EU leaders in Brussels condemned Iran's indiscriminate attacks on neighboring countries today (Thursday), and the European Union announced that it strongly condemns the indiscriminate military attacks against countries in the region, expressing its solidarity with the affected nations.

They called for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2817, adopted on March 11, 2026, by a majority of 13 votes, to condemn Iranian drone and ballistic missile attacks on Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing that these represent a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to these aggressions and the protection of civilians, amid widespread Arab support and backing from 135 countries.



They affirmed their readiness to contribute to all diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and stopping destabilizing activities, including the ballistic missile program. The draft summit statement called on the parties in conflict to de-escalate and adhere to the utmost restraint.



The European Union emphasized the need for concerted efforts among partners to develop counter-drone systems and welcomed Ukraine's readiness to provide countries in the region with expertise in air defense and counter-drone measures.



The draft European statement stressed the importance of airspace safety, ensuring the safety of air navigation, and respecting freedom of navigation. It condemned any actions that would disrupt the movement of ships entering and exiting through the Strait of Hormuz. It called for enhancing the capabilities of the "Aspid" mission in the Red Sea and the "Atlantis" mission.



The statement indicated that the European Union is in regular contact with partners in the region to contribute to de-escalation and support regional stability.



The European Union announced its readiness to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and reach a lasting solution and halt hostilities.