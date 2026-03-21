The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated today (Saturday) that his country is seeking to end the war permanently, but he said, "It does not seem that America wants to end the war," emphasizing that his country will continue to defend itself.



According to media reports, Araghchi pointed out that many countries are trying to mediate to end the conflict, confirming that Iran is open to any initiative and ready to consider proposals, as he stated.



Araghchi added that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but Tehran has imposed restrictions on ships from countries linked to attacks against it, as he expressed. He stressed that Tehran will not accept a ceasefire without guarantees against the repetition of war.



For his part, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reiterated last night (Friday) that President Donald Trump has all options available, including deploying forces inside Iran. He said, "We prefer to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities from the sea or air."



Meanwhile, Iran launched two ballistic missiles towards the U.S.-British base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Iranian and American media reports on Saturday.



The semi-official news agency "Mehr" in Iran reported that "targeting the military island of Diego Garcia, which is more than 4,000 kilometers away from Iran, is a notable step by Iran in threatening the interests of the United States and its allies outside the borders of West Asia."



The "Wall Street Journal" quoted U.S. officials as saying that Iran launched two medium-range ballistic missiles at the Diego Garcia base, without either missile hitting the base.



Two officials stated that "one of the missiles fell during flight," and that a U.S. warship launched an SM-3 intercept missile at the other missile.



The newspaper noted that Iran's targeting of the Diego Garcia base, which is about 4,000 kilometers from Iran, indicates that its missiles have a longer range than Tehran previously acknowledged.



Meanwhile, the "Iran Watch" project, part of the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, stated that Iran possesses operational missiles capable of reaching 4,000 kilometers, while the Israeli research center "Alma" estimated that the maximum range of Iranian missiles is about 3,000 kilometers, but it noted reports of the development of longer-range weapons, according to the "Wall Street Journal."



Diego Garcia Island is located in the central Indian Ocean, and its strategic base hosts U.S. military assets, including bombers, aircraft, nuclear submarines, and guided missile destroyers.