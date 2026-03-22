فيما لاتزال الدول الأوروبية ترفض الانخراط في الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران حتى الآن، دعا رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو الأوروبيين إلى الانضمام للحرب.


وقال نتنياهو خلال زيارته منطقة عراد جنوب إسرائيل، حيث سقط صاروخ إيراني اليوم (الأحد)، «إن حقيقة قيام إيران بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، مع إثبات امتلاكها صواريخ يمكنها ضرب عمق أوروبا، تعني أن الوقت حان لانضمام جميع الحلفاء بشكل كامل إلى الحرب».


وأعرب عن أمله مجدداً بأن تخلق الغارات الإسرائيلية والاغتيالات «الظروف التي تسمح بسقوط النظام الإيراني»، وفق تعبيره. واعتبر أن إسرائيل «تخوض صراعا متعلقا بوجودها»، بحسب وصفه.


وأفاد نتنياهو بأن «صفارات الإنذار انطلقت قبل 10 دقائق من سقوط الصاروخ على عراد، لكن بعض الناس لم يتوجهوا للملاجئ»، في تبرير لارتفاع عدد المصابين.


من جانبه، قال وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش إن «العدو الإيراني يطلق صواريخ تهدد أوروبا ويزيد مداها عن 4 آلاف كم». وأضاف أن إسرائيل «تفعل كل ما يلزم لإبادة العدو الإيراني الذي يريد تدميرها».


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن أمس في بيان على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أن إيران تمتلك صواريخ «قادرة على الوصول إلى لندن أو باريس أو برلين».


وفي وقت سابق، قال وزير الإسكان البريطاني ستيف ريد: لم يصدر تقييم يدعم ما يقال عن تخطيط إيران لضرب أوروبا بصواريخ باليستية أو حتى امتلاكها القدرة على ذلك. وأضاف «لست على علم بأي تقييم على الإطلاق يشير إلى أنهم يحاولون استهداف أوروبا، ناهيك عن قدرتهم على ذلك إن أرادوا».


ورداً على سؤال عن موقف بريطانيا من مهلة ترمب، أجاب ريد: «الرئيس الأمريكي قادر تماماً على التعبير عن نفسه والدفاع عما يقوله... لن ننجر إلى الحرب، لكننا سنحمي مصالحنا في المنطقة. وسنعمل مع حلفائنا لتهدئة الوضع».


وأعلن مسؤول بالاتحاد الأوروبي أن مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية كايا كالاس أجرت اتصالا هاتفيا مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي بوقت سابق اليوم.


وأمهل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس، إيران 48 ساعة لفتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة البحرية مهددا بتدمير بنيتها التحتية للطاقة.


فيما توعدت طهران بالرد بالمثل، وهدد رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف بتدمير البنى التحتية الحيوية في المنطقة، في حال هاجمت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل البنى الإيرانية. وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الإیرانیة أن الجيش «سيواصل القتال بشدة حتى الاستسلام الكامل للعدو»، وفق تعبيره.