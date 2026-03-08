توقع مراقبون أن تكون المرحلة الثانية من الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران أخطر من المرحلة الحالية. ورجح الخبراء في مركز الدراسات الدولية أن تنتقل الحرب خلال المرحلة القادمة من استخدام الصواريخ إلى المسيّرات، لأنها أقل تكلفة.


الضغط على البنية التحتية


ورأى هؤلاء أن تلك المرحلة قد تكون أخطر من الحالية، لأنها قد تؤدي إلى استمرار الهجمات المتبادلة لفترة أطول، وقد تعني أيضاً زيادة الضغط على البنية التحتية مثل (الطاقة، والمطارات، والموانئ).


ولفتوا إلى احتمال توسع الحرب جغرافياً إذا دخلت أطراف أخرى، خصوصاً بعد تنديدات تركيا وأذربيجان باختراق المسيّرات الإيرانية أجواءهما.


ورجح المراقبون أن تميل إيران أكثر فأكثر مع الوقت إلى تقليل استخدام الصواريخ البالستية، خصوصاً مع الغارات التي طالت العشرات من منصات الإطلاق الصاروخية، وزيادة استخدام المسيّرات الانتحارية منخفضة التكلفة. وعزوا سبب هذا التوجه الإيراني إلى أن المسيّرات أرخص من حيث كلفة الإنتاج وأسهل في إطلاقها من مواقع متعددة.


وتوقع عدد من الخبراء أن تتجه طهران إلى تنفيذ موجات من الهجمات المتقطعة بدلاً من الضربات الضخمة، كأن تطلق على سبيل المثال ما بين 20 و40 مسيّرة في الهجمة الواحدة، مرات متعددة في الأسبوع.


استنزاف الدفاعات الجوية


وتخطط إيران إلى استنزاف الدفاعات الجوية، فغالباً ما تهدف الدول التي تستخدم الدرونز في الحروب إلى إجبار الخصم على إطلاق صواريخ اعتراض باهظة الثمن، وإنهاك أنظمة الدفاع، فضلاً عن اختبار نقاط الضعف في الرادارات، حسب تحليلات RAND Corporation.


ولفت المعهد الأمريكي CSIS إلى أن طهران أطلقت ما يقارب 2700 صاروخ ومسيّرة في تقدير أولي، ما كلفها مليارات الدولارات.


بينما قدرت الخسائر الأمريكية بنحو 6 مليارات. إذ أبلغ مسؤولون في «البنتاغون» هذا الأسبوع الكونغرس الأمريكي أن الأسبوع الأول من الحرب كلّف حوالى 6 مليارات دولار. ويتوقع الجمهوريون أن تطلب الإدارة الأمريكية مزيداً من التمويل من الكونغرس لخوض الحرب، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».


تأتي تلك المخاوف وسط تأكيد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الضربات على إيران ستستمر، حتى تعلن استسلامها بلا شروط. فيما توعد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بـ«الصمود في هذه الحرب الضارية لمدة 6 أشهر»، بحسب قوله.