عادت قصة الطيار الإسرائيلي المفقود رون أراد إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ عملية سرية داخل الأراضي اللبنانية بحثاً عن أي خيط يقود إلى مصيره، في ملف ظل مفتوحاً لنحو 4 عقود.
العملية التي جرت ليلاً في منطقة «النبي شيت» شرقي لبنان، لم تستهدف موقعاً عسكرياً أو مخزن أسلحة، بل محاولة جديدة لكسر أحد أقدم ألغاز الصراع بين إسرائيل ولبنان، لكن النتيجة كانت كغيرها من المحاولات السابقة: «لا أدلة.. ولا إجابات».
عملية في الظل
قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن قوات خاصة نفذت عملية دقيقة في منطقة «النبي شيت»، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لمعرفة مصير الطيار المفقود منذ عام 1986، العملية جرت في ساعات الليل، وبهدف البحث عن معلومات أو آثار قد تقود إلى تحديد مصير أراد، غير أن القوات عادت دون العثور على أي دليل جديد يمكن أن يبدد الغموض الذي يحيط بالقضية منذ عقود.
قصة الطيار المفقود
وُلد رون أراد عام 1958، وكان ضابطاً وملاحاً جوياً في سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، وفي الـ16 من أكتوبر 1986، شارك في مهمة جوية فوق جنوب لبنان بطائرة من طراز «فانتوم»، وخلال الغارة وقع خلل تقني أدى إلى انفجار قنبلة بالقرب من الطائرة، ما أجبر الطاقم على القفز بالمظلات. وتم إنقاذ الطيار الآخر، بينما سقط أراد في قبضة عناصر من حركة «أمل» اللبنانية.
آخر ظهور
بعد أسره بعامين، ظهرت رسائل وصور تؤكد أنه كان على قيد الحياة حتى عام 1988، ومنذ ذلك الحين انقطعت أخباره تماماً.
الروايات التي تلت ذلك تضاربت؛ فبعضها تحدث عن نقله لاحقاً إلى «حزب الله»، بينما رجحت تقديرات أخرى وفاته خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي. لكن أي رواية لم تثبت بشكل قاطع.
لغز لم يُغلق
ظل ملف رون أراد واحداً من أكثر القضايا حساسية داخل إسرائيل، إذ تحولت قصته إلى رمز لملف الجنود المفقودين. وعلى مدى سنوات طويلة، نفذت أجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية عمليات بحث وتحقيقات ومحاولات تبادل معلومات، أملاً في معرفة مصيره.
وبعد مرور نحو 40 عاماً، لا تزال القصة بلا نهاية واضحة، لغز طيارٍ سقط في سماء الحرب.. واختفى في ظلالها.
The story of the missing Israeli pilot Ron Arad has resurfaced once again, following the Israeli army's announcement of a secret operation within Lebanese territory in search of any clue that could lead to his fate, in a file that has remained open for nearly 4 decades.
The operation, which took place at night in the "Nabi Sheet" area of eastern Lebanon, did not target a military site or weapons depot, but was a new attempt to break one of the oldest mysteries of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon. However, the result was the same as previous attempts: "No evidence... no answers."
Operation in the Shadows
The Israeli army stated that special forces carried out a precise operation in the "Nabi Sheet" area, as part of ongoing efforts to determine the fate of the pilot missing since 1986. The operation took place during the night, aiming to search for information or traces that could lead to clarifying Arad's fate. However, the forces returned without finding any new evidence that could dispel the mystery surrounding the case for decades.
The Story of the Missing Pilot
Ron Arad was born in 1958 and was an officer and navigator in the Israeli Air Force. On October 16, 1986, he participated in an air mission over southern Lebanon in a "Phantom" aircraft. During the raid, a technical malfunction caused a bomb to explode near the plane, forcing the crew to parachute. The other pilot was rescued, while Arad fell into the hands of elements from the Lebanese "Amal" movement.
Last Appearance
Two years after his capture, messages and photos emerged confirming that he was alive until 1988. Since then, there has been a complete lack of news about him.
The narratives that followed were contradictory; some spoke of his later transfer to "Hezbollah," while other estimates suggested he died during the 1990s. However, no narrative has been conclusively proven.
A Mystery Yet to be Closed
The file of Ron Arad has remained one of the most sensitive issues within Israel, as his story has become a symbol of the file of missing soldiers. For many years, Israeli intelligence agencies have conducted search operations, investigations, and attempts to exchange information, hoping to discover his fate.
After nearly 40 years, the story still lacks a clear ending, a mystery of a pilot who fell in the skies of war... and disappeared into its shadows.