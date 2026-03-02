أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الإثنين) استعداد بلاده لتقديم خبراتها القتالية المتراكمة في مواجهة الطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية مع حلفائها الذين يواجهون التهديد ذاته.
وقال زيلينسكي في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»: الجميع بات يرى الآن أن تجربة أوكرانيا في مجال الدفاع لا يمكن الاستغناء عنها في جوانب عديدة، داعياً إلى تعميق التعاون مع الشركاء.
وأضاف: «نحن مستعدون لمشاركة هذه الخبرة ومساعدة الدول التي دعمت أوكرانيا خلال هذا الشتاء وطوال فترة الحرب، نحن جاهزون للعمل على تطوير القدرات الدفاعية المشتركة لأوروبا».
ودعا زيلينسكي الدول الغربية إلى زيادة إنتاج أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والطائرات الاعتراضية بشكل كبير، موضحاً أن أوروبا بحاجة إلى بناء قوة حقيقية لحماية أجوائها وأراضيها وبحارها قائلاً: «يجب أن تمتلك أوروبا ما يكفي من صواريخ الدفاع الجوي، وخبرة كافية في إسقاط الطائرات المسيّرة، وقدرات إنتاج كافية لطائرات اعتراض حديثة. معًا يمكننا تحقيق ذلك».
وأكد زيلينسكي أن التجربة الأوكرانية يمكن أن تُسهم في مواجهة تهديد الطائرات المسيّرة عبر 3 مسارات، استخدام طائرات اعتراضية تنفجر قرب الهدف، التشويش الإلكتروني لتعطيلها، وإسقاطها بالنيران المباشرة.
ولفت إلى أن ما يجري في الشرق الأوسط يُظهر صعوبة توفير حماية كاملة بنسبة 100% ضد الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، حتى في الدول التي تمتلك أنظمة دفاع جوي متقدمة، مشدداً على ضرورة توسيع خطوط الإنتاج والمخزونات الدفاعية، لا سيما في مجال التصدي للطائرات دون طيار والصواريخ الباليستية.
وأطلقت إيران أكثر من 500 طائرة مسيّرة من طراز «شاهد» منذ صباح السبت وذلك عقب اندلاع مواجهة جديدة في الشرق الأوسط بدأت بضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على طهران.
بدأت أوكرانيا التعامل مع تهديد الطائرات الإيرانية في خريف عام 2022، بعد أن اشترت روسيا هذه المسيّرات من طهران عقب أكثر من عام على اندلاع الحرب الشاملة.
وذكر نائب رئيس الاستخبارات الدفاعية الأوكرانية اللواء فاديم سكيبيتسكي، أن وتيرة استخدام طائرات «شاهد» الهجومية تصاعدت بشكل كبير مع مرور الوقت.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Monday) his country's readiness to share its accumulated combat experience in facing Iranian drones with its allies who are facing the same threat.
Zelensky said in a post on the "X" platform: Everyone can now see that Ukraine's experience in defense is indispensable in many aspects, calling for deepening cooperation with partners.
He added: "We are ready to share this experience and assist the countries that supported Ukraine during this winter and throughout the war; we are prepared to work on developing the joint defense capabilities of Europe."
Zelensky urged Western countries to significantly increase the production of air defense systems and interceptor aircraft, explaining that Europe needs to build a real force to protect its airspace, territories, and seas, stating: "Europe must have enough air defense missiles, sufficient experience in downing drones, and adequate production capabilities for modern interceptor aircraft. Together, we can achieve this."
Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian experience can contribute to countering the drone threat through three pathways: using interceptor drones that explode near the target, electronic jamming to disrupt them, and shooting them down with direct fire.
He pointed out that what is happening in the Middle East demonstrates the difficulty of providing 100% complete protection against missiles and drones, even in countries that possess advanced air defense systems, emphasizing the need to expand production lines and defense stockpiles, especially in the field of countering drones and ballistic missiles.
Iran has launched more than 500 "Shahed" drones since Saturday morning following the outbreak of a new confrontation in the Middle East that began with American and Israeli strikes on Tehran.
Ukraine began addressing the threat of Iranian drones in the fall of 2022, after Russia purchased these drones from Tehran following more than a year of the full-scale war.
Ukrainian Deputy Chief of Defense Intelligence Major General Vadym Skibitsky mentioned that the pace of using "Shahed" attack drones has significantly increased over time.