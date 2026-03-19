The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of 97 individuals on charges of "belonging to the Israeli army," in the latest round of a wide-ranging security campaign that has resulted in the arrest of hundreds since the beginning of the war, on suspicion of their connections to Israel and the United States.



The ministry stated in a statement, reported by Iranian official news agencies today (Thursday), that these operations were carried out as part of a series of extensive security movements, which led to the dismantling of networks that it claimed were "planning for riots and violence coinciding with the end of the year."



It mentioned that the counter-espionage unit conducted a nationwide operation that resulted in the detention of several individuals, whom the authorities accuse of collaborating with "American-Israeli entities," noting that they "were working on forming networks and organizing field movements."



The ministry stated, "The forces confiscated firearms, white weapons, and ammunition during the operation, and dismantled networks linked to them," according to the statement.



The authorities in Khuzestan province arrested several individuals "involved in an attack targeting a government building," along with "dismantling several cells and arresting a number of intermediaries linked to them." It confirmed that these groups were planning armed attacks and targeting government and security sites, and explosives and weapons were seized in their possession, according to the Ministry of Intelligence's statement.



In the southeast of the country, several individuals belonging to a "spy and terrorism" network linked to separatist and armed groups were arrested. It noted that "the detainees were gathering information about the movements of military and security forces and facilities, with the intention of carrying out sabotage operations."



For his part, the police chief of Alborz province, Hamid Hadavand, announced the arrest of 41 individuals on charges of sending videos to foreign opposition media channels.



He added that equipment from these spies was seized, including Starlink systems (for satellite internet), wireless communication devices, and electronic chips.