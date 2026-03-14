Western media revealed today (Saturday) that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump rejected mediation and efforts from allies in the Middle East to initiate diplomatic negotiations to end the war with Iran.



Three informed sources explained that the U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, rejected efforts from Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war with Iran, which began two weeks ago with a large-scale U.S.-Israeli airstrike. Meanwhile, two senior Iranian sources mentioned that Tehran rejected the possibility of reaching any ceasefire until the U.S. and Israeli attacks stop.



The sources indicated that several countries sought to mediate to end the conflict, noting that Oman, which mediated talks before the war, repeatedly tried to open channels of communication, but the White House made it clear that it was not interested.



A senior White House official clarified that Trump rejected those efforts to start talks and that he is focused on moving forward with the war to weaken Tehran's military capabilities, emphasizing: "He is not interested in that right now, and we will continue our mission without pause; perhaps one day, but not now."



The sources pointed out that the U.S. attacks on Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export center, last night confirm Trump's determination to proceed with his military assault.



In contrast, the Iranian army threatened to launch a wide-ranging attack on U.S. oil facilities in the Middle East in response to Trump's threat to attack Tehran's oil infrastructure on Kharg Island.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iranian forces will respond to any attack targeting Iranian energy facilities, adding: "Targeting Iranian facilities will drive Tehran to target facilities of American companies in the region or companies in which the United States has stakes," according to Iranian media.



Araghchi noted that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to oil tankers and ships belonging to what he described as "enemies and their allies," indicating that his country will act cautiously to avoid targeting populated areas.



On another note, the Israeli home front announced the easing of restrictions in several areas starting Monday.