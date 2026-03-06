لقي طياران هنديان مصرعهما بعد تحطم طائرة مقاتلة من طراز «سوخوى سو-30 إم كي آي» في مقاطعة كاربي انجلونج شمال شرقي ولاية آسام.
وأعلنت القوات الجوية الهندية أن الحادثة وقعت أثناء مهمة تدريبية، حيث اختفت الطائرة فجأة بعد فترة وجيزة من إقلاعها من قاعدة جورهات الجوية، على بعد نحو 60 كيلومتراً من موقع الحادثة.
وأشار بيان القوات إلى أن الطائرة تحطمت في منطقة جبلية نائية، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية حول أسباب الحادثة أو ظروفها.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة لتضيف صفحة مأساوية جديدة إلى سجل القوات الجوية الهندية.
Two Indian pilots lost their lives after a fighter jet of the type "Sukhoi Su-30 MKI" crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of northeastern Assam.
The Indian Air Force announced that the incident occurred during a training mission, as the aircraft suddenly disappeared shortly after taking off from the Jorhat Air Force Base, about 60 kilometers from the crash site.
The statement from the Air Force indicated that the aircraft crashed in a remote mountainous area, without disclosing additional details regarding the causes or circumstances of the incident.
This incident adds a new tragic chapter to the record of the Indian Air Force.