في اتصال هاتفي مع ملك البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، أن أمن الخليج جزء لا يتجزأ من الأمن القومي المصري، وأن مصر ترى أن المصير العربي واحد.


ودعا السيسي بحسب بيان للرئاسة المصرية، اليوم (الإثنين) إلى تعزيز التعاون والعمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة وتفعيل مفهوم الأمن القومي العربي الجماعي بما يضمن حماية الدول العربية من أي اعتداءات خارجية.


وخلال الاتصال شدد السيسي على الموقف المصري الرافض للاعتداءات الإيرانية على البحرين، مؤكداً تضامن مصر الكامل مع المملكة ومع دول الخليج كافة في مواجهة التحديات الراهنة، واستعدادها لتقديم كل أشكال الدعم اللازم حفاظاً على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.


كما أوضح أن مصر تواصل اتصالاتها وتحركاتها المكثفة على المستويين الدولي والإقليمي لوقف الحرب في أقرب وقت، مشيداً بالدور البحريني الداعم لجهود التهدئة وصون الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وأشار متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، إلى أن الملك حمد بن عيسى أعرب عن تقديره العميق للرئيس السيسي على موقفه الثابت في دعم البحرين ودول الخليج، مؤكداً حرص المملكة على التنسيق المستمر مع مصر والأشقاء العرب لتجنب المزيد من التصعيد والعمل على إنهاء الحرب سريعاً.