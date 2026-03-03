فيما مُنح ممثلو النظام الإيراني في لبنان مهلة محدودة لمغادرتها، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم (الثلاثاء) مقتل القائم بأعمال قائد فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس في طهران.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، أفيخاي أدرعي، أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي نفذ في وقت سابق اليوم غارة في منطقة طهران أسفرت عن مقتل داود علي زاده، القائم بأعمال قائد فيلق لبنان التابع لفيلق القدس الإيراني، والذي تولى المنصب خلفاً لحسن مهدوي الذي قُتل في غارة سابقة للجيش الإسرائيلي، مبيناً أن زاده كان يُعد أرفع قائد إيراني مسؤول عن النشاط الإيراني في لبنان.
وأشار أدرعي إلى أن «فيلق لبنان» يشكل حلقة الوصل بين حزب الله والنظام الإيراني، ويُعد جهة أساسية في دعم قدرات الحزب العسكرية وتعزيز تسليحه، لافتاً إلى أن زاده شغل في السابق عدة مناصب داخل «فيلق القدس»، من بينها قيادة «فيلق الوسائل القتالية الإستراتيجية، وأشرف على تطوير قدرات حزب الله في هذا المجال، واعتُبر مرجعاً معرفياً بارزاً في ما يتعلق بقدرات الحزب والوكلاء الآخرين.
وأفاد المتحدث العسكري الإسرائيلي أن زاده تولى مهماته بعد انتهاء عملية»سهام الشمال«، وكان ضالعاً في جهود إعادة إعمار حزب الله واستخلاص العبر لإدارة أنشطة معادية لإسرائيل، ولعب في الفترة الأخيرة دوراً في دفع الحزب لتنفيذ عمليات ضد إسرائيل.
من جهة أخرى، حث الجيش الإسرائيلي ممثلي النظام الإيراني الموجودين في لبنان على مغادرة البلاد فوراً، مهدداً باستهدافهم في حال بقائهم.
وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه «لن يتسامح مع أي وجود لممثلي النظام الإيراني في لبنان»، محدداً لهم مهلة 24 ساعة لمغادرة البلاد.
وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي: «بعد انتهاء المهلة لن يكون هناك أي مكان آمن لممثلي النظام الإيراني في لبنان»، لافتاً إلى أنه سيستهدفهم أينما وجدوا.
While representatives of the Iranian regime in Lebanon were given a limited time to leave, the Israeli army announced today (Tuesday) the killing of the acting commander of the Lebanon Corps affiliated with the Quds Force in Tehran.
The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, explained that the Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike earlier today in the Tehran area, resulting in the death of Davood Ali Zadeh, the acting commander of the Lebanon Corps affiliated with the Iranian Quds Force, who took over the position following Hassan Mahdavi, who was killed in a previous Israeli airstrike. He indicated that Zadeh was considered the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Iranian activities in Lebanon.
Adraee pointed out that the "Lebanon Corps" serves as a link between Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, and is a key entity in supporting the party's military capabilities and enhancing its armament. He noted that Zadeh previously held several positions within the "Quds Force," including leading the "Strategic Combat Means Corps," and oversaw the development of Hezbollah's capabilities in this area, being regarded as a prominent knowledge reference regarding the party's capabilities and those of other proxies.
The Israeli military spokesperson reported that Zadeh assumed his duties after the conclusion of Operation "Northern Arrows," and was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and draw lessons for managing anti-Israel activities, playing a recent role in pushing the party to carry out operations against Israel.
On another note, the Israeli army urged Iranian regime representatives present in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, threatening to target them if they remained.
The Israeli army confirmed that it "will not tolerate any presence of Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon," giving them a 24-hour deadline to leave the country.
The Israeli army stated: "After the deadline expires, there will be no safe place for Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon," indicating that it will target them wherever they are found.