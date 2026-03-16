تواصلت عمليات القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على المدن الإيرانية، مع دخول الحرب الأسبوع الثالث، اليوم (الإثنين)، وشنت المقاتلات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية سلسلة هجمات جديدة على عشرات النقاط في أنحاء العاصمة طهران ومحافظة خرج، وردت إيران بإطلاق الصواريخ على إسرائيل، ومواصلة الاعتداءات السافرة على دول الخليج.


سلسلة واسعة من الضربات


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي شن سلسلة واسعة النطاق من الضربات ضد أهداف حكومية إيرانية. وقال في بيان مقتضب إنه «بدأ سلسلة واسعة النطاق من الضربات تستهدف البنية التحتية» التابعة لنظام إيران في طهران وشيراز وتبريز.


ودوت انفجارات في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، بعد ساعات من إعلان إسرائيل أنها شنت غارات جوية واسعة النطاق خلال الليل. وجرى تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي، دون أن تتضح على الفور النقاط المستهدفة. وتحدث إعلام إيراني عن قصف استهدف منطقة جماران شمالي طهران، وغارة استهدفت طريق باقري السريع في طهران.


وتحدث شهود عيان عن سماع صفارات إنذار في تل أبيب ووسط إسرائيل، فيما أفادت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي بسقوط شظايا صاروخ في مواقع عدة بتل أبيب. وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي رصد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران، فيما أكدت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية رصد إطلاق صواريخ إيرانية تجاه الساحل الجنوبي. وقال إنه دمر طائرة كان يستخدمها خامنئي في مطار مهر آباد بطهران.


إطلاق دفعات من الصواريخ


في المقابل، أعلن الجيش الإيراني أن «مراكز دعم حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية (فورد) بالبحر الأحمر أهداف لنا».


واستهدفت الغارات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية قواعد جوية وبحرية ومواقع عسكرية في إيران، بينها القاعدة الجوية الرابعة في دزفول والقاعدة الجوية التاسعة في بندر عباس والقاعدة البحرية الثانية في بندر جاسك. كما طالت الضربات مطار مهرآباد في طهران ومستودعات ذخيرة في بوشهر ومقرات للحرس الثوري والباسيج في همدان.


وأطلقت إيران سبع دفعات من الصواريخ والمسيّرات باتجاه إسرائيل، سقطت أجزاء منها في تل أبيب والمنطقة الوسطى.


قصف منشآت ومحطات وقود


وشهدت طهران في الساعات الأخيرة هجمات حادة، وهزت انفجارات أرجاء العاصمة الإيرانية، واستهدفت الغارات مواقع عدة، شملت محيط برج طهران، ومحيط مطار مهر آباد. وتصاعدت أعمدة الدخان بكثافة من محيط «مركز أبحاث» في المنطقة 22.


وتحدث إعلام إيران عن استهداف إسرائيل محطات ومنشآت وقود في طهران. كما استهدف القصف منطقة «طهرانسر» غرب العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، وهي منطقة تضم مخفراً للشرطة ومصنعاً لصناعة الطائرات المسيّرة.


وذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن المؤسسة الأمنية صادقت على خطة حرب لثلاثة أسابيع على الأقل.

ومع استمرار الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، صعّد الرئيس ترمب الضغط على الحلفاء الأوروبيين للمساعدة في حماية مضيق هرمز، محذراً من أن حلف شمال الأطلسي يواجه مستقبلاً «سيئا للغاية» إذا لم يقدم أعضاؤه المساعدة لواشنطن.


وقال دبلوماسيون ومسؤولون إن وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي يناقشون، اليوم، تعزيز بعثة بحرية صغيرة في الشرق الأوسط، لكن من غير المتوقع أن يتخذوا قراراً بشأن توسيع دورها ليشمل مضيق هرمز المغلق.