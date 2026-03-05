أكدت مصادر رسمية لبنانية (الأربعاء) تعرض سيارتين في طريق المطار بالعاصمة بيروت لقصف إسرائيلي.


وأوضحت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية أن الطيران الإسرائيلي نفذ غارة على منطقة الشويفات قرب معمل غندور، كما قصف سيارتين في طريق المطار بالعاصمة بيروت، ما تسبب بمقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 6 آخرين لم يعرف بعد أهميتهم أو لأي الجماعات ينتمون.


وزعم الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف من وصفه بـ«مسلح» في منطقة بيروت، موضحاً أنه أغار على عشرات الاهداف التابعة لحزب الله ومنها منصات وبنى تحتية ومباني.

قصف سيارة في بيروت

قصف سيارة في بيروت

وأشار إلى أنه دمر بنى تحتية لحزب الله في أنحاء لبنان، واستهدف مواقع إطلاق قذائف صاروخية تم تخزينها جنوب نهر الليطاني بالإضافة إلى ورشة لإنتاج طائرات مسيرة.


وهدد جيش الاحتلال بالعمل بقوة ضد حزب الله الذي قرر الانخراط في المعركة والعمل مع إيران، على حد قوله.


وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إن قوات برية توسعت في المناطق في جنوب لبنان.


من جهة أخرى، هاجم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، حزب الله، ودعاه إلى وقف هجماته فوراً على إسرائيل وخارجها.


وأشار إلى أن إستراتيجية التصعيد هذه خطأ فادح يعرّض المنطقة بأسرها للخطر، مبيناً أنه بحث الوضع المقلق للغاية مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، والرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، ورئيس الوزراء نواف سلام.


وشدد ماكرون في حديثه إلى نتنياهو على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الأراضي اللبنانية والامتناع عن شن هجوم بري، مشدداً على أهمية عودة جميع الأطراف إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


ولفت إلى أن باريس ستتخذ خطوات فورية لدعم النازحين اللبنانيين استجابةً للأزمة الإنسانية في جنوب لبنان، مشدداً على أن تضامن بلاده مع الشعب اللبناني والتزامها بالاستقرار الإقليمي يظلان في صلب تحركها.


وكانت وسائل إعلام عربية ولبنانية قد ذكرت أن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت لبنان رسمياً بوجود عناصر من «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني داخل البلاد، مبينة أن واشنطن تشتبه في أن عناصر الحرس الثوري يدخلون إلى لبنان بصفة دبلوماسية.