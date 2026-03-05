Lebanese official sources confirmed on Wednesday that two cars on the airport road in the capital Beirut were targeted by Israeli shelling.



The Lebanese news agency explained that Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on the Shweifat area near the Ghandour factory, and also shelled two cars on the airport road in the capital Beirut, resulting in the death of 3 people and the injury of 6 others, whose identities or affiliations are not yet known.



The Israeli army claimed that it targeted what it described as a "militant" in the Beirut area, stating that it struck dozens of targets belonging to Hezbollah, including platforms, infrastructure, and buildings.

قصف سيارة في بيروت

It noted that it destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon and targeted sites for launching rocket munitions stored south of the Litani River, in addition to a workshop for producing drones.



The occupation army threatened to act forcefully against Hezbollah, which it claimed had decided to engage in the battle and work with Iran.



An Israeli army spokesperson stated that ground forces have expanded their operations in southern Lebanon.



On another note, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Hezbollah and urged it to immediately cease its attacks on Israel and beyond.



He pointed out that this escalation strategy is a grave mistake that endangers the entire region, indicating that he discussed the extremely concerning situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Macron emphasized to Netanyahu the necessity of preserving the unity of Lebanese territory and refraining from launching a ground attack, stressing the importance of all parties returning to the ceasefire agreement.



He noted that Paris would take immediate steps to support displaced Lebanese in response to the humanitarian crisis in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that his country's solidarity with the Lebanese people and its commitment to regional stability remain at the core of its actions.



Arab and Lebanese media had reported that the United States officially informed Lebanon of the presence of elements from the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" within the country, indicating that Washington suspects that Revolutionary Guard members are entering Lebanon under diplomatic cover.