كشف الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، استهداف 16 طائرة تابعة للحرس الثوري في مطار مهرآباد في طهران.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان: «خلال الليل، أكملت القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية موجة واسعة من الضربات في مختلف أنحاء طهران، واستهدفت بنية تحتية عسكرية تقع في مطار مهرآباد»، مضيفاً: «تمّ بدقة تفكيك 16 طائرة تابعة لفيلق القدس التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني».


وأشار إلى أن الحرس الثوري استخدم مطار مهرآباد، وهو أحد مطاري العاصمة، لإرسال المال إلى وكلائه في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك إلى حزب الله في لبنان.


ولفت إلى أنه تمّ استهداف طائرات مقاتلة إيرانية عدة تشكّل خطراً على الطائرات التابعة للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية العاملة في الأجواء الإيرانية.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن أن أكثر من 80 طائرة مقاتلة نفذت سلسلة ضربات على مواقع عسكرية وقاذفات صواريخ وأهداف أخرى في طهران ووسط إيران.


وأشار إلى أن من بين المواقع المستهدفة الجامعة العسكرية المركزية التابعة للحرس الثوري (جامعة الإمام حسين) التي استُخدمت كمرفق طوارئ وكمجمع لتجميع قوات الحرس الثوري، كما استهدفت الضربات مركزاً قيادياً تحت الأرض ومواقع لتخزين وإطلاق الصواريخ.


بدورهم، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن الجيش الأمريكي يسرّع نشر أنظمة متقدمة لمواجهة الطائرات المسيّرة في الشرق الأوسط، وهي أنظمة جرى اختبارها ميدانياً خلال الحرب في أوكرانيا.