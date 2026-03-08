Observers expect that the second phase of the American-Israeli war with Iran will be more dangerous than the current phase. Experts at the Center for International Studies suggested that the war will shift from the use of missiles to drones in the upcoming phase, as they are less costly.



Pressure on Infrastructure



They believe that this phase could be more dangerous than the current one, as it may lead to prolonged mutual attacks and could also mean increased pressure on infrastructure such as (energy, airports, and ports).



They pointed out the possibility of the war expanding geographically if other parties become involved, especially after Turkey and Azerbaijan condemned the Iranian drones violating their airspace.



Observers suggested that Iran is likely to increasingly reduce its use of ballistic missiles over time, especially with the airstrikes targeting dozens of missile launch platforms and the increased use of low-cost suicide drones. They attributed this Iranian trend to the fact that drones are cheaper in terms of production costs and easier to launch from multiple locations.



Several experts predicted that Tehran would move towards executing waves of intermittent attacks instead of large strikes, such as launching between 20 and 40 drones in a single attack, multiple times a week.



Depleting Air Defenses



Iran plans to deplete air defenses, as countries that use drones in wars often aim to force the opponent to launch expensive intercept missiles, exhausting defense systems, as well as testing vulnerabilities in radars, according to analyses by RAND Corporation.



The American Institute CSIS noted that Tehran has launched approximately 2,700 missiles and drones in an initial estimate, costing it billions of dollars.



Meanwhile, American losses were estimated at around 6 billion. Officials at the Pentagon informed the U.S. Congress this week that the first week of the war cost about 6 billion dollars. Republicans expect the U.S. administration to request additional funding from Congress to continue the war, according to what the New York Times reported.



These concerns come amid U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that strikes on Iran will continue until it surrenders unconditionally. Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has vowed to "withstand this fierce war for 6 months," according to its statement.