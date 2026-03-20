‏أكد السفير الأمريكيّ لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى أن لا سلام بين لبنان وإسرائيل من دون اجتماعات، موضحاً بعد لقائه البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي إلى أن الولايات المتحدة يهمها أن يعمّ السلام في لبنان وأنه يعمل كل ما في وسعه لتحقيق ذلك.


وقال عيسى: «ما يهمّنا هو أن يكون لبنان بلا حرب ونُطالب المسؤولين بأخذ القرار للوصول إلى الحلّ».


وعن مبادرة الرئيس عون قال السفير الأمريكي من بكركي: «نقدّر قبول الرئيس عون الجلوس مع إسرائيل لحل الأزمة لكن على لبنان أن يقرر ما إذا كان قادرًا على الاجتماع بها في ظل استمرار الضربات».


ورداً على سؤال عن دور الجيش اللبناني: على الجيش أن يقوم بما هو مطلوب منه وهذا ما ننتظره. مشيراً إلى أنه جرى الطلب من الإسرائيليّين أن يتركوا القرى المسيحيّة في الجنوب اللبناني كما طُلب من الجيش أن يُبقي فرقة منه هناك.