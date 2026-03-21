The Israeli army announced the killing of several members of the Lebanese "Hezbollah" during an exchange of fire in southern Lebanon, with no injuries reported among its ranks.



According to a statement from the Israeli army, the Givati Brigade forces spotted several Hezbollah militants during ground operations, according to the website of the "Times of Israel" newspaper.



The army stated that its soldiers exchanged fire with one of the militants, resulting in his death, and the Givati forces directed an Israeli Air Force drone to strike several other militants who fired at the troops. Shortly thereafter, three more militants were killed as a result of tank shelling. The army confirmed that no Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.



The army reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut overnight.



These airstrikes came after the Israeli army renewed its warning to evacuate the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, the stronghold of Hezbollah.



The Israeli army had recently launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's continued launching of drones and rockets at northern Israel since March 2, following Israeli and American attacks on Iran, which supports the group.



Lebanese authorities revealed the displacement of more than one million people and the deaths of one thousand individuals, with 2,584 others injured since the onset of the recent confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah.