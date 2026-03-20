في الوقت الذي تشهد المنطقة تصعيداً، أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن قواته تجري عمليات برية مركزة في جنوبي لبنان، مؤكداً أن العملية تهدف لتوسيع منطقة الدفاع الأممية.


وقال بيان للجيش الإسرائيلي: «بدأت فرقة جولاني القتالية، بقيادة الفرقة 36، عملية برية مركزة في جنوب لبنان الأسبوع الماضي، لتوسيع منطقة الدفاع الأمامية»، مضيفاً: «دمرت القوات عشرات من مواقع حزب الله، وعثرت على أسلحة، وقضت على عدد من الإرهابيين في اشتباكات مباشرة، بدعم جوي».


وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي ضرب أكثر من 2000 موقع في لبنان منذ بدء شن الهجمات في 2 مارس، مبيناً أنه دمر نحو 120 مقر قيادة لحزب الله وأكثر من 100 مستودع أسلحة وأكثر من 130 منصة إطلاق صواريخ.


وأضاف البيان: «تم القضاء على أكثر من 570 إرهابياً من حزب الله، منهم 220 مقاتلاً من قوة الرضوان، وحوالى 150 مشغلاً لصواريخ أرض أرض، وأكثر من 30 قيادياً من مختلف الرتب»، متوعداً بمواصلة العمل بقوة ضد حزب الله، وعدم السماح بإلحاق الضرر بمدنيين إسرائيليين.


من جهة أخرى، استدعت وزارة الخارجية الروسية سفير إسرائيل لدى موسكو، اليوم، لتقديم احتجاج رسمي بشأن غارة صاروخية إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان أسفرت عن إصابة صحفيين من التلفزيون الحكومي الروسي.


وذكرت وكالة «تاس» الروسية أن السفير الإسرائيلي عوديد يوسف أُبلغ بأن روسيا تريد فتح تحقيق في الهجوم الذي وقع الخميس، وتأكيدات بأن مثل هذه الحوادث لن تتكرر.