The Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, announced his resignation from his position today (Tuesday), amid the Iran war.



Kent stated in a message on the platform "X": "After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," adding: "I cannot, in good conscience, support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran has not posed an imminent threat to our country, and it is clear that we initiated this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby in the United States."



He confirmed in his resignation letter addressed to President Donald Trump: "I support the values and foreign policies that you promoted in your campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024, which you implemented during your first term, and until June 2025, you recognized that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that cost America the precious lives of our patriots and drained the wealth and prosperity of our nation."



He addressed Trump by saying: "In your first administration, you understood better than any recent president how to use military force decisively without getting dragged into endless wars, as you demonstrated through the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and the defeat of ISIS."



He added: "As a veteran who has fought 11 times, and as a husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war made by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation to fight and die in a war that does not serve the interests of the American people and does not justify the cost of American lives," explaining that the time for bold action is now, and the course can be reversed to chart a new path.