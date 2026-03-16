In a phone call with the King of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi affirmed that the security of the Gulf is an integral part of Egyptian national security, and that Egypt sees Arab destiny as one.



According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency today (Monday), Sisi called for enhancing cooperation and joint action to face current challenges and activating the concept of collective Arab national security to ensure the protection of Arab countries from any external aggression.



During the call, Sisi emphasized Egypt's position rejecting Iranian aggressions against Bahrain, affirming Egypt's full solidarity with the Kingdom and all Gulf countries in facing current challenges, and its readiness to provide all necessary forms of support to maintain the security and stability of the region.



He also clarified that Egypt continues its intensive communications and movements at both international and regional levels to stop the war as soon as possible, praising Bahrain's supportive role in efforts for de-escalation and maintaining regional stability.



Egyptian presidency spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El Shenawy noted that King Hamad bin Isa expressed his deep appreciation to President Sisi for his steadfast position in supporting Bahrain and Gulf countries, affirming the Kingdom's keenness on continuous coordination with Egypt and Arab brothers to avoid further escalation and work towards ending the war quickly.