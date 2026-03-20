The American ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Aoun, confirmed that there can be no peace between Lebanon and Israel without meetings, explaining after his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi that the United States is interested in peace prevailing in Lebanon and that he is doing everything in his power to achieve that.



Aoun said: "What matters to us is that Lebanon is free of war, and we urge the officials to make the decision to reach a solution."



Regarding President Aoun's initiative, the American ambassador said from Bkerke: "We appreciate President Aoun's willingness to sit with Israel to resolve the crisis, but Lebanon must decide whether it is able to meet with them amid ongoing strikes."



In response to a question about the role of the Lebanese army: "The army must do what is required of it, and that is what we are waiting for." He pointed out that the Israelis were asked to leave the Christian villages in southern Lebanon, and the army was requested to keep a unit there.