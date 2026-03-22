The Iranian Minister of Energy, Abbas Ali Abadi, acknowledged today (Sunday) that the vital infrastructure for water and energy in the country has suffered extensive and significant damage due to American and Israeli strikes since the war began on February 28.



Abadi stated that the vital infrastructure for water and electricity in the country has "sustained severe damage" as a result of the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, according to the ISNA news agency.



He added that the attacks targeted dozens of water transport and treatment facilities, destroying parts of the vital water supply networks, noting that efforts are currently being made to repair the damages.



The Iranian minister's statement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike power plants in Iran unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened to maritime navigation within 48 hours.



In response to Trump, Iran threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants across the region. The Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, the operational command of the Iranian army, stated in a statement that if the Iranian oil and energy infrastructure is attacked, the energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States in the region will be targeted, according to the Fars news agency.



Shipping through this vital strait for global oil and gas supplies has almost completely stopped since the outbreak of the war. Iranian forces have attacked several ships, claiming they did not respond to warnings against passing through the waterway.



In recent days, Tehran has allowed some ships from countries it considers friendly to pass through, warning that it will prevent ships from countries it claims have joined the aggression against it.