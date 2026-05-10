Swedish Chechen fighter Hamzat Chimaev suffered his first loss in his professional career within the UFC Championship, after falling to American Sean Strickland in an exciting marathon bout for the middleweight title, as part of one of the championship's most prominent events of 2026.

Strickland secured the victory by judges' decision after five intense rounds, winning three rounds compared to two for Chimaev, thus claiming the middleweight belt and ending the undefeated streak that had followed the Chechen star since his debut in the American organization.

Strickland Wins the "Tactical Battle"

The fight witnessed a significant tactical struggle between the two sides, as Hamzat Chimaev relied on a pressure and ground wrestling style, attempting to impose his control early on, while Strickland successfully absorbed his opponent's momentum through straight punches and smart movements inside the cage.

Despite Chimaev's strong start in the first and second rounds, Strickland made a powerful comeback in the later rounds, benefiting from his vast experience and high fitness level, convincing the judges of his superiority and securing the match in his favor.

المقاتل الأمريكي شون ستريكلاند.

End of the "Undefeated" Record

This loss marks the first in Hamzat Chimaev's professional career after a long streak of victories that placed him among the most dangerous rising fighters in UFC history.

Despite losing the belt, Chimaev displayed a high level of fighting, keeping the door open for him to quickly return to the title race in the near future, especially with his wide popularity within the world of mixed martial arts.

Divided Fans and Calls for a "Rematch"

The result of the match sparked widespread reactions on social media, with opinions divided between those who supported Strickland's superiority and deserved victory, and those who believed that Chimaev put on a strong performance and was close to retaining the belt.

A large number of fans called for a rematch between the two, especially after the significant closeness in skill during the five rounds, in a bout described by observers as one of the strongest fights of the year.

Hamzat Chimaev is expected to quickly return to the middleweight title competition, given his immense popularity and ability to create excitement and achieve high viewership rates.

On the other hand, Sean Strickland solidified his position as the new middleweight champion, confirming that he remains one of the most prominent names within the American organization.