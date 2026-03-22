أقر وزير الطاقة الإيراني عباس علي آبادي، اليوم (الأحد)، أن البنية التحتية الحيوية للمياه والطاقة في البلاد تعرضت لأضرار واسعة وكبيرة جراء ضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية منذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.
وقال آبادي إن البنية التحتية الحيوية للمياه والكهرباء في البلاد «تعرضت لأضرار جسيمة» إثر الهجمات التي نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إيسنا».
وأضاف أن الهجمات استهدفت عشرات منشآت نقل ومعالجة المياه، ودمّرت أجزاء من شبكات الإمداد المائي الحيوية، لافتا إلى أن جهودا تبذل حاليا لإصلاح الأضرار.
وجاء تصريح الوزير الإيراني بعد ساعات من تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بضرب محطات توليد الكهرباء في إيران ما لم يتم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية خلال 48 ساعة.
وردا على ترمب، هدّدت إيران باستهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة ومحطات تحلية المياه في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة. وقال مقر خاتم الأنبياء، القيادة العملياتية للجيش الإيراني في بيان، إذا تعرّضت البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة الإيرانية لهجوم، فسيتم استهداف البنى التحتية للطاقة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وتحلية المياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.
وتوقف عبور السفن في هذا المضيق الحيوي لإمدادات النفط والغاز في العالم بشكل شبه كامل منذ اندلاع الحرب. وهاجمت القوات الإيرانية سفنا عدة، قائلة إنها لم تستجب لتحذيرات بعدم عبور الممر المائي.
وسمحت طهران في الأيام الأخيرة لبعض السفن التابعة لبلدان تعتبرها صديقة بالمرور، مع التحذير بأنها ستمنع السفن التابعة لبلدان تقول إنها انضمت إلى العدوان ضدها.
The Iranian Minister of Energy, Abbas Ali Abadi, acknowledged today (Sunday) that the vital infrastructure for water and energy in the country has suffered extensive and significant damage due to American and Israeli strikes since the war began on February 28.
Abadi stated that the vital infrastructure for water and electricity in the country has "sustained severe damage" as a result of the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, according to the ISNA news agency.
He added that the attacks targeted dozens of water transport and treatment facilities, destroying parts of the vital water supply networks, noting that efforts are currently being made to repair the damages.
The Iranian minister's statement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike power plants in Iran unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened to maritime navigation within 48 hours.
In response to Trump, Iran threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants across the region. The Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, the operational command of the Iranian army, stated in a statement that if the Iranian oil and energy infrastructure is attacked, the energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States in the region will be targeted, according to the Fars news agency.
Shipping through this vital strait for global oil and gas supplies has almost completely stopped since the outbreak of the war. Iranian forces have attacked several ships, claiming they did not respond to warnings against passing through the waterway.
In recent days, Tehran has allowed some ships from countries it considers friendly to pass through, warning that it will prevent ships from countries it claims have joined the aggression against it.