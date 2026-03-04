The Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned, in a phone call today (Wednesday) with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, that Tehran's practices aim to drag its neighbors into a war that is not theirs, emphasizing that Iranian attacks cannot go unanswered.



A statement issued by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman clarified that the realities on the ground clearly show that Iranian targeting has affected civilian and residential areas within Qatar, including the vicinity of Hamad International Airport, vital infrastructure, and industrial areas that included liquefied natural gas production facilities, which constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and the principles of international law.



He explained that Iranian practices reflect nothing but an escalatory approach from the Iranian side and do not indicate any genuine desire for de-escalation or resolution, but rather seek to harm its neighbors and drag them into a war that is not theirs, calling for an immediate halt to Iranian attacks on the countries of the region that have distanced themselves from this war and prioritizing the higher interests of their peoples.



Al Thani pointed out that such attacks "do not reflect any goodwill on the part of the Iranian side towards its neighbors," explaining that Qatar "will confront any aggression that affects its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national interests."



On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated today that his country has made intense diplomatic efforts to avoid the outbreak of war.



He explained that what he described as "American-Israeli military aggression" left Tehran with no choice but to defend itself.



Pezeshkian wrote on the "X" platform: "Your Majesties, heads of friendly and neighboring states, we have sought with you through diplomacy to avoid war, but the American-Israeli military aggression has left us no choice but to defend ourselves," adding: "We respect your sovereignty, and we believe that the security and stability of the region must be achieved through the collective efforts of its countries."