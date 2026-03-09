The Israeli army announced on Sunday the killing of 5 members of the Lebanon Brigade affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in an airstrike on Beirut last night.



Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said: "During the night, the navy, guided by precise intelligence from the military intelligence agency, targeted five leaders from the Lebanon Brigade and the Palestine Brigade, both part of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, while they were meeting in a hotel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut." He clarified that the individual responsible for transferring funds to the Iranian regime's arm in Lebanon, Majid Hosseini, was eliminated, along with the head of intelligence for the Lebanon Brigade of the Quds Force, Ali Reza Bi Azar.



He noted that among the dead was the intelligence officer of the Palestine Brigade of the Revolutionary Guard, Ahmad Rasouli, who was responsible for gathering intelligence, in addition to Hossein Ahmadlou and Abu Muhammad Ali, a representative of Hezbollah in the Palestine Brigade and responsible for ongoing coordination between the organization and the Palestine Brigade.



Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.



The official Lebanese National News Agency stated: "Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon."