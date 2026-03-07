A source linked to the Iranian embassy in Doha reported that Qatar has given members of the Iranian embassy a one-week deadline to leave the country.

The source added to Iran International that some individuals associated with the embassy intended to stay in Qatar temporarily, but hotels in the country refused to accommodate them based on instructions from the Qatari government.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that the Iranian attacks targeting Qatari territory "cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext."

Additionally, the Qatari Foreign Minister received a phone call last Wednesday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry clarified in a statement that the Iranian minister explained to his Qatari counterpart that the Iranian missile attacks launched by his country against Qatar were "targeted at American interests and do not aim at the State of Qatar."

For his part, the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the Iranian claims, affirming - according to the statement - that "the facts on the ground clearly show that the targets have affected civilian and residential areas within the State of Qatar, including the vicinity of Hamad International Airport, vital infrastructure, and industrial areas that included liquefied natural gas production facilities."

He pointed out that the Iranian attacks against his country constitute "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and of the principles of international law."