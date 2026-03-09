أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، (الأحد)، قتل 5 من أعضاء فيلق لبنان التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني في غارة جوية على بيروت الليلة الماضية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي: «خلال الليلة الماضية، هاجم سلاح البحرية بتوجيه استخبارتي دقيق من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية خمسة قادة من فيلق لبنان وفيلق فلسطين التابعين لفيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري، أثناء اجتماعهم في أحد فنادق العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت»، موضحاً أنه تم القضاء على المسؤول عن تحويل الأموال إلى ذراع النظام الإيراني في لبنان مجيد حسيني، بالإضافة إلى قائد فرع الاستخبارات في فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس علي رضا بى ازار.
وأشار إلى أن من بين القتلى مسؤول الاستخبارات في فيلق فلسطين التابع للحرس الثوري أحمد رسولي الذي كان مسؤولًا عن جمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، بالإضافة إلى حسين أحمدلو، وأبو محمد علي، ممثل حزب الله في فيلق فلسطين والمسؤول عن التنسيق المستمر بين المنظمة وفيلق فلسطين.
وكانت غارتان إسرائيليتان قد استهدفتا مخيم عين الحلوة للاجئين الفلسطينيين في صيدا جنوب لبنان، بحسب الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام.
وقالت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية الرسمية: شن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي غارتين على مخيم عين الحلوة في صيدا.
The Israeli army announced on Sunday the killing of 5 members of the Lebanon Brigade affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in an airstrike on Beirut last night.
Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said: "During the night, the navy, guided by precise intelligence from the military intelligence agency, targeted five leaders from the Lebanon Brigade and the Palestine Brigade, both part of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, while they were meeting in a hotel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut." He clarified that the individual responsible for transferring funds to the Iranian regime's arm in Lebanon, Majid Hosseini, was eliminated, along with the head of intelligence for the Lebanon Brigade of the Quds Force, Ali Reza Bi Azar.
He noted that among the dead was the intelligence officer of the Palestine Brigade of the Revolutionary Guard, Ahmad Rasouli, who was responsible for gathering intelligence, in addition to Hossein Ahmadlou and Abu Muhammad Ali, a representative of Hezbollah in the Palestine Brigade and responsible for ongoing coordination between the organization and the Palestine Brigade.
Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.
The official Lebanese National News Agency stated: "Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon."