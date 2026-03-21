أفاد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي،اليوم (السبت)، بأن بلاده تسعى إلى إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم، إلا أنه قال «لا يبدو أن أمريكا تريد إنهاء الحرب»، مشدداً على أن بلاده ستواصل الدفاع عن نفسها.
وبحسب ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام، لفت عراقجي إلى أن العديد من الدول تحاول التوسط لإنهاء الصراع، مؤكداً أن إيران منفتحة على أي مبادرة ومستعدة للنظر في المقترحات، وفق قوله.
وأضاف عراقجي أن مضيق هرمز لا يزال مفتوحاً، لكن طهران فرضت قيوداً على سفن دول مرتبطة بالهجمات عليها، وفق تعبيره. وشدد على أن طهران لا تقبل بوقف النار إلا بضمانات بعدم تكرار الحرب.
من جانبه، جدد المندوب الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة، مساء أمس (الجمعة)، تأكيده على أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب لديه جميع الخيارات بما فيها نشر قوات داخل إيران. وقال «نفضل تدمير منشآت إيران النووية من البحر أو الجو».
في غضون ذلك، أطلقت إيران صاروخين باليستيين باتجاه القاعدة الأمريكية البريطانية في جزيرة دييجو جارسيا، وسط المحيط الهندي، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية وأمريكية، السبت.
وذكرت وكالة أنباء «مهر» شبه الرسمية في إيران، أن «استهداف جزيرة دييجو جارسيا العسكرية، التي تبعد أكثر من 4 آلاف كيلومتر عن إيران، يُعد خطوة لافتة من جانب إيران في إطار تهديد مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها خارج حدود غرب آسيا».
ونقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم، إن إيران أطلقت صاروخين باليستيين متوسطي المدى على قاعدة دييجو جارسيا، دون أن يصب أي من الصاروخين القاعدة.
وقال مسؤولان إن «أحد الصاروخين سقط أثناء الطيران»، وأن سفينة حربية أمريكية أطلقت صاروخ اعتراض من نوع SM-3 على الصاروخ الآخر.
ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن استهداف إيران لقاعدة دييجو جارسيا، التي تبعد نحو 4 آلاف كيلو متر عن إيران، يشير إلى أن صواريخها تمتلك مدى أكبر مما اعترفت به طهران سابقاً.
فيما ذكر مشروع «إيران ووتش»، التابع لمشروع ويسكونسن للرقابة على التسلح النووي، أن إيران تمتلك صواريخ عملياتية قادرة على الوصول إلى 4 آلاف كيلومتر، فيما قدّر مركز «ألما» الإسرائيلي للأبحاث أن أقصى مدى للصواريخ الإيرانية يبلغ نحو 3 آلاف كيلومتر، لكنه أشار إلى وجود تقارير تفيد بتطوير أسلحة بمدى أطول، بحسب ما أوردت «وول ستريت جورنال».
وتقع جزيرة دييجو جارسيا في وسط المحيط الهندي، وقاعدتها الإستراتيجية تستضيف أصولاً عسكرية أمريكية، بما في ذلك قاذفات وطائرات، وغواصات نووية، ومدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated today (Saturday) that his country is seeking to end the war permanently, but he said, "It does not seem that America wants to end the war," emphasizing that his country will continue to defend itself.
According to media reports, Araghchi pointed out that many countries are trying to mediate to end the conflict, confirming that Iran is open to any initiative and ready to consider proposals, as he stated.
Araghchi added that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but Tehran has imposed restrictions on ships from countries linked to attacks against it, as he expressed. He stressed that Tehran will not accept a ceasefire without guarantees against the repetition of war.
For his part, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reiterated last night (Friday) that President Donald Trump has all options available, including deploying forces inside Iran. He said, "We prefer to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities from the sea or air."
Meanwhile, Iran launched two ballistic missiles towards the U.S.-British base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Iranian and American media reports on Saturday.
The semi-official news agency "Mehr" in Iran reported that "targeting the military island of Diego Garcia, which is more than 4,000 kilometers away from Iran, is a notable step by Iran in threatening the interests of the United States and its allies outside the borders of West Asia."
The "Wall Street Journal" quoted U.S. officials as saying that Iran launched two medium-range ballistic missiles at the Diego Garcia base, without either missile hitting the base.
Two officials stated that "one of the missiles fell during flight," and that a U.S. warship launched an SM-3 intercept missile at the other missile.
The newspaper noted that Iran's targeting of the Diego Garcia base, which is about 4,000 kilometers from Iran, indicates that its missiles have a longer range than Tehran previously acknowledged.
Meanwhile, the "Iran Watch" project, part of the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, stated that Iran possesses operational missiles capable of reaching 4,000 kilometers, while the Israeli research center "Alma" estimated that the maximum range of Iranian missiles is about 3,000 kilometers, but it noted reports of the development of longer-range weapons, according to the "Wall Street Journal."
Diego Garcia Island is located in the central Indian Ocean, and its strategic base hosts U.S. military assets, including bombers, aircraft, nuclear submarines, and guided missile destroyers.