The American-Israeli bombing operations on Iranian cities continued, entering the third week of the war today (Monday). Israeli and American fighter jets launched a series of new attacks on dozens of locations across the capital Tehran and the province of Khorasan, while Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and continuing its blatant assaults on Gulf countries.



A wide series of strikes



The Israeli army announced the launch of a large-scale series of strikes against Iranian government targets. In a brief statement, it said, "We have begun a large-scale series of strikes targeting the infrastructure" of the Iranian regime in Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz.



Explosions echoed in the Iranian capital Tehran, hours after Israel announced it had conducted extensive airstrikes overnight. Air defense systems were activated, although the targeted locations were not immediately clear. Iranian media reported bombings targeting the Jamaran area north of Tehran, and a strike aimed at the Baqeri highway in Tehran.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing sirens in Tel Aviv and central Israel, while Israeli army radio reported that missile debris fell in several locations in Tel Aviv. The Israeli army announced it had detected missile launches from Iran, while the Israeli Home Front confirmed the detection of Iranian missiles aimed at the southern coast. It stated that it destroyed a plane used by Khamenei at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.



Launching batches of missiles



In contrast, the Iranian army announced that "the support centers for the American aircraft carrier (Ford) in the Red Sea are targets for us."



The American-Israeli strikes targeted air and naval bases and military sites in Iran, including the fourth airbase in Dezful, the ninth airbase in Bandar Abbas, and the second naval base in Bandar Jask. The strikes also hit Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, ammunition depots in Bushehr, and headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard and Basij in Hamadan.



Iran launched seven batches of missiles and drones towards Israel, with parts of them falling in Tel Aviv and the central region.



Bombing facilities and fuel stations



Tehran witnessed intense attacks in recent hours, with explosions shaking the Iranian capital. The strikes targeted several sites, including the area around the Tehran Tower and the vicinity of Mehrabad Airport. Thick columns of smoke rose from the area of a "research center" in district 22.



Iranian media reported that Israel targeted fuel stations and facilities in Tehran. The bombing also targeted the "Tehransar" area west of the Iranian capital, which includes a police station and a factory for manufacturing drones.



Israeli Channel 12 reported that the security establishment approved a war plan for at least three weeks.

As the American-Israeli war on Iran continues, President Trump intensified pressure on European allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, warning that NATO faces a "very dire" future if its members do not assist Washington.



Diplomats and officials stated that EU foreign ministers are discussing today the enhancement of a small naval mission in the Middle East, but it is not expected that they will make a decision to expand its role to include the closed Strait of Hormuz.