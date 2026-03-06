لقي طياران هنديان مصرعهما بعد تحطم طائرة مقاتلة من طراز «سوخوى سو-30 إم كي آي» في مقاطعة كاربي انجلونج شمال شرقي ولاية آسام.

وأعلنت القوات الجوية الهندية أن الحادثة وقعت أثناء مهمة تدريبية، حيث اختفت الطائرة فجأة بعد فترة وجيزة من إقلاعها من قاعدة جورهات الجوية، على بعد نحو 60 كيلومتراً من موقع الحادثة.

وأشار بيان القوات إلى أن الطائرة تحطمت في منطقة جبلية نائية، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول أسباب الحادثة أو ظروفها.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة لتضيف صفحة مأساوية جديدة إلى سجل القوات الجوية الهندية.