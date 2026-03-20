American reports have revealed a military plan to seize strategic Iranian islands in the Gulf, using a Marine unit consisting of 2,200 soldiers, as part of efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed since the outbreak of war three weeks ago.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

The Wall Street Journal disclosed that the U.S. Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has deployed the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a rapid response force of about 2,200 Marines, to the Middle East.

It quoted current and former U.S. officials who expect that the United States may use this unit to seize one or more of the islands located off the southern coast of Iran, to use them as leverage or as a base to counter Iranian attacks on commercial ships.

The unit, stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, is expected to arrive in the Middle East from Japan in about a week.

Targeting 3 Main Islands

For its part, the official Israeli radio "Kan" reported that the U.S. military is preparing to seize the Strait of Hormuz, which could take two weeks, confirming that the Israeli army will participate in the campaign to control it.

The newspaper identified three main islands that could be targeted in the operation: Khark Island, which accounts for 90% of Iranian oil; Qeshm Island, which represents the strategic gateway and is located at the entrance to the strait; and Kish Island, where small Iranian attack boats are stationed, contributing to the disruption of shipping in the strait.

It added that the U.S. is trying to seize the islands to use them as negotiating leverage or advanced bases to repel Iranian attacks on commercial ships.

The newspaper quoted retired General Frank McKenzie, the former head of U.S. Central Command, stating that seizing Khark Island, through which 90% of Iranian oil passes, gives Washington a "bargaining chip" instead of completely destroying the infrastructure, thus avoiding permanent damage to the global economy.

Britain Joins the Planning

CBS News has revealed that a team of British military planners is working with the U.S. military to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

It reported that the relatively small British team is based at U.S. Central Command and is studying options for reopening the strait.

The network quoted a British official confirming that the presence of British planners adds to the British planning team already tasked at the U.S. Central Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Florida. Diplomats stated that the United Kingdom and other U.S. allies have been hesitant to join active U.S. military operations against Iran, but noted that allies like Britain and Japan may consider sending assets such as mine detection materials after hostilities cease, according to several officials familiar with the ongoing movements.

20% of the World's Oil Disrupted

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which about 20% of the world's oil passes, by launching attacks on commercial shipping, in response to the joint U.S.-Israeli military attack targeting the upper echelon of Iranian leadership.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused severe damage to the global economy, raised gasoline prices in the United States and elsewhere, and posed a military and political dilemma for U.S. President Donald Trump.