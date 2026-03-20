The air defense systems in the Kingdom of Bahrain have intercepted 139 missiles and 238 drones since the onset of the brutal Iranian aggression targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed - according to the Bahrain News Agency - that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these reckless and unlawful attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.