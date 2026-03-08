Iranian Assembly of Experts member Ahmad Alam al-Huda announced that "the new leader has been elected to succeed the late leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in the American-Israeli war."

He confirmed in a statement today (Sunday) that "all rumors that the Assembly of Experts has not made a decision are absolute lies." Alam al-Huda stated that the Secretary of the Assembly of Experts will soon announce the name of the new leader.



Consensus Among the Majority on the Leader's Successor



Mohammad Mahdi Mirbagheri, a member of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, revealed that a consensus has been reached among the majority regarding the selection of a successor to the late leader. However, he added that there are "some obstacles" that still exist in this process, according to the Mehr news agency. He explained that "everything now depends on the Secretary of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, who is obligated to officially announce the council's decision."



Iranian sources reported that the body responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader had a slight disagreement over whether its final decision should come after an in-person meeting or be issued without adhering to this formal procedure.



Attention in Iran turned yesterday to an anticipated decision by the Assembly of Experts regarding the selection of the new Supreme Leader, after council members completed a written secret voting process under exceptional circumstances imposed by the security developments that occurred in Tehran and Qom in recent days.



Meeting of the "Interim Leadership"



The Iranian news agency confirmed that the interim leadership council held a meeting chaired by President Masoud Bezhakian, during which the mechanism for holding a meeting of the Assembly of Experts was discussed, the constitutional body authorized to select the Supreme Leader in the country.



According to Iranian media reports yesterday (Saturday), the written and sealed voting process by council members had concluded just a few hours earlier, with expectations of announcing the name of the elected leader in the coming hours, without revealing his identity so far.



Remote Voting



Reports indicated that security conditions prevented an in-person meeting of the council in recent days, after the office of the Assembly of Experts in Qom, in addition to the old building of the legislative council in the Pastour area of Tehran—where council sessions are usually held—was subjected to bombing.



In light of this, it was decided to hold the council session and conduct the voting process through virtual means, relying on a written and sealed voting mechanism to ensure the documentation of members' votes.



Documenting Votes to Avoid Any Controversy



Sources indicated that the council was keen to collect votes in writing and sealed from all members in recent days, to avoid any future suspicions regarding the legitimacy of the selection process, as well as to preserve the historical record of the election of the new leader.



Israel Threatens Pursuit



In contrast, the Israeli army threatened that it would continue to pursue any successor to Khamenei. It announced in a statement that its forces "will pursue anyone who seeks to appoint a successor to the Iranian leader."



It warned in a statement against targeting the Assembly of Experts, which intends to convene in Qom to select the leader. An Israeli army spokesman said, "We will not hesitate to target anyone participating in the meeting to choose the new leader."



He emphasized that its long arms "will pursue the leader's successor and anyone the Assembly of Experts attempts to appoint."



Trump Rejects Khamenei's Son



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of assassinating all leaders in the current Iranian regime. He expressed his rejection of appointing Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Iranian leader, in place of his father, considering that the new Iranian leadership should not be hostile to his country.



It is worth noting that Khamenei was assassinated on February 28, on the first day of the outbreak of the war, along with Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Abdulrahim Mousavi.



Also killed was Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour, and advisor to the leader Ali Shamkhani, and later the new Defense Minister Majid Ibn al-Ridha, who was appointed to succeed Nasirzadeh, was also assassinated.