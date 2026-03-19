أدان قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل، اليوم (الخميس)، هجمات إيران العشوائية على الدول المجاورة، وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي أنه يدين بشدة الهجمات العسكرية العشوائية ضد دول المنطقة، ويعبر عن تضامنه مع الدول المتضررة.

ودعا إلى تنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن 2817 بالكامل، الذي اعتمده في 11 مارس 2026 بأغلبية 13 صوتاً، لإدانة الهجمات الإيرانية بالطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ البالستية على دول الخليج والأردن، مؤكدا أنها تمثل خرقاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للأمن والسلم الدوليين. وطالب القرار بالوقف الفوري لهذه الاعتداءات وحماية المدنيين، وسط ترحيب عربي واسع ودعم 135 دولة.


وأكد استعداده للمساهمة في كافة الجهود الدبلوماسية التي من شأنها الحيلولة دون تزود إيران بالسلاح النووي ووقف نشاطات عدم الاستقرار ومنها برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية. ودعا مشروع بيان القمة أطراف النزاع إلى خفض التصعيد والتزام أقصى درجات ضبط النفس.


وشدد الاتحاد الأوروبي على ضرورة تضافر الجهود بين الشركاء من أجل تطوير مضادات المسيرات، ورحب في هذا السياق باستعداد أوكرانيا تزويد دول المنطقة بالخبرات في مجال الدفاع الجوي ومضادات المسيرات.


وشدد مشروع البيان الأوروبي على سلامة الأجواء وضمان سلامة الملاحة الجوية واحترام حرية الملاحة. وأدان أي عمل من شأنه تعطيل حركة السفن في الدخول والخروج عبر مضيق هرمز. ودعا إلى تعزيز قدرات مهمة «أسبيدس» في البحر الأحمر ومهمة «أطلنطا».


وأفاد البيان بأن الاتحاد الأوروبي يتواصل بصفة منتظمة مع الشركاء في المنطقة من أجل المساهمة في خفض التصعيد ودعم الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي استعداده للمساهمة في كافة الجهود الدبلوماسية من أجل خفض التوتر والتوصل إلى حل دائم ووقف الأعمال العدائية.