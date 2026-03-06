South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun revealed today (Friday) that there are ongoing talks between the U.S. and South Korean militaries to transfer some of the "Patriot" missile defense systems stationed in South Korea for use in confronting Iran.

The statements came during a parliamentary hearing in South Korea, where the minister responded to lawmakers' inquiries about his country's preparations and its alliance with Washington to address regional threats.

This move comes amid the ongoing military operations between the United States and Tehran, placing the region at the potential for new military action.