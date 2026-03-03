While representatives of the Iranian regime in Lebanon were given a limited time to leave, the Israeli army announced today (Tuesday) the killing of the acting commander of the Lebanon Corps affiliated with the Quds Force in Tehran.



The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, explained that the Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike earlier today in the Tehran area, resulting in the death of Davood Ali Zadeh, the acting commander of the Lebanon Corps affiliated with the Iranian Quds Force, who took over the position following Hassan Mahdavi, who was killed in a previous Israeli airstrike. He indicated that Zadeh was considered the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Iranian activities in Lebanon.



Adraee pointed out that the "Lebanon Corps" serves as a link between Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, and is a key entity in supporting the party's military capabilities and enhancing its armament. He noted that Zadeh previously held several positions within the "Quds Force," including leading the "Strategic Combat Means Corps," and oversaw the development of Hezbollah's capabilities in this area, being regarded as a prominent knowledge reference regarding the party's capabilities and those of other proxies.



The Israeli military spokesperson reported that Zadeh assumed his duties after the conclusion of Operation "Northern Arrows," and was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and draw lessons for managing anti-Israel activities, playing a recent role in pushing the party to carry out operations against Israel.



On another note, the Israeli army urged Iranian regime representatives present in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, threatening to target them if they remained.



The Israeli army confirmed that it "will not tolerate any presence of Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon," giving them a 24-hour deadline to leave the country.



The Israeli army stated: "After the deadline expires, there will be no safe place for Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon," indicating that it will target them wherever they are found.