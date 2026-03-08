With the Iranian president retracting his apology to neighboring countries and Tehran issuing contradictory statements regarding the continuation of strikes on Gulf states, Gulf countries announced their defense against new missile and drone attacks today (Sunday). Kuwait confirmed the targeting of fuel tanks at its international airport.



Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE announced their response to new attacks.



The Kuwaiti army, which repelled a new attack with missiles and drones, warned that the sounds of explosions were due to interception operations.



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the death of two officers from the General Administration of Border Security while performing their national duty.



Kuwaiti authorities clarified that firefighting teams are still battling fires in fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport, in addition to a tall government building in Kuwait City, according to the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that the fuel tanks at the airport were directly targeted due to a drone attack.



Authorities reported that the headquarters of the Public Authority for Social Security in the capital also came under a drone attack.



For its part, the UAE announced that its air defense systems intercepted a missile threat. Sirens sounded in Bahrain, and the Ministry of Interior reported that three people were injured after missile debris fell on a university building in the Muharraq area. The attack caused a fire and material damage to a house and several adjacent buildings in Manama, according to the Ministry of Interior.



Bahraini authorities announced yesterday that "air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 92 missiles and 151 drones since the start of the brutal Iranian aggression."



For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Defense reported that a ballistic missile attempted to target Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses American forces, and fell "in an uninhabited area."



The Saudi defense also clarified that it destroyed three ballistic missiles that were heading towards this base, in addition to 17 drones that were attempting to target the Shaybah oil field in the southeastern part of the kingdom.



Early this morning, the ministry announced that it thwarted a drone attack targeting the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh without causing any damage.