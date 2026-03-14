كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (السبت)، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رفضت وساطات وجهوداً لحلفاء في الشرق الأوسط لبدء مفاوضات دبلوماسية لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران.


وأوضحت ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة، أن الإدارة الأمريكية، بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، رفضت جهود حلفاء بالشرق الأوسط لبدء مفاوضات دبلوماسية تهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب مع إيران التي بدأت قبل أسبوعين بهجوم جوي أمريكي-إسرائيلي واسع النطاق، فيما ذكر مصدران إيرانيان كبيران أن طهران رفضت إمكانية التوصل إلى أي وقف لإطلاق النار لحين توقف الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن عدة دول سعت للتوسط لإنهاء الصراع، مبينة أن سلطنة عمان، التي توسطت في المحادثات قبل الحرب، حاولت مراراً فتح قنوات اتصال، لكن البيت الأبيض أوضح أنه غير مهتم.


وأوضح مسؤول كبير في البيت الأبيض أن ترمب رفض تلك الجهود لبدء المحادثات، وأنه يركز على المضي قدماً في الحرب لإضعاف القدرات العسكرية لطهران، مشدداً بالقول: «هو غير مهتم بذلك الآن، وسنواصل مهمتنا دون توقف، ربما يأتي يوم، لكن ليس الآن».


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الهجمات الأمريكية على جزيرة خرج الإيرانية، مركز تصدير النفط الرئيسي في البلاد، الليلة الماضية، تؤكد عزم ترمب على المضي قدماً في هجومه العسكري.


بالمقابل، توعّد الجيش الإيراني بشن هجوم واسع على منشآت النفط الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، رداً على تهديد دونالد ترمب بمهاجمة البنية التحتية النفطية لطهران في جزيرة خرج.


بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن القوات الإيرانية سترد على أي هجوم يستهدف منشآت الطاقة الإيرانية، مضيفاً: «إن استهداف المنشآت الإيرانية سيدفع طهران إلى استهداف منشآت شركات أمريكية في المنطقة أو شركات تمتلك الولايات المتحدة حصصاً فيها»، وفقاً لوسائل إعلام إيرانية.


وأشار عراقجي إلى أن مضيق هرمز مغلق فقط أمام ناقلات النفط والسفن التابعة لما وصفهم بـ«الأعداء وحلفائهم»، مبيناً أن بلاده ستتحرك بحذر لتجنب استهداف المناطق المأهولة بالسكان.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية تخفيف القيود بعدة مناطق بدءاً من الإثنين.