housing Minister Steve Reed said: "No assessment has been issued to support claims that Iran is planning to strike Europe with ballistic missiles or even has the capability to do so." He added, "I am not aware of any assessment at all indicating that they are trying to target Europe, let alone their ability to do so if they wanted."
In response to a question about Britain's stance on Trump's ultimatum, Reed answered: "The American president is fully capable of expressing himself and defending what he says... We will not be dragged into war, but we will protect our interests in the region. We will work with our allies to calm the situation."
An EU official announced that Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell had a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier today.
US President Donald Trump gave Iran 48 hours last night to open the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, threatening to destroy its energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Tehran vowed to respond in kind, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf threatened to destroy vital infrastructure in the region if the United States and Israel attacked Iranian facilities. The Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the army "will continue to fight fiercely until the complete surrender of the enemy," as he put it.