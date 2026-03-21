أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي مقتل عدد من عناصر «حزب الله» اللبناني خلال تبادل لإطلاق النار في جنوب لبنان، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوفه.
ووفقا لبيان الجيش الإسرائيلي، رصدت قوات لواء جفعاتي عدة مسلحين من حزب الله خلال العمليات البرية، بحسب الموقع الإلكتروني لصحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».
وقال الجيش إن جنوده تبادلوا إطلاق النار مع أحد العناصر ما أدى إلى مقتله، ووجهت قوات جفعاتي طائرة مسيرة تابعة للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية لضرب عدد آخر من المسلحين الذين أطلقوا النار على القوات. وبعد فترة قصيرة، قُتل 3 نشطاء آخرين جراء قصف الدبابات. وأكد الجيش عدم إصابة أي جندي إسرائيلي في الحادثة.
وأفاد الجيش بأن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي شنّ غارات جوية على مراكز قيادة حزب الله في بيروت خلال الليل.
وجاءت هذه الغارات بعد أن جدد الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيره بإخلاء الضواحي الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبنانية، معقل حزب الله.
وكان قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي شنت عملية برية في جنوب لبنان أخيرا على خلفية استمرار حزب الله في إطلاق مسيرات وصواريخ على شمال إسرائيل منذ الثاني من مارس الجاري عقب الهجمات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية على إيران، الداعمة للحزب.
وكشفت السلطات اللبنانية نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص ومقتل ألف شخص وإصابة 2584 شخصا منذ بدء المواجهات الأخيرة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله.
The Israeli army announced the killing of several members of the Lebanese "Hezbollah" during an exchange of fire in southern Lebanon, with no injuries reported among its ranks.
According to a statement from the Israeli army, the Givati Brigade forces spotted several Hezbollah militants during ground operations, according to the website of the "Times of Israel" newspaper.
The army stated that its soldiers exchanged fire with one of the militants, resulting in his death, and the Givati forces directed an Israeli Air Force drone to strike several other militants who fired at the troops. Shortly thereafter, three more militants were killed as a result of tank shelling. The army confirmed that no Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.
The army reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut overnight.
These airstrikes came after the Israeli army renewed its warning to evacuate the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, the stronghold of Hezbollah.
The Israeli army had recently launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's continued launching of drones and rockets at northern Israel since March 2, following Israeli and American attacks on Iran, which supports the group.
Lebanese authorities revealed the displacement of more than one million people and the deaths of one thousand individuals, with 2,584 others injured since the onset of the recent confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah.