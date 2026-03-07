في تصعيد جديد على الجبهة اللبنانية، حذّر وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس الحكومة اللبنانية من أنها ستدفع «ثمنًا باهظًا» إذا لم تتخذ خطوات لنزع سلاح «حزب الله».
وقال كاتس في بيان، اليوم (السبت)، إن إسرائيل «لا تطالب بالسيادة على أراضٍ في لبنان»، لكنها لن تقبل باستمرار إطلاق النار من الأراضي اللبنانية نحو إسرائيل. ودعا الحكومة اللبنانية إلى التحرك واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة «قبل أن نتخذ نحن إجراءات أكثر».
من جانبه، أصدر حزب الله إنذارًا طالب فيه سكان مدينة كريات شمونة في شمال إسرائيل بإخلاء المدينة فورًا والتوجه جنوبًا.
فيما أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارًا عاجلًا إلى سكان مناطق في مدينة صور جنوب لبنان، داعيًا السكان إلى إخلاء مبانٍ قال إنها قريبة من بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله.
وأوضح الجيش أن قواته ستهاجم «خلال وقت قريب» مواقع يستخدمها الحزب، مطالبًا السكان بالابتعاد عن المنطقة لمسافة لا تقل عن 300 متر حفاظًا على سلامتهم.
وتجيء هذه التهديدات المتبادلة في ظل تصاعد المواجهة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله على الحدود اللبنانية، وسط مخاوف من توسع العمليات العسكرية لتشمل توغلات برية أو ضربات أوسع داخل لبنان.
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن القوات الخاصة نفذت أمس (الجمعة) عملية بحث عن أدلة تتعلق بالطيار المفقود رون أراد، ولم يتم العثور على رفاته في المقبرة المستهدفة. وقال المتحدث باسمه أفيخاي أدرعي، عبر منصة «أكس»: «لم تُسجل أي إصابات في صفوف قواتنا خلال العملية».
وأضاف أنه لم يتم العثور في موقع البحث على أي دلائل تتعلق بالطيار رون أراد.
In a new escalation on the Lebanese front, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government that it will pay a "heavy price" if it does not take steps to disarm "Hezbollah."
Katz stated in a statement today (Saturday) that Israel "does not demand sovereignty over land in Lebanon," but it will not accept the continued firing from Lebanese territory towards Israel. He called on the Lebanese government to act and take the necessary measures "before we take more actions ourselves."
For its part, Hezbollah issued a warning demanding that residents of the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel evacuate the city immediately and head south.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army issued an urgent warning to residents in areas of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate buildings that it said were close to military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.
The army clarified that its forces will attack "in the near future" locations used by the party, demanding that residents stay at least 300 meters away from the area for their safety.
These mutual threats come amid escalating confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border, amid fears that military operations could expand to include ground incursions or broader strikes inside Lebanon.
The Israeli army announced that special forces conducted a search operation yesterday (Friday) for evidence related to the missing pilot Ron Arad, and no remains were found in the targeted cemetery. Its spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated via the "X" platform: "No injuries were recorded among our forces during the operation."
He added that no evidence related to pilot Ron Arad was found at the search site.