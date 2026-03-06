كشف وزير الخارجية الكوري الجنوبي تشو هيون اليوم (الجمعة) محادثات جارية بين الجيشين الأمريكي والكوري الجنوبي لنقل بعض منظومات الدفاع الصاروخي «باتريوت» المتمركزة في كوريا الجنوبية لاستخدامها في المواجهة ضد إيران.

وجاءت التصريحات خلال جلسة استماع بالبرلمان الكوري الجنوبي، حيث رد الوزير على استفسارات النواب بشأن استعدادات بلاده والتحالف مع واشنطن لمواجهة التهديدات الإقليمية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في ظل استمرار العمليات العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وطهران، ما يضع المنطقة أمام احتمالات تحرك عسكري جديد.