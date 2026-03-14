كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (السبت)، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رفضت وساطات وجهوداً لحلفاء في الشرق الأوسط لبدء مفاوضات دبلوماسية لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران.
وأوضحت ثلاثة مصادر مطلعة، أن الإدارة الأمريكية، بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، رفضت جهود حلفاء بالشرق الأوسط لبدء مفاوضات دبلوماسية تهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب مع إيران التي بدأت قبل أسبوعين بهجوم جوي أمريكي-إسرائيلي واسع النطاق، فيما ذكر مصدران إيرانيان كبيران أن طهران رفضت إمكانية التوصل إلى أي وقف لإطلاق النار لحين توقف الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن عدة دول سعت للتوسط لإنهاء الصراع، مبينة أن سلطنة عمان، التي توسطت في المحادثات قبل الحرب، حاولت مراراً فتح قنوات اتصال، لكن البيت الأبيض أوضح أنه غير مهتم.
وأوضح مسؤول كبير في البيت الأبيض أن ترمب رفض تلك الجهود لبدء المحادثات، وأنه يركز على المضي قدماً في الحرب لإضعاف القدرات العسكرية لطهران، مشدداً بالقول: «هو غير مهتم بذلك الآن، وسنواصل مهمتنا دون توقف، ربما يأتي يوم، لكن ليس الآن».
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الهجمات الأمريكية على جزيرة خرج الإيرانية، مركز تصدير النفط الرئيسي في البلاد، الليلة الماضية، تؤكد عزم ترمب على المضي قدماً في هجومه العسكري.
بالمقابل، توعّد الجيش الإيراني بشن هجوم واسع على منشآت النفط الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، رداً على تهديد دونالد ترمب بمهاجمة البنية التحتية النفطية لطهران في جزيرة خرج.
بدوره، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن القوات الإيرانية سترد على أي هجوم يستهدف منشآت الطاقة الإيرانية، مضيفاً: «إن استهداف المنشآت الإيرانية سيدفع طهران إلى استهداف منشآت شركات أمريكية في المنطقة أو شركات تمتلك الولايات المتحدة حصصاً فيها»، وفقاً لوسائل إعلام إيرانية.
وأشار عراقجي إلى أن مضيق هرمز مغلق فقط أمام ناقلات النفط والسفن التابعة لما وصفهم بـ«الأعداء وحلفائهم»، مبيناً أن بلاده ستتحرك بحذر لتجنب استهداف المناطق المأهولة بالسكان.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت الجبهة الداخلية الإسرائيلية تخفيف القيود بعدة مناطق بدءاً من الإثنين.
Western media revealed today (Saturday) that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump rejected mediation and efforts from allies in the Middle East to initiate diplomatic negotiations to end the war with Iran.
Three informed sources explained that the U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, rejected efforts from Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war with Iran, which began two weeks ago with a large-scale U.S.-Israeli airstrike. Meanwhile, two senior Iranian sources mentioned that Tehran rejected the possibility of reaching any ceasefire until the U.S. and Israeli attacks stop.
The sources indicated that several countries sought to mediate to end the conflict, noting that Oman, which mediated talks before the war, repeatedly tried to open channels of communication, but the White House made it clear that it was not interested.
A senior White House official clarified that Trump rejected those efforts to start talks and that he is focused on moving forward with the war to weaken Tehran's military capabilities, emphasizing: "He is not interested in that right now, and we will continue our mission without pause; perhaps one day, but not now."
The sources pointed out that the U.S. attacks on Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export center, last night confirm Trump's determination to proceed with his military assault.
In contrast, the Iranian army threatened to launch a wide-ranging attack on U.S. oil facilities in the Middle East in response to Trump's threat to attack Tehran's oil infrastructure on Kharg Island.
For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iranian forces will respond to any attack targeting Iranian energy facilities, adding: "Targeting Iranian facilities will drive Tehran to target facilities of American companies in the region or companies in which the United States has stakes," according to Iranian media.
Araghchi noted that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to oil tankers and ships belonging to what he described as "enemies and their allies," indicating that his country will act cautiously to avoid targeting populated areas.
On another note, the Israeli home front announced the easing of restrictions in several areas starting Monday.