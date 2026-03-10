As the American-Israeli war with Iran entered its eleventh day, sirens sounded in Jerusalem today (Tuesday) following the Israeli army's announcement of detecting missiles launched from Iran. The Israeli army's press office announced the detection of missile launches from Iran and their interception.



The Iranian army announced that it had carried out a series of attacks on an oil refinery and a gas processing plant in Haifa, northern Israel, in addition to several fuel tanks, in response to attacks targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that it would not allow "a single liter of oil" to be shipped from the Middle East if American and Israeli attacks continued, prompting President Donald Trump to warn that the United States would strike Iran harder if it prevented exports from the vital energy-producing region.



Trump's warning came after fluctuations in global financial markets due to fears that the Iranian security establishment was rallying behind the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and was not prepared to back down anytime soon.



Trump stated that the United States had inflicted severe damage on the Iranian air and naval forces and expected the conflict to end before the initial four-week deadline, although he did not specify the form of victory. Trump had previously demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.



Trump warned that American attacks could intensify if Iran sought to prevent oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, through which five percent of global oil supplies flow.



He said at a press conference, "We will hit them so hard that it will not be possible for them or anyone else to help them regain that part of the world."



In Tehran, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatened that it would not allow any oil to leave the region if American and Israeli attacks continued.



State media quoted a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard as saying, "We are the ones who will determine the end of the war."



In response, Trump said, "If Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, the United States will strike them 20 times harder than we have already."



Black smoke hung over Tehran after an oil refinery was attacked, escalating attacks on local energy supplies in Iran. World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the fire could lead to contamination of food, water, and air.