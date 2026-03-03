فيما مُنح ممثلو النظام الإيراني في لبنان مهلة محدودة لمغادرتها، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الثلاثاء) مقتل القائم بأعمال قائد فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس في طهران.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، أفيخاي أدرعي، أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي نفذ في وقت سابق اليوم غارة في منطقة طهران أسفرت عن مقتل داود علي زاده، القائم بأعمال قائد فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس الإيراني، والذي تولى المنصب خلفاً لحسن مهدوي الذي قُتل في غارة سابقة للجيش الإسرائيلي، مبيناً أن زاده كان يُعد أرفع قائد إيراني مسؤول عن النشاط الإيراني في لبنان.


وأشار أدرعي إلى أن «فيلق لبنان» يشكل حلقة الوصل بين حزب الله والنظام الإيراني، ويُعد جهة أساسية في دعم قدرات الحزب العسكرية وتعزيز تسليحه، لافتاً إلى أن زاده شغل في السابق عدة مناصب داخل «فيلق القدس»، من بينها قيادة «فيلق الوسائل القتالية الإستراتيجية، وأشرف على تطوير قدرات حزب الله في هذا المجال، واعتُبر مرجعاً معرفياً بارزاً في ما يتعلق بقدرات الحزب والوكلاء الآخرين.


وأفاد المتحدث العسكري الإسرائيلي أن زاده تولى مهماته بعد انتهاء عملية»سهام الشمال«، وكان ضالعاً في جهود إعادة إعمار حزب الله واستخلاص العبر لإدارة أنشطة معادية لإسرائيل، ولعب في الفترة الأخيرة دوراً في دفع الحزب لتنفيذ عمليات ضد إسرائيل.


من جهة أخرى، حث الجيش الإسرائيلي ممثلي النظام الإيراني الموجودين في لبنان على مغادرة البلاد فوراً، مهدداً باستهدافهم في حال بقائهم.


وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه «لن يتسامح مع أي وجود لممثلي النظام الإيراني في لبنان»، محدداً لهم مهلة 24 ساعة لمغادرة البلاد.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي: «بعد انتهاء المهلة لن يكون هناك أي مكان آمن لممثلي النظام الإيراني في لبنان»، لافتاً إلى أنه سيستهدفهم أينما وجدوا.