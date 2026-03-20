At a time when the region is witnessing escalation, the Israeli army confirmed today (Friday) that its forces are conducting focused ground operations in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the operation aims to expand the area of international defense.



The Israeli army stated: "The Golani combat brigade, under the command of the 36th division, began a focused ground operation in southern Lebanon last week to expand the forward defense area," adding: "The forces destroyed dozens of Hezbollah positions, found weapons, and eliminated a number of terrorists in direct clashes, with air support."



The Israeli army confirmed it has struck more than 2,000 sites in Lebanon since the attacks began on March 2, indicating that it has destroyed about 120 Hezbollah command centers, more than 100 weapons depots, and over 130 rocket launchers.



The statement added: "More than 570 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated, including 220 fighters from the Radwan force, around 150 operators of ground-to-ground missiles, and more than 30 leaders of various ranks," vowing to continue to work forcefully against Hezbollah and not allow harm to come to Israeli civilians.



On another note, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to Moscow today to present a formal protest regarding an Israeli missile strike on southern Lebanon that resulted in injuries to journalists from Russian state television.



The Russian news agency "TASS" reported that Israeli Ambassador Oded Yosef was informed that Russia wants to open an investigation into the attack that occurred on Thursday, along with assurances that such incidents will not be repeated.