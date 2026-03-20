The High Representative of the Peace Council, Nikolai Mladenov, announced today (Friday) that the mediators have agreed on a framework agreement aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.



Mladenov stated on his account on "X": "All mediators have agreed on a framework agreement that will initiate the reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, breathe new life into the towns, and bring the Palestinian issue closer to a negotiated settlement," explaining that the document has been prepared, and in order to move forward with its implementation, the disarmament of the Palestinian Hamas movement and other factions in Gaza must be achieved.



The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was reopened yesterday for a limited number of people, according to Palestinian and Egyptian officials.



A spokesperson for the Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed that the crossing was reopened in both directions to allow limited movement, and Palestinian patients will be allowed to cross into Egypt while those stranded will be permitted to return to Gaza. A Palestinian official in the crossings committee stated that eight Palestinian wounded individuals and 17 of their companions left the devastated sector heading towards the Egyptian side.



The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) under the Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that movement through the crossing will resume in coordination with Egypt, subject to Israeli security approval and under the supervision of a European Union mission.



Arrivals are subjected to additional inspection procedures inside Gaza in an area controlled by the Israeli army.