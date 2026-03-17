أعلن مدير المركز الوطني الأمريكي لمكافحة الإرهاب جو كينت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقالته من منصبه، على خلفية حرب إيران.


وقال كينت في بيان على منصة «إكس»: «بعد الكثير من التأمل، قررت الاستقالة من منصبي كمدير للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب، وذلك اعتباراً من اليوم»، مضيفاً: «لا يمكنني، بضمير مرتاح، دعم الحرب الجارية في إيران. لم تشكل إيران تهديداً وشيكاً لبلدنا، ومن الواضح أننا بدأنا هذه الحرب نتيجة ضغوط من إسرائيل ولوبيها القوي في الولايات المتحدة».


وأكد في رسالة الاستقالة الموجهة للرئيس دونالد ترمب: «إنني أدعم القيم والسياسات الخارجية التي روجت لها في حملاتك الانتخابية في أعوام 2016، 2020، 2024، والتي طبقتها في ولايتك الأولى، وحتى يونيو من عام 2025، كنت تدرك أن الحروب في الشرق الأوسط كانت فخاً سلب أمريكا الأرواح الثمينة لوطنيينا واستنزف ثروة وازدهار أمتنا».


وخاطب ترمب بالقول: «في إدارتك الأولى، كنت تدرك أفضل من أي رئيس حديث كيفية استخدام القوة العسكرية بحزم دون الانجرار إلى حروب لا تنتهي، وقد أثبتّ ذلك من خلال اغتيال قاسم سليماني وهزيمة داعش».


وأضاف: «بصفتي من قدامى المحاربين الذين شاركوا في القتال 11 مرة، وكزوج فقدت زوجتي الحبيبة شانون في حرب صنعتها إسرائيل، لا يمكنني دعم إرسال الجيل القادم للقتال والموت في حرب لا تخدم مصلحة الشعب الأمريكي ولا تبرر تكلفة الأرواح الأمريكية»، موضحاً أن وقت العمل الجريء هو الآن ويمكن عكس المسار ورسم طريق جديد.