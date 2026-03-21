أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي مقتل عدد من عناصر «حزب الله» اللبناني خلال تبادل لإطلاق النار في جنوب لبنان، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوفه.


ووفقا لبيان الجيش الإسرائيلي، رصدت قوات لواء جفعاتي عدة مسلحين من حزب الله خلال العمليات البرية، بحسب الموقع الإلكتروني لصحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


وقال الجيش إن جنوده تبادلوا إطلاق النار مع أحد العناصر ما أدى إلى مقتله، ووجهت قوات جفعاتي طائرة مسيرة تابعة للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية لضرب عدد آخر من المسلحين الذين أطلقوا النار على القوات. وبعد فترة قصيرة، قُتل 3 نشطاء آخرين جراء قصف الدبابات. وأكد الجيش عدم إصابة أي جندي إسرائيلي في الحادثة.


وأفاد الجيش بأن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي شنّ غارات جوية على مراكز قيادة حزب الله في بيروت خلال الليل.


وجاءت هذه الغارات بعد أن جدد الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيره بإخلاء الضواحي الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبنانية، معقل حزب الله.


وكان قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي شنت عملية برية في جنوب لبنان أخيرا على خلفية استمرار حزب الله في إطلاق مسيرات وصواريخ على شمال إسرائيل منذ الثاني من مارس الجاري عقب الهجمات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية على إيران، الداعمة للحزب.


وكشفت السلطات اللبنانية نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص ومقتل ألف شخص وإصابة 2584 شخصا منذ بدء المواجهات الأخيرة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله.