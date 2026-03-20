أعلن الممثل السامي لمجلس السلام، نيكولاي ملادينوف، اليوم (الجمعة) أن الوسطاء وافقوا على اتفاق إطاري يهدف إلى إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.
وقال ملادينوف على حسابه في «إكس»،: «اتفق جميع الوسطاء على اتفاق إطاري من شأنه البدء بإعادة الإعمار في قطاع غزة، وبث حياة جديدة في البلدات، ويقرّب القضية الفلسطينية من التسوية التفاوضية»، موضحاً أن الوثيقة تم إعدادها، ومن أجل المضي قدماً في تنفيذها، ينبغي تحقيق نزع السلاح من حركة حماس الفلسطينية، والفصائل الأخرى في غزة.
وأُعيد فتح معبر رفح بين قطاع غزة ومصر أمس أمام عدد محدود من الأشخاص، وفقاً لمسؤولين فلسطينيين ومصريين.
وأكد مسؤول في الهلال الأحمر المصري، أن المعبر أعيد فتحه في الاتجاهين للسماح بحركة محدودة، وسيُسمح للمرضى الفلسطينيين بالعبور إلى مصر وللفلسطينيين العالقين بالعودة إلى غزة، فيما قال مسؤول فلسطيني في لجنة المعابر أن ثمانية جرحى فلسطينيين و17 من مرافقيهم غادروا القطاع المدمر باتجاه الجانب المصري.
وذكرت هيئة تنسيق أعمال الحكومة الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية (كوغات) التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية أن الحركة عبر المعبر ستُستأنف بالتنسيق مع مصر شرط موافقة أمنية إسرائيلية وتحت مراقبة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ويخضع القادمون إلى إجراءات تفتيش إضافية داخل غزة في منطقة يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي.
The High Representative of the Peace Council, Nikolai Mladenov, announced today (Friday) that the mediators have agreed on a framework agreement aimed at the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Mladenov stated on his account on "X": "All mediators have agreed on a framework agreement that will initiate the reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, breathe new life into the towns, and bring the Palestinian issue closer to a negotiated settlement," explaining that the document has been prepared, and in order to move forward with its implementation, the disarmament of the Palestinian Hamas movement and other factions in Gaza must be achieved.
The Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was reopened yesterday for a limited number of people, according to Palestinian and Egyptian officials.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed that the crossing was reopened in both directions to allow limited movement, and Palestinian patients will be allowed to cross into Egypt while those stranded will be permitted to return to Gaza. A Palestinian official in the crossings committee stated that eight Palestinian wounded individuals and 17 of their companions left the devastated sector heading towards the Egyptian side.
The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) under the Israeli Ministry of Defense stated that movement through the crossing will resume in coordination with Egypt, subject to Israeli security approval and under the supervision of a European Union mission.
Arrivals are subjected to additional inspection procedures inside Gaza in an area controlled by the Israeli army.