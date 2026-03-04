حذَّر وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن آل ثاني، في اتصال هاتفي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مع نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي من أن ممارسات طهران تسعى لجر جيرانها إلى حرب ليست حربهم، مؤكداً أن الهجمات الإيرانية لا يمكن أن تمر دون رد.


وأفاد بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية القطرية أن الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن أوضح أن الوقائع على الأرض تُظهر بوضوح أن الاستهدافات الإيرانية طالت مناطق مدنية وسكنية داخل قطر، بما في ذلك محيط مطار حمد الدولي والبنية التحتية الحيوية ومناطق صناعية شملت مرافق إنتاج الغاز المسال، ما يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة قطر ولمبادئ القانون الدولي.


وأوضح أن الممارسات الإيرانية لا تعكس سوى نهج تصعيدي من الجانب الإيراني ولا تدل على أي رغبة حقيقية في التهدئة أو الحل، بل تسعى إلى إلحاق الضرر بجيرانه وجرهم إلى حرب ليست حربهم، داعياً إلى الوقف الفوري للهجمات الإيرانية على دول المنطقة التي نأت بنفسها عن هذه الحرب وإعلاء المصلحة العليا لشعوبها.


وأشار آل ثاني إلى أن مثل هذه الهجمات «لا تعكس أي حسن نية لدى الجانب الإيراني تجاه جيرانه»، موضحاً أن قطر «ستتصدى لأي اعتداء يمس سيادتها أو أمنها وسلامة أراضيها ومصالحها الوطنية».


من جهة أخرى، قال الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، اليوم، إن بلاده بذلت جهوداً دبلوماسية مكثفة لتجنّب اندلاع الحرب.


وأوضح أن ما وصفه بـ«العدوان العسكري الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي» لم يترك أمام طهران خياراً سوى الدفاع عن نفسها.


وكتب بيزشكيان على منصة «إكس»: «أصحاب الجلالة، رؤساء الدول الصديقة والجارة، سعينا معكم وعبر الدبلوماسية لتجنّب الحرب، لكن العدوان العسكري الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي لم يترك لنا خياراً سوى الدفاع عن أنفسنا»، مضيفاً: «نحترم سيادتكم، ونؤمن بأن أمن المنطقة واستقرارها يجب أن يتحقق بجهود دولها مجتمعة».