أفاد مصدر مرتبط بالسفارة الإيرانية في الدوحة بأن قطر منحت أعضاء السفارة الإيرانية مهلة أسبوع واحد لمغادرة البلاد.

وأضاف المصدر لقناة «إيران إنترناشيونال» أن بعض الأشخاص المرتبطين بالسفارة كانوا يعتزمون البقاء في قطر بشكل مؤقت، إلا أن الفنادق في البلاد رفضت استقبالهم بناءً على تعليمات من الحكومة القطرية.

وكان رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني قد أكد أن الهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت الأراضي القطرية «لا يمكن قبولها تحت أي مبرر أو ذريعة».

كما أن وزير الخارجية القطري تلقى الأربعاء الماضي اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي.

وأوضحت الخارجية القطرية، في بيان، أن الوزير الإيراني أوضح لنظيره القطري أن الهجمات الإيرانية الصاروخية التي تشنها بلاده ضد قطر كانت «موجهة إلى المصالح الأمريكية ولا تستهدف دولة قطر».

من جانبه، رفض رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الادعاءات الإيرانية «رفضاً قاطعاً»، مؤكداً -بحسب البيان- أن «الوقائع على الأرض تُظهر بوضوح أن الاستهدافات طالت مناطق مدنية وسكنية داخل دولة قطر، بما في ذلك محيط مطار حمد الدولي، والبنية التحتية الحيوية، ومناطق صناعية شملت مرافق إنتاج الغاز المسال».

وأشار إلى أن الهجمات الإيرانية ضد بلاده تشكل «انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة قطر ولمبادئ القانون الدولي».