The Qatari Amiri Air Force today (Monday) shot down two Sukhoi 24 aircraft coming from Iran and successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles through air defenses.



The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the Qatari defensive systems also intercepted five drones through the Qatari Amiri Air Force and the Qatari Amiri Navy, as they targeted several areas in the state, confirming that the response to the threat was monitored according to the operational plan, and all missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.



It pointed out that the Qatari armed forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state, its lands, and to firmly confront any external threat.



At the same time, Qatar has directed the extension of remote work for all employees in all ministries and other government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions, until further notice, with the exception of employees in military and security sectors, the health sector, and those whose work requires them to be present at the workplace.



Iran continued for the third consecutive day to launch ballistic missiles and drones targeting energy facilities and vital installations in several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, amid reports of intercepting dozens of projectiles aimed at oil refineries and gas facilities.



The Iranian attacks included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, which announced the interception of a large number of missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, confirming that the attacks were dealt with according to the approved operational plans, while collateral damage was recorded in some locations, with casualties and dozens of injuries.