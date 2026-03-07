The story of the missing Israeli pilot Ron Arad has resurfaced once again, following the Israeli army's announcement of a secret operation within Lebanese territory in search of any clue that could lead to his fate, in a file that has remained open for nearly 4 decades.

The operation, which took place at night in the "Nabi Sheet" area of eastern Lebanon, did not target a military site or weapons depot, but was a new attempt to break one of the oldest mysteries of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon. However, the result was the same as previous attempts: "No evidence... no answers."

Operation in the Shadows

The Israeli army stated that special forces carried out a precise operation in the "Nabi Sheet" area, as part of ongoing efforts to determine the fate of the pilot missing since 1986. The operation took place during the night, aiming to search for information or traces that could lead to clarifying Arad's fate. However, the forces returned without finding any new evidence that could dispel the mystery surrounding the case for decades.

The Story of the Missing Pilot

Ron Arad was born in 1958 and was an officer and navigator in the Israeli Air Force. On October 16, 1986, he participated in an air mission over southern Lebanon in a "Phantom" aircraft. During the raid, a technical malfunction caused a bomb to explode near the plane, forcing the crew to parachute. The other pilot was rescued, while Arad fell into the hands of elements from the Lebanese "Amal" movement.

Last Appearance

Two years after his capture, messages and photos emerged confirming that he was alive until 1988. Since then, there has been a complete lack of news about him.

The narratives that followed were contradictory; some spoke of his later transfer to "Hezbollah," while other estimates suggested he died during the 1990s. However, no narrative has been conclusively proven.

A Mystery Yet to be Closed

The file of Ron Arad has remained one of the most sensitive issues within Israel, as his story has become a symbol of the file of missing soldiers. For many years, Israeli intelligence agencies have conducted search operations, investigations, and attempts to exchange information, hoping to discover his fate.

After nearly 40 years, the story still lacks a clear ending, a mystery of a pilot who fell in the skies of war... and disappeared into its shadows.