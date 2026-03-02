أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الإثنين) استعداد بلاده لتقديم خبراتها القتالية المتراكمة في مواجهة الطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية مع حلفائها الذين يواجهون التهديد ذاته.


وقال زيلينسكي في منشور عبر منصة «إكس»: الجميع بات يرى الآن أن تجربة أوكرانيا في مجال الدفاع لا يمكن الاستغناء عنها في جوانب عديدة، داعياً إلى تعميق التعاون مع الشركاء.


وأضاف: «نحن مستعدون لمشاركة هذه الخبرة ومساعدة الدول التي دعمت أوكرانيا خلال هذا الشتاء وطوال فترة الحرب، نحن جاهزون للعمل على تطوير القدرات الدفاعية المشتركة لأوروبا».


ودعا زيلينسكي الدول الغربية إلى زيادة إنتاج أنظمة الدفاع الجوي والطائرات الاعتراضية بشكل كبير، موضحاً أن أوروبا بحاجة إلى بناء قوة حقيقية لحماية أجوائها وأراضيها وبحارها قائلاً: «يجب أن تمتلك أوروبا ما يكفي من صواريخ الدفاع الجوي، وخبرة كافية في إسقاط الطائرات المسيّرة، وقدرات إنتاج كافية لطائرات اعتراض حديثة. معًا يمكننا تحقيق ذلك».


وأكد زيلينسكي أن التجربة الأوكرانية يمكن أن تُسهم في مواجهة تهديد الطائرات المسيّرة عبر 3 مسارات، استخدام طائرات اعتراضية تنفجر قرب الهدف، التشويش الإلكتروني لتعطيلها، وإسقاطها بالنيران المباشرة.


ولفت إلى أن ما يجري في الشرق الأوسط يُظهر صعوبة توفير حماية كاملة بنسبة 100% ضد الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، حتى في الدول التي تمتلك أنظمة دفاع جوي متقدمة، مشدداً على ضرورة توسيع خطوط الإنتاج والمخزونات الدفاعية، لا سيما في مجال التصدي للطائرات دون طيار والصواريخ الباليستية.


وأطلقت إيران أكثر من 500 طائرة مسيّرة من طراز «شاهد» منذ صباح السبت وذلك عقب اندلاع مواجهة جديدة في الشرق الأوسط بدأت بضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية على طهران.


بدأت أوكرانيا التعامل مع تهديد الطائرات الإيرانية في خريف عام 2022، بعد أن اشترت روسيا هذه المسيّرات من طهران عقب أكثر من عام على اندلاع الحرب الشاملة.


وذكر نائب رئيس الاستخبارات الدفاعية الأوكرانية اللواء فاديم سكيبيتسكي، أن وتيرة استخدام طائرات «شاهد» الهجومية تصاعدت بشكل كبير مع مرور الوقت.