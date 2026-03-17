أعلن مدير المركز الوطني الأمريكي لمكافحة الإرهاب جو كينت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقالته من منصبه، على خلفية حرب إيران.
وقال كينت في بيان على منصة «إكس»: «بعد الكثير من التأمل، قررت الاستقالة من منصبي كمدير للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب، وذلك اعتباراً من اليوم»، مضيفاً: «لا يمكنني، بضمير مرتاح، دعم الحرب الجارية في إيران. لم تشكل إيران تهديداً وشيكاً لبلدنا، ومن الواضح أننا بدأنا هذه الحرب نتيجة ضغوط من إسرائيل ولوبيها القوي في الولايات المتحدة».
وأكد في رسالة الاستقالة الموجهة للرئيس دونالد ترمب: «إنني أدعم القيم والسياسات الخارجية التي روجت لها في حملاتك الانتخابية في أعوام 2016، 2020، 2024، والتي طبقتها في ولايتك الأولى، وحتى يونيو من عام 2025، كنت تدرك أن الحروب في الشرق الأوسط كانت فخاً سلب أمريكا الأرواح الثمينة لوطنيينا واستنزف ثروة وازدهار أمتنا».
وخاطب ترمب بالقول: «في إدارتك الأولى، كنت تدرك أفضل من أي رئيس حديث كيفية استخدام القوة العسكرية بحزم دون الانجرار إلى حروب لا تنتهي، وقد أثبتّ ذلك من خلال اغتيال قاسم سليماني وهزيمة داعش».
وأضاف: «بصفتي من قدامى المحاربين الذين شاركوا في القتال 11 مرة، وكزوج فقدت زوجتي الحبيبة شانون في حرب صنعتها إسرائيل، لا يمكنني دعم إرسال الجيل القادم للقتال والموت في حرب لا تخدم مصلحة الشعب الأمريكي ولا تبرر تكلفة الأرواح الأمريكية»، موضحاً أن وقت العمل الجريء هو الآن ويمكن عكس المسار ورسم طريق جديد.
The Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, announced his resignation from his position today (Tuesday), amid the Iran war.
Kent stated in a message on the platform "X": "After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," adding: "I cannot, in good conscience, support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran has not posed an imminent threat to our country, and it is clear that we initiated this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby in the United States."
He confirmed in his resignation letter addressed to President Donald Trump: "I support the values and foreign policies that you promoted in your campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024, which you implemented during your first term, and until June 2025, you recognized that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that cost America the precious lives of our patriots and drained the wealth and prosperity of our nation."
He addressed Trump by saying: "In your first administration, you understood better than any recent president how to use military force decisively without getting dragged into endless wars, as you demonstrated through the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and the defeat of ISIS."
He added: "As a veteran who has fought 11 times, and as a husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war made by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation to fight and die in a war that does not serve the interests of the American people and does not justify the cost of American lives," explaining that the time for bold action is now, and the course can be reversed to chart a new path.