أكد السفير الأمريكيّ لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى أن لا سلام بين لبنان وإسرائيل من دون اجتماعات، موضحاً بعد لقائه البطريرك الماروني مار بشارة بطرس الراعي إلى أن الولايات المتحدة يهمها أن يعمّ السلام في لبنان وأنه يعمل كل ما في وسعه لتحقيق ذلك.
وقال عيسى: «ما يهمّنا هو أن يكون لبنان بلا حرب ونُطالب المسؤولين بأخذ القرار للوصول إلى الحلّ».
وعن مبادرة الرئيس عون قال السفير الأمريكي من بكركي: «نقدّر قبول الرئيس عون الجلوس مع إسرائيل لحل الأزمة لكن على لبنان أن يقرر ما إذا كان قادرًا على الاجتماع بها في ظل استمرار الضربات».
ورداً على سؤال عن دور الجيش اللبناني: على الجيش أن يقوم بما هو مطلوب منه وهذا ما ننتظره. مشيراً إلى أنه جرى الطلب من الإسرائيليّين أن يتركوا القرى المسيحيّة في الجنوب اللبناني كما طُلب من الجيش أن يُبقي فرقة منه هناك.
The American ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Aoun, confirmed that there can be no peace between Lebanon and Israel without meetings, explaining after his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi that the United States is interested in peace prevailing in Lebanon and that he is doing everything in his power to achieve that.
Aoun said: "What matters to us is that Lebanon is free of war, and we urge the officials to make the decision to reach a solution."
Regarding President Aoun's initiative, the American ambassador said from Bkerke: "We appreciate President Aoun's willingness to sit with Israel to resolve the crisis, but Lebanon must decide whether it is able to meet with them amid ongoing strikes."
In response to a question about the role of the Lebanese army: "The army must do what is required of it, and that is what we are waiting for." He pointed out that the Israelis were asked to leave the Christian villages in southern Lebanon, and the army was requested to keep a unit there.