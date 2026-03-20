اعترضت منظومات الدفاع الجوي في مملكة البحرين منذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني الغاشم 139 صاروخاً و238 طائرة مسيّرة استهدفت مملكة البحرين.

وأكدت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين -وفقاً لوكالة أنباء البحرين- أن استخدام الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة في استهداف الأعيان المدنية والممتلكات الخاصة يعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأن هذه الهجمات الآثمة العشوائية تمثل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن الإقليميين.