مع سحب الرئيس الإيراني اعتذاره لدول الجوار، وإصدار طهران بيانات متناقضة بشأن مواصلة الضربات على دول الخليج، أعلنت دول خليجية تصديها لهجمات جديدة بالصواريخ وبالطائرات المسيّرة، اليوم (الأحد). وأكدت الكويت استهداف خزانات الوقود في مطارها الدولي.


وأعلنت السعودية والكويت وقطر والبحرين والإمارات التصدي لهجمات جديدة.


وحذر الجيش الكويتي الذي تصدى لهجوم جديد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، من أن أصوات الانفجارات ناتجة عن عمليات الاعتراض.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية وفاة ضابطين من منتسبي الإدارة العامة لأمن الحدود البرية أثناء أداء واجبهما الوطني.


وأوضحت السلطات الكويتية أن فرق الإطفاء ما زالت تكافح حرائق في خزانات وقود بمطار الكويت الدولي، بالإضافة إلى مبنى حكومي شاهق في مدينة الكويت، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية الرسمية (كونا). وقالت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية إن خزانات الوقود في المطار تعرضت لهجوم مباشر جراء هجوم بطائرة مسيرة.


وذكرت السلطات أن المقر الرئيسي للمؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية في العاصمة تعرض أيضا لهجوم بطائرة مسيرة.


بدورها، أعلنت الإمارات أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي لديها تصدت لتهديد صاروخي. ودوت صفارات الإنذار في البحرين، وأفادت وزارة الداخلية بإصابة 3 أشخاص، إثر سقوط شظايا صاروخ في مبنى إحدى الجامعات في منطقة المحرق. وتسبّب هجوم في اندلاع حريق وأضرار مادية في منزل ومبانٍ عدة مجاورة في المنامة، بحسب وزارة الداخلية.


وكانت السلطات البحرينية، أعلنت أمس، أن «منظومات الدفاع الجوي اعترضت ودمرت 92 صاروخًا و151 طائرة مسيرة منذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني الغاشم».


من جهتها، أفادت وزارة الدفاع السعودية بأن صاروخاً باليستياً حاول استهداف قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية، التي تضم قوات أمريكية، سقط «في منطقة غير مأهولة».


كما أوضحت الدفاع السعودية أنها دمّرت ثلاثة صواريخ باليستية كانت متجهة نحو هذه القاعدة، بالإضافة إلى 17 طائرة مسيرة كانت تحاول استهداف حقل الشيبة النفطي في جنوب شرقي المملكة.


وفي وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم، أعلنت الوزارة أنها أحبطت هجوماً بطائرة مسيّرة، استهدف الحي الدبلوماسي في الرياض دون وقوع أضرار.