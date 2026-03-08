أعلن عضو مجلس خبراء القيادة الإيراني أحمد علم الهدى أنه «تم انتخاب المرشد الجديد خلفا للمرشد الراحل علي خامنئي، الذي اغتيل في الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية».

وأكد في تصريح، اليوم (الأحد)، أن «كل الشائعات بأن مجلس الخبراء لم يتخذ قراراً هي كذب مطلق». وقال علم الهدى إن سكرتير مجلس الخبراء سيعلن قريباً اسم المرشد الجديد.


توافق بين الأغلبية حول خليفة المرشد


وكان محمد مهدي ميرباقري، عضو مجلس خبراء إيران، قد كشف أنه تم التوصل إلى توافق بين الأغلبية بشأن اختيار خليفة للمرشد الراحل. لكنه أضاف أن هناك «بعض العقبات» التي لا تزال قائمة في هذه العملية، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «مهر». وأوضح أن «كل شيء يعتمد الآن على سكرتير مجلس الخبراء، آية الله حسيني بوشهري، الملزم بالإعلان رسمياً عن قرار المجلس».


وأفادت مصادر إيرانية بأن الهيئة المكلفة بتعيين المرشد الأعلى كان لديها خلاف بسيط حول ما إذا كان يجب أن يأتي قرارها النهائي بعد اجتماع بالحضور الشخصي، أم يتم إصداره دون الالتزام بهذا الإجراء الشكلي.


واتجهت الأنظار في إيران، أمس إلى قرار مرتقب لمجلس خبراء القيادة بشأن اختيار المرشد الأعلى الجديد، بعد أن أنهى أعضاء المجلس عملية تصويت سرية مكتوبة، في ظل ظروف استثنائية فرضتها التطورات الأمنية التي شهدتها طهران وقم خلال الأيام الماضية.


اجتماع «القيادة المؤقتة»


وكانت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية قد أكدت أن مجلس القيادة المؤقت عقد اجتماعاً برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، جرى خلاله بحث آلية عقد اجتماع مجلس خبراء القيادة، الهيئة الدستورية المخولة باختيار المرشد الأعلى في البلاد.


وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام إيرانية أمس (السبت)، فإن عملية التصويت الكتابي والمختوم من قبل أعضاء المجلس قد انتهت قبل ساعات قليلة، وسط توقعات بإعلان اسم المرشد المنتخب خلال الساعات القادمة، دون الكشف عن هويته حتى الآن.


تصويت غير حضوري


وأوضحت التقارير أن الظروف الأمنية حالت دون عقد اجتماع حضوري للمجلس خلال الأيام الماضية، بعد تعرض مكتب مجلس خبراء القيادة في مدينة قم، إضافة إلى المبنى القديم للمجلس التشريعي في منطقة باستور بطهران -حيث تُعقد عادة جلسات المجلس- للقصف.


وفي ضوء ذلك، تقرر عقد جلسة المجلس وإجراء عملية التصويت عبر وسائل افتراضية، مع اعتماد آلية تصويت مكتوبة ومختومة لضمان توثيق أصوات الأعضاء.


توثيق الأصوات تحسباً لأي جدل


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المجلس حرص على جمع الأصوات بشكل كتابي ومختوم من جميع الأعضاء خلال الأيام الماضية، لتفادي أي شبهات مستقبلية حول شرعية عملية الاختيار، وكذلك لحفظ السجل التاريخي لعملية انتخاب المرشد الجديد.


إسرائيل تهدد بالملاحقة


في المقابل، هدد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأنه سيواصل ملاحقة كل خليفة لخامنئي. وأعلن في بيان أن قواته «ستلاحق كل من يسعى لتعيين خليفة للمرشد الإيراني».


وحذر في بيان من استهداف مجلس الخبراء الذي ينوي الانعقاد في قم لاختيار المرشد. وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي «لن نتردد في استهداف كل من يشارك في اجتماع اختيار المرشد الجديد».


وشدد على أن أذرعه الطويلة «ستلاحق خليفة المرشد، وكل من يحاول مجلس الخبراء تعيينه».


ترمب يرفض نجل خامنئي


في حين ألمح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى احتمال اغتيال كافة القادة الإيرانيين في النظام الحالي. وأعرب عن رفضه تعيين مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الإيراني الراحل مكان والده، معتبراً أن القيادة الإيرانية الجديدة يجب ألا تكون معادية لبلاده.


يذكر أن خامنئي كان قد اغتيل يوم 28 فبراير في اليوم الأول لتفجر الحرب، وقتل معه وزير الدفاع عزيز نصير زاده، ورئيس أركان القوات المسلحة عبدالرحيم موسوي.


كما قُتل قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ومستشار المرشد علي شمخاني، واغتيل لاحقاً كذلك وزير الدفاع الجديد مجيد ابن الرضا الذي عُين خلفاً لنصير زاده.