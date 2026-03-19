أعلنت وزارة الاستخبارات الإيرانية، اعتقال 97 شخصاً بتهمة «الانتماء إلى جيش إسرائيل»، في أحدث جولة من حملة أمنية واسعة النطاق أسفرت عن اعتقال المئات منذ بداية الحرب، للاشتباه في صلتهم بإسرائيل والولايات ‌المتحدة.


وأفادت الوزارة في بيان، نقلته وكالات أنباء رسمية إيرانية، اليوم (الخميس)، بأن هذه العمليات نُفّذت ضمن سلسلة تحركات أمنية واسعة، أسفرت عن تفكيك شبكات قالت إنها «كانت تخطط لأعمال شغب وعنف بالتزامن مع نهاية العام».


وذكرت أن وحدة مكافحة التجسس نفّذت عملية على مستوى البلاد أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من الأشخاص، تتهمهم السلطات بالتعاون مع «جهات أمريكية-إسرائيلية»، لافتة إلى أنهم «كانوا يعملون على تشكيل شبكات وتنظيم تحركات ميدانية».


وقالت الوزارة «إن القوات صادرت خلال العملية أسلحة نارية وبيضاء وذخائر، وتم تفكيك شبكات مرتبطة بهم»، وفق البيان.


وأوقفت السلطات في محافظة خوزستان عدداً من الأشخاص «ضالعون في هجوم استهدف مبنى حكومياً»، إلى جانب «تفكيك عدة خلايا واعتقال عدد من الوسطاء المرتبطين بها». وأكدت أن هذه المجموعات كانت تخطط لهجمات مسلحة واستهداف مواقع حكومية وأمنية، وضبطت بحوزتها متفجرات وأسلحة، بحسب بيان وزارة الاستخبارات.


وفي جنوب شرق البلاد، جرى توقيف عدد من الأشخاص ينتمون إلى شبكة «تجسس وإرهاب» مرتبطة بجماعات انفصالية ومسلحة. ونوّهت إلى أن «الموقوفين كانوا يجمعون معلومات عن تحركات القوات العسكرية والأمنية والمنشآت، مع نية تنفيذ عمليات تخريبية».


من جانبه، أعلن قائد شرطة محافظة البرز حميد هداوند، اعتقال 41 ‌شخصاً بتهمة إرسال مقاطع فيديو إلى قنوات إعلامية معارضة أجنبية.


وأضاف أنه تم ضبط معدات من هؤلاء الجواسيس تشمل أنظمة ستارلينك (للإنترنت الفضائي) وأجهزة اتصال لاسلكية وشرائح إلكترونية.