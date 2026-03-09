أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، (الأحد)، قتل 5 من أعضاء فيلق لبنان التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني في غارة جوية على بيروت الليلة الماضية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي: «خلال الليلة الماضية، هاجم سلاح البحرية بتوجيه استخبارتي دقيق من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية خمسة قادة من فيلق لبنان وفيلق فلسطين التابعين لفيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري، أثناء اجتماعهم في أحد فنادق العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت»، موضحاً أنه تم القضاء على المسؤول عن تحويل الأموال إلى ذراع النظام الإيراني في لبنان مجيد حسيني، بالإضافة إلى قائد فرع الاستخبارات في فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس علي رضا بى ازار.


وأشار إلى أن من بين القتلى مسؤول الاستخبارات في فيلق فلسطين التابع للحرس الثوري أحمد رسولي الذي كان مسؤولًا عن جمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، بالإضافة إلى حسين أحمدلو، وأبو محمد علي، ممثل حزب الله في فيلق فلسطين والمسؤول عن التنسيق المستمر بين المنظمة وفيلق فلسطين.


وكانت غارتان إسرائيليتان قد استهدفتا مخيم عين الحلوة للاجئين الفلسطينيين في صيدا جنوب لبنان، بحسب الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام.


وقالت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية الرسمية: شن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي غارتين على مخيم عين الحلوة في صيدا.