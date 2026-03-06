Two Indian pilots lost their lives after a fighter jet of the type "Sukhoi Su-30 MKI" crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of northeastern Assam.

The Indian Air Force announced that the incident occurred during a training mission, as the aircraft suddenly disappeared shortly after taking off from the Jorhat Air Force Base, about 60 kilometers from the crash site.

The statement from the Air Force indicated that the aircraft crashed in a remote mountainous area, without disclosing additional details regarding the causes or circumstances of the incident.

This incident adds a new tragic chapter to the record of the Indian Air Force.