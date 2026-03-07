كشف الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، استهداف 16 طائرة تابعة للحرس الثوري في مطار مهرآباد في طهران.
وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان: «خلال الليل، أكملت القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية موجة واسعة من الضربات في مختلف أنحاء طهران، واستهدفت بنية تحتية عسكرية تقع في مطار مهرآباد»، مضيفاً: «تمّ بدقة تفكيك 16 طائرة تابعة لفيلق القدس التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني».
وأشار إلى أن الحرس الثوري استخدم مطار مهرآباد، وهو أحد مطاري العاصمة، لإرسال المال إلى وكلائه في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك إلى حزب الله في لبنان.
ولفت إلى أنه تمّ استهداف طائرات مقاتلة إيرانية عدة تشكّل خطراً على الطائرات التابعة للقوات الجوية الإسرائيلية العاملة في الأجواء الإيرانية.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن أن أكثر من 80 طائرة مقاتلة نفذت سلسلة ضربات على مواقع عسكرية وقاذفات صواريخ وأهداف أخرى في طهران ووسط إيران.
وأشار إلى أن من بين المواقع المستهدفة الجامعة العسكرية المركزية التابعة للحرس الثوري (جامعة الإمام حسين) التي استُخدمت كمرفق طوارئ وكمجمع لتجميع قوات الحرس الثوري، كما استهدفت الضربات مركزاً قيادياً تحت الأرض ومواقع لتخزين وإطلاق الصواريخ.
بدورهم، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن الجيش الأمريكي يسرّع نشر أنظمة متقدمة لمواجهة الطائرات المسيّرة في الشرق الأوسط، وهي أنظمة جرى اختبارها ميدانياً خلال الحرب في أوكرانيا.
The Israeli army revealed today (Saturday) the targeting of 16 aircraft belonging to the Revolutionary Guard at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.
The Israeli army stated in a statement: "During the night, the Israeli Air Force completed a wide wave of strikes across Tehran, targeting military infrastructure located at Mehrabad Airport," adding: "16 aircraft belonging to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were accurately dismantled."
It noted that the Revolutionary Guard used Mehrabad Airport, one of the capital's airports, to send money to its agents in the Middle East, including to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
It pointed out that several Iranian fighter jets that pose a threat to the Israeli Air Force aircraft operating in Iranian airspace were targeted.
The Israeli army had announced that more than 80 fighter jets carried out a series of strikes on military sites, rocket launchers, and other targets in Tehran and central Iran.
It indicated that among the targeted sites was the Central Military University of the Revolutionary Guard (Imam Hussein University), which was used as an emergency facility and as a compound for assembling Revolutionary Guard forces. The strikes also targeted an underground command center and sites for storing and launching missiles.
For their part, U.S. officials stated that the U.S. military is accelerating the deployment of advanced systems to counter drones in the Middle East, which are systems that have been field-tested during the war in Ukraine.