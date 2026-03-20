أعلن الممثل السامي لمجلس السلام، نيكولاي ملادينوف، اليوم (الجمعة) أن الوسطاء وافقوا على اتفاق إطاري يهدف إلى إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


وقال ملادينوف على حسابه في «إكس»،: «اتفق جميع الوسطاء على اتفاق إطاري من شأنه البدء بإعادة الإعمار في قطاع غزة، وبث حياة جديدة في البلدات، ويقرّب القضية الفلسطينية من التسوية التفاوضية»، موضحاً أن الوثيقة تم إعدادها، ومن أجل المضي قدماً في تنفيذها، ينبغي تحقيق نزع السلاح من حركة حماس الفلسطينية، والفصائل الأخرى في غزة.


وأُعيد فتح معبر رفح بين قطاع غزة ومصر أمس أمام عدد محدود من الأشخاص، وفقاً لمسؤولين فلسطينيين ومصريين.


وأكد مسؤول في الهلال الأحمر المصري، أن المعبر أعيد فتحه في الاتجاهين للسماح بحركة محدودة، وسيُسمح للمرضى الفلسطينيين بالعبور إلى مصر وللفلسطينيين العالقين بالعودة إلى غزة، فيما قال مسؤول فلسطيني في لجنة المعابر أن ثمانية جرحى فلسطينيين و17 من مرافقيهم غادروا القطاع المدمر باتجاه الجانب المصري.


وذكرت هيئة تنسيق أعمال الحكومة الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية (كوغات) التابعة لوزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية أن الحركة عبر المعبر ستُستأنف بالتنسيق مع مصر شرط موافقة أمنية إسرائيلية وتحت مراقبة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي.


ويخضع القادمون إلى إجراءات تفتيش إضافية داخل غزة في منطقة يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي.