كشفت تقارير أمريكية عن خطة عسكرية للاستيلاء على جزر إيرانية إستراتيجية في الخليج، باستخدام وحدة مارينز قوامها 2200 جندي، في إطار مساعٍ لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الذي أغلقته إيران فعلياً منذ اندلاع الحرب قبل 3 أسابيع.
نشر الوحدة البحرية الاستكشافية الـ 31
وأفصحت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» بأن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية «البنتاغون» نشرت الوحدة البحرية الاستكشافية الـ 31، وهي قوة تدخل سريع قوامها نحو 2200 جندي من مشاة البحرية (المارينز)، في الشرق الأوسط.
ونقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين حاليين وسابقين توقعهم بأن الولايات المتحدة قد تستخدم هذه الوحدة للاستيلاء على جزيرة أو أكثر من الجزر الواقعة قبالة الساحل الجنوبي لإيران، لاستخدامها كورقة ضغط أو كقاعدة لمواجهة الهجمات الإيرانية على السفن التجارية.
ومن المقرر أن تصل الوحدة، المتمركزة على متن سفينة الإنزال البرمائية «يو إس إس طرابلس»، إلى الشرق الأوسط قادمة من اليابان في غضون أسبوع تقريباً.
استهداف 3 جزر رئيسية
من جهتها، ذكرت الإذاعة الإسرائيلية الرسمية «كان» أن الجيش الأمريكي يُعد للاستيلاء على مضيق هرمز وقد يستغرق ذلك أسبوعين، مؤكدة أن الجيش الإسرائيلي سيشارك في الحملة للسيطرة عليه.
وحددت الصحيفة 3 جزر رئيسية قد تستهدفها العملية، وهي جزيرة خارك وتمثل 90% من النفط الإيراني، وجزيرة قشم وتمثل البوابة الإستراتيجية وتقع عند مدخل المضيق، وجزيرة كيش، حيث ترسو قوارب هجومية إيرانية صغيرة تسهم في تعطيل حركة السفن بالمضيق.
وأضافت أن أمريكا تحاول الاستيلاء على الجزر لاستخدامها كأوراق ضغط تفاوضية أو قواعد متقدمة لصد الهجمات الإيرانية على السفن التجارية.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن القائد السابق للقيادة المركزية الأمريكية للجنرال المتقاعد فرانك ماكنزي، قوله: إن الاستيلاء على جزيرة «خارك» التي يمر عبرها 90% من النفط الإيراني، يمنح واشنطن «ورقة مساومة» بدلاً من تدمير البنية التحتية بالكامل، ما يجنّب الاقتصاد العالمي أضراراً دائمة.
بريطانيا تنضم للتخطيط
وكشفت شبكة سي بي إس نيوز الأمريكية أن فريقاً من المخططين العسكريين البريطانيين يعمل مع الجيش الأمريكي على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وأفادت بأن الفريق البريطاني، صغير الحجم نسبياً، موجود في القيادة المركزية الأمريكية ويعمل على دراسة خيارات إعادة فتح المضيق.
ونقلت الشبكة عن مسؤول بريطاني تأكيده أن وجود المخططين البريطانيين يضاف إلى فريق التخطيط البريطاني المُكلف بالفعل في مقر القيادة المركزية الأمريكية في قاعدة ماكديل الجوية بالقرب من تامبا، فلوريدا. وقال دبلوماسيون إن المملكة المتحدة وحلفاء الولايات المتحدة الآخرين كانوا مترددين في الانضمام إلى العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية النشطة ضد إيران، إلا أنهم لفتوا إلى أن حلفاء مثل بريطانيا واليابان قد يفكرون بعد انتهاء الأعمال العدائية في إرسال أصول مثل مواد الكشف عن الألغام، وفقاً لعدة مسؤولين مطلعين على التحركات الجارية.
20 % من نفط العالم معطل
وأغلقت إيران فعلياً مضيق هرمز، وهو ممر مائي ضيق يمر عبره نحو 20% من نفط العالم، بشن هجمات على حركة الملاحة التجارية، وذلك رداً على الهجوم العسكري الإسرائيلي الأمريكي المشترك الذي استهدف الطبقة العليا من القيادات الإيرانية.
وتسبّب إغلاق مضيق هرمز بأضرار بالغة بالاقتصاد العالمي، ورفع أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة وغيرها، وشكّل معضلة عسكرية وسياسية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
American reports have revealed a military plan to seize strategic Iranian islands in the Gulf, using a Marine unit consisting of 2,200 soldiers, as part of efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed since the outbreak of war three weeks ago.
The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
The Wall Street Journal disclosed that the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has deployed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a rapid response force of about 2,200 Marines, to the Middle East.
It quoted current and former U.S. officials who expect that the United States may use this unit to seize one or more of the islands located off the southern coast of Iran, to use them as leverage or as a base to counter Iranian attacks on commercial ships.
The unit, stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, is expected to arrive in the Middle East from Japan in about a week.
Targeting 3 Main Islands
For its part, the official Israeli radio "Kan" reported that the U.S. military is preparing to seize the Strait of Hormuz, which could take two weeks, confirming that the Israeli army will participate in the campaign to control it.
The newspaper identified three main islands that could be targeted in the operation: Khark Island, which accounts for 90% of Iranian oil; Qeshm Island, which represents the strategic gateway and is located at the entrance to the strait; and Kish Island, where small Iranian attack boats are stationed, contributing to the disruption of shipping in the strait.
It added that the U.S. is trying to seize the islands to use them as negotiating leverage or advanced bases to repel Iranian attacks on commercial ships.
The newspaper quoted retired General Frank McKenzie, the former head of U.S. Central Command, stating that seizing Khark Island, through which 90% of Iranian oil passes, gives Washington a "bargaining chip" instead of completely destroying the infrastructure, thus avoiding permanent damage to the global economy.
Britain Joins the Planning
CBS News has revealed that a team of British military planners is working with the U.S. military to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
It reported that the relatively small British team is based at U.S. Central Command and is studying options for reopening the strait.
The network quoted a British official confirming that the presence of British planners adds to the British planning team already tasked at the U.S. Central Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Florida. Diplomats stated that the United Kingdom and other U.S. allies have been hesitant to join active U.S. military operations against Iran, but noted that allies like Britain and Japan may consider sending assets such as mine detection materials after hostilities cease, according to several officials familiar with the ongoing movements.
20% of the World's Oil Disrupted
Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which about 20% of the world's oil passes, by launching attacks on commercial shipping, in response to the joint U.S.-Israeli military attack targeting the upper echelon of Iranian leadership.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused severe damage to the global economy, raised gasoline prices in the United States and elsewhere, and posed a military and political dilemma for U.S. President Donald Trump.