مع دخول الحرب الأمريكية - الإسرائيلية مع إيران يومها الحادي عشر، دوّت صافرات الإنذار في القدس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي رصد صواريخ أُطلقت من إيران. وأعلن المكتب الصحفي للجيش الإسرائيلي رصد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران واعتراضها.


فيما أعلن الجيش الإيراني أنه نفّذ سلسلة هجمات على مصفاة نفط ومصنع لمعالجة الغاز في حيفا شمالي إسرائيل، بالإضافة إلى عدد من خزانات الوقود، رداً على هجمات استهدفت البنية التحتية للوقود في طهران.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني، حذر من أنه لن يسمح بشحن «لتر واحد من النفط» من الشرق الأوسط إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، ما دفع الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى التحذير بأن الولايات المتحدة ستضرب إيران بقوة أكبر إذا منعت الصادرات من منطقة إنتاج الطاقة الحيوية.


جاء تحذير ترمب بعد تقلبات في الأسواق المالية العالمية بسبب مخاوف من أن المؤسسة الأمنية الإيرانية تتجمع خلف المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي وليست مستعدة للتراجع في أي وقت قريب.


وقال ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة ألحقت أضراراً جسيمة بالقوات الجوية والبحرية الإيرانية، وتوقع أن ينتهي الصراع قبل المهلة الأولية المحددة بأربعة أسابيع، غير أنه لم يحدد شكل النصر. وسبق أن طالب ترمب إيران باستسلام غير مشروط.


وحذر ترمب من أن الهجمات الأمريكية قد تزداد بشدة إذا سعت إيران إلى منع مرور ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمر عبره خمس إمدادات النفط العالمية.


وقال في مؤتمر صحفي «سنضربهم بقوة لدرجة أنه لن يكون من الممكن لهم أو لأي شخص آخر يساعدهم في استعادة تلك المنطقة من العالم».


وفي طهران، هدد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بأنه لن يسمح بخروج أي نفط من المنطقة إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام رسمية عن متحدث باسم الحرس الثوري القول «نحن من سيحدد نهاية الحرب».


وقال ترمب ردا على ذلك «إذا قامت إيران بأي شيء يوقف تدفق النفط داخل مضيق هرمز، فسوف تضربها الولايات المتحدة أقوى 20 مرة مما ضربتها حتى الآن».


وخيم الدخان الأسود على طهران بعد تعرض مصفاة نفط لهجوم، في تصعيد للهجمات على إمدادات الطاقة المحلية في إيران. وحذر مدير منظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس غيبريسوس من أن الحريق قد يؤدي إلى تلوث الغذاء والماء والهواء.