عادت قصة الطيار الإسرائيلي المفقود رون أراد إلى الواجهة مجدداً، بعد إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ عملية سرية داخل الأراضي اللبنانية بحثاً عن أي خيط يقود إلى مصيره، في ملف ظل مفتوحاً لنحو 4 عقود.

العملية التي جرت ليلاً في منطقة «النبي شيت» شرقي لبنان، لم تستهدف موقعاً عسكرياً أو مخزن أسلحة، بل محاولة جديدة لكسر أحد أقدم ألغاز الصراع بين إسرائيل ولبنان، لكن النتيجة كانت كغيرها من المحاولات السابقة: «لا أدلة.. ولا إجابات».

عملية في الظل

قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن قوات خاصة نفذت عملية دقيقة في منطقة «النبي شيت»، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لمعرفة مصير الطيار المفقود منذ عام 1986، العملية جرت في ساعات الليل، وبهدف البحث عن معلومات أو آثار قد تقود إلى تحديد مصير أراد، غير أن القوات عادت دون العثور على أي دليل جديد يمكن أن يبدد الغموض الذي يحيط بالقضية منذ عقود.

قصة الطيار المفقود

وُلد رون أراد عام 1958، وكان ضابطاً وملاحاً جوياً في سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، وفي الـ16 من أكتوبر 1986، شارك في مهمة جوية فوق جنوب لبنان بطائرة من طراز «فانتوم»، وخلال الغارة وقع خلل تقني أدى إلى انفجار قنبلة بالقرب من الطائرة، ما أجبر الطاقم على القفز بالمظلات. وتم إنقاذ الطيار الآخر، بينما سقط أراد في قبضة عناصر من حركة «أمل» اللبنانية.

آخر ظهور

بعد أسره بعامين، ظهرت رسائل وصور تؤكد أنه كان على قيد الحياة حتى عام 1988، ومنذ ذلك الحين انقطعت أخباره تماماً.

الروايات التي تلت ذلك تضاربت؛ فبعضها تحدث عن نقله لاحقاً إلى «حزب الله»، بينما رجحت تقديرات أخرى وفاته خلال تسعينيات القرن الماضي. لكن أي رواية لم تثبت بشكل قاطع.

لغز لم يُغلق

ظل ملف رون أراد واحداً من أكثر القضايا حساسية داخل إسرائيل، إذ تحولت قصته إلى رمز لملف الجنود المفقودين. وعلى مدى سنوات طويلة، نفذت أجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية عمليات بحث وتحقيقات ومحاولات تبادل معلومات، أملاً في معرفة مصيره.

وبعد مرور نحو 40 عاماً، لا تزال القصة بلا نهاية واضحة، لغز طيارٍ سقط في سماء الحرب.. واختفى في ظلالها.