أكدت مصادر رسمية لبنانية (الأربعاء) تعرض سيارتين في طريق المطار بالعاصمة بيروت لقصف إسرائيلي.
وأوضحت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية أن الطيران الإسرائيلي نفذ غارة على منطقة الشويفات قرب معمل غندور، كما قصف سيارتين في طريق المطار بالعاصمة بيروت، ما تسبب بمقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 6 آخرين لم يعرف بعد أهميتهم أو لأي الجماعات ينتمون.
وزعم الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه استهدف من وصفه بـ«مسلح» في منطقة بيروت، موضحاً أنه أغار على عشرات الاهداف التابعة لحزب الله ومنها منصات وبنى تحتية ومباني.
قصف سيارة في بيروت
وأشار إلى أنه دمر بنى تحتية لحزب الله في أنحاء لبنان، واستهدف مواقع إطلاق قذائف صاروخية تم تخزينها جنوب نهر الليطاني بالإضافة إلى ورشة لإنتاج طائرات مسيرة.
وهدد جيش الاحتلال بالعمل بقوة ضد حزب الله الذي قرر الانخراط في المعركة والعمل مع إيران، على حد قوله.
وقال متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إن قوات برية توسعت في المناطق في جنوب لبنان.
من جهة أخرى، هاجم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، حزب الله، ودعاه إلى وقف هجماته فوراً على إسرائيل وخارجها.
وأشار إلى أن إستراتيجية التصعيد هذه خطأ فادح يعرّض المنطقة بأسرها للخطر، مبيناً أنه بحث الوضع المقلق للغاية مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، والرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، ورئيس الوزراء نواف سلام.
وشدد ماكرون في حديثه إلى نتنياهو على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الأراضي اللبنانية والامتناع عن شن هجوم بري، مشدداً على أهمية عودة جميع الأطراف إلى اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.
ولفت إلى أن باريس ستتخذ خطوات فورية لدعم النازحين اللبنانيين استجابةً للأزمة الإنسانية في جنوب لبنان، مشدداً على أن تضامن بلاده مع الشعب اللبناني والتزامها بالاستقرار الإقليمي يظلان في صلب تحركها.
وكانت وسائل إعلام عربية ولبنانية قد ذكرت أن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت لبنان رسمياً بوجود عناصر من «الحرس الثوري» الإيراني داخل البلاد، مبينة أن واشنطن تشتبه في أن عناصر الحرس الثوري يدخلون إلى لبنان بصفة دبلوماسية.
Lebanese official sources confirmed on Wednesday that two cars on the airport road in the capital Beirut were targeted by Israeli shelling.
The Lebanese news agency explained that Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on the Shweifat area near the Ghandour factory, and also shelled two cars on the airport road in the capital Beirut, resulting in the death of 3 people and the injury of 6 others, whose identities or affiliations are not yet known.
The Israeli army claimed that it targeted what it described as a "militant" in the Beirut area, stating that it struck dozens of targets belonging to Hezbollah, including platforms, infrastructure, and buildings.
قصف سيارة في بيروت
It noted that it destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon and targeted sites for launching rocket munitions stored south of the Litani River, in addition to a workshop for producing drones.
The occupation army threatened to act forcefully against Hezbollah, which it claimed had decided to engage in the battle and work with Iran.
An Israeli army spokesperson stated that ground forces have expanded their operations in southern Lebanon.
On another note, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Hezbollah and urged it to immediately cease its attacks on Israel and beyond.
He pointed out that this escalation strategy is a grave mistake that endangers the entire region, indicating that he discussed the extremely concerning situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Macron emphasized to Netanyahu the necessity of preserving the unity of Lebanese territory and refraining from launching a ground attack, stressing the importance of all parties returning to the ceasefire agreement.
He noted that Paris would take immediate steps to support displaced Lebanese in response to the humanitarian crisis in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that his country's solidarity with the Lebanese people and its commitment to regional stability remain at the core of its actions.
Arab and Lebanese media had reported that the United States officially informed Lebanon of the presence of elements from the Iranian "Revolutionary Guard" within the country, indicating that Washington suspects that Revolutionary Guard members are entering Lebanon under diplomatic cover.