أفاد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي،اليوم (السبت)، بأن بلاده تسعى إلى إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم، إلا أنه قال «لا يبدو أن أمريكا تريد إنهاء الحرب»، مشدداً على أن بلاده ستواصل الدفاع عن نفسها.


وبحسب ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام، لفت عراقجي إلى أن العديد من الدول تحاول التوسط لإنهاء الصراع، مؤكداً أن إيران منفتحة على أي مبادرة ومستعدة للنظر في المقترحات، وفق قوله.


وأضاف عراقجي أن مضيق هرمز لا يزال مفتوحاً، لكن طهران فرضت قيوداً على سفن دول مرتبطة بالهجمات عليها، وفق تعبيره. وشدد على أن طهران لا تقبل بوقف النار إلا بضمانات بعدم تكرار الحرب.


من جانبه، جدد المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة، مساء أمس (الجمعة)، تأكيده على أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب لديه جميع الخيارات بما فيها نشر قوات داخل إيران. وقال «نفضل تدمير منشآت إيران النووية من البحر أو الجو».


في غضون ذلك، أطلقت إيران صاروخين باليستيين باتجاه القاعدة الأمريكية البريطانية في جزيرة دييجو جارسيا، وسط المحيط الهندي، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية وأمريكية، السبت.


وذكرت وكالة أنباء «مهر» شبه الرسمية في إيران، أن «استهداف جزيرة دييجو جارسيا العسكرية، التي تبعد أكثر من 4 آلاف كيلومتر عن إيران، يُعد خطوة لافتة من جانب إيران في إطار تهديد مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها خارج حدود غرب آسيا».


ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم، إن إيران أطلقت صاروخين باليستيين متوسطي المدى على قاعدة دييجو جارسيا، دون أن يصب أي من الصاروخين القاعدة.


وقال مسؤولان إن «أحد الصاروخين سقط أثناء الطيران»، وأن سفينة حربية أمريكية أطلقت صاروخ اعتراض من نوع SM-3 على الصاروخ الآخر.


ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن استهداف إيران لقاعدة دييجو جارسيا، التي تبعد نحو 4 آلاف كيلو متر عن إيران، يشير إلى أن صواريخها تمتلك مدى أكبر مما اعترفت به طهران سابقاً.


فيما ذكر مشروع «إيران ووتش»، التابع لمشروع ويسكونسن للرقابة على التسلح النووي، أن إيران تمتلك صواريخ عملياتية قادرة على الوصول إلى 4 آلاف كيلومتر، فيما قدّر مركز «ألما» الإسرائيلي للأبحاث أن أقصى مدى للصواريخ الإيرانية يبلغ نحو 3 آلاف كيلومتر، لكنه أشار إلى وجود تقارير تفيد بتطوير أسلحة بمدى أطول، بحسب ما أوردت «وول ستريت جورنال».


وتقع جزيرة دييجو جارسيا في وسط المحيط الهندي، وقاعدتها الإستراتيجية تستضيف أصولاً عسكرية أمريكية، بما في ذلك قاذفات وطائرات، وغواصات نووية، ومدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة.