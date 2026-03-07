في تصعيد جديد على الجبهة اللبنانية، حذّر وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس الحكومة اللبنانية من أنها ستدفع «ثمنًا باهظًا» إذا لم تتخذ خطوات لنزع سلاح «حزب الله».


وقال كاتس في بيان، اليوم (السبت)، إن إسرائيل «لا تطالب بالسيادة على أراضٍ في لبنان»، لكنها لن تقبل باستمرار إطلاق النار من الأراضي اللبنانية نحو إسرائيل. ودعا الحكومة اللبنانية إلى التحرك واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة «قبل أن نتخذ نحن إجراءات أكثر».


من جانبه، أصدر حزب الله إنذارًا طالب فيه سكان مدينة كريات شمونة في شمال إسرائيل بإخلاء المدينة فورًا والتوجه جنوبًا.


فيما أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارًا عاجلًا إلى سكان مناطق في مدينة صور جنوب لبنان، داعيًا السكان إلى إخلاء مبانٍ قال إنها قريبة من بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله.


وأوضح الجيش أن قواته ستهاجم «خلال وقت قريب» مواقع يستخدمها الحزب، مطالبًا السكان بالابتعاد عن المنطقة لمسافة لا تقل عن 300 متر حفاظًا على سلامتهم.


وتجيء هذه التهديدات المتبادلة في ظل تصاعد المواجهة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله على الحدود اللبنانية، وسط مخاوف من توسع العمليات العسكرية لتشمل توغلات برية أو ضربات أوسع داخل لبنان.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن القوات الخاصة نفذت أمس (الجمعة) عملية بحث عن أدلة تتعلق بالطيار المفقود رون أراد، ولم يتم العثور على رفاته في المقبرة المستهدفة. وقال المتحدث باسمه أفيخاي أدرعي، عبر منصة «أكس»: «لم تُسجل أي إصابات في صفوف قواتنا خلال العملية».


وأضاف أنه لم يتم العثور في موقع البحث على أي دلائل تتعلق بالطيار رون أراد.