The Israeli army revealed today (Saturday) the targeting of 16 aircraft belonging to the Revolutionary Guard at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.



The Israeli army stated in a statement: "During the night, the Israeli Air Force completed a wide wave of strikes across Tehran, targeting military infrastructure located at Mehrabad Airport," adding: "16 aircraft belonging to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were accurately dismantled."



It noted that the Revolutionary Guard used Mehrabad Airport, one of the capital's airports, to send money to its agents in the Middle East, including to Hezbollah in Lebanon.



It pointed out that several Iranian fighter jets that pose a threat to the Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in Iranian airspace were targeted.



The Israeli army had announced that more than 80 fighter jets carried out a series of strikes on military sites, rocket launchers, and other targets in Tehran and central Iran.



It indicated that among the targeted sites was the Central Military University of the Revolutionary Guard (Imam Hussein University), which was used as an emergency facility and as a compound for assembling Revolutionary Guard forces. The strikes also targeted an underground command center and sites for storing and launching missiles.



For their part, U.S. officials stated that the U.S. military is accelerating the deployment of advanced systems to counter drones in the Middle East, which are systems that have been field-tested during the war in Ukraine.