أقر وزير الطاقة الإيراني عباس علي آبادي، اليوم (الأحد)، أن البنية التحتية الحيوية للمياه والطاقة في البلاد تعرضت لأضرار واسعة وكبيرة جراء ضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية منذ بدء الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وقال آبادي إن البنية التحتية الحيوية للمياه والكهرباء في البلاد «تعرضت لأضرار جسيمة» إثر الهجمات التي نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إيسنا».


وأضاف أن الهجمات استهدفت عشرات منشآت نقل ومعالجة المياه، ودمّرت أجزاء من شبكات الإمداد المائي الحيوية، لافتا إلى أن جهودا تبذل حاليا لإصلاح الأضرار.


وجاء تصريح الوزير الإيراني بعد ساعات من تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بضرب محطات توليد الكهرباء في إيران ما لم يتم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة البحرية خلال 48 ساعة.


وردا على ترمب، هدّدت إيران باستهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة ومحطات تحلية المياه في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة. وقال مقر خاتم الأنبياء، القيادة العملياتية للجيش الإيراني في بيان، إذا تعرّضت البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة الإيرانية لهجوم، فسيتم استهداف البنى التحتية للطاقة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وتحلية المياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.


وتوقف عبور السفن في هذا المضيق الحيوي لإمدادات النفط والغاز في العالم بشكل شبه كامل منذ اندلاع الحرب. وهاجمت القوات الإيرانية سفنا عدة، قائلة إنها لم تستجب لتحذيرات بعدم عبور الممر المائي.


وسمحت طهران في الأيام الأخيرة لبعض السفن التابعة لبلدان تعتبرها صديقة بالمرور، مع التحذير بأنها ستمنع السفن التابعة لبلدان تقول إنها انضمت إلى العدوان ضدها.