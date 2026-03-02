أسقطت القوات الجوية الأميرية القطرية اليوم (الإثنين) طائرتين من نوع «سوخوي 24» قادمتين من إيران، وتصدت بنجاح لسبعة صواريخ باليستية عن طريق الدفاعات الجوية.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية أن المنظومات الدفاعية القطرية تصدت أيضاً لخمس مسيرات عن طريق القوات الجوية الأميرية القطرية والقوات البحرية الأميرية القطرية، إذ استهدفت عدة مناطق في الدولة، مؤكدة أن التعامل مع التهديد جرى رصده وفق خطة العمليات، وأٌسقطت جميع الصواريخ قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها.


وأشارت إلى أن القوات المسلحة القطرية تملك كامل القدرات والإمكانات لحماية وصون سيادة الدولة، وأراضيها والتصدي بحزم لأي تهديد خارجي.


في الوقت ذاته، وجهت قطر بتمديد العمل عن بعد لكافة الموظفين في جميع الوزارات والأجهزة الحكومية الأخرى والهيئات والمؤسسات العامة، وحتى إشعار آخر، ويستثنى من هذا القرار موظفو القطاعات العسكرية والأمنية والقطاع الصحي وكذلك الموظفون الذين تتطلب طبيعة عملهم التواجد في مقر العمل.


وواصلت إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، إطلاق صواريخ باليستية وطائرات مسيرة لاستهداف منشآت طاقة ومرافق حيوية في عدد من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وسط إعلان اعتراض عشرات المقذوفات التي استهدفت مصافي نفط ومنشآت غاز.


وشملت الاستهدافات الإيرانية، السعودية وقطر والكويت والإمارات والبحرين، والتي أعلنت إسقاط واعتراض أعداد كبيرة من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ الجوالة، مؤكدة التعامل مع الهجمات وفق خطط العمليات المعتمدة، فيما سُجلت أضرار جانبية في بعض المواقع، وسقوط ضحايا وعشرات المصابين.