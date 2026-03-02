Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Monday) his country's readiness to share its accumulated combat experience in facing Iranian drones with its allies who are facing the same threat.



Zelensky said in a post on the "X" platform: Everyone can now see that Ukraine's experience in defense is indispensable in many aspects, calling for deepening cooperation with partners.



He added: "We are ready to share this experience and assist the countries that supported Ukraine during this winter and throughout the war; we are prepared to work on developing the joint defense capabilities of Europe."



Zelensky urged Western countries to significantly increase the production of air defense systems and interceptor aircraft, explaining that Europe needs to build a real force to protect its airspace, territories, and seas, stating: "Europe must have enough air defense missiles, sufficient experience in downing drones, and adequate production capabilities for modern interceptor aircraft. Together, we can achieve this."



Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian experience can contribute to countering the drone threat through three pathways: using interceptor drones that explode near the target, electronic jamming to disrupt them, and shooting them down with direct fire.



He pointed out that what is happening in the Middle East demonstrates the difficulty of providing 100% complete protection against missiles and drones, even in countries that possess advanced air defense systems, emphasizing the need to expand production lines and defense stockpiles, especially in the field of countering drones and ballistic missiles.



Iran has launched more than 500 "Shahed" drones since Saturday morning following the outbreak of a new confrontation in the Middle East that began with American and Israeli strikes on Tehran.



Ukraine began addressing the threat of Iranian drones in the fall of 2022, after Russia purchased these drones from Tehran following more than a year of the full-scale war.



Ukrainian Deputy Chief of Defense Intelligence Major General Vadym Skibitsky mentioned that the pace of using "Shahed" attack drones has significantly increased over time.