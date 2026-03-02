أسقطت القوات الجوية الأميرية القطرية اليوم (الإثنين) طائرتين من نوع «سوخوي 24» قادمتين من إيران، وتصدت بنجاح لسبعة صواريخ باليستية عن طريق الدفاعات الجوية.
وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية أن المنظومات الدفاعية القطرية تصدت أيضاً لخمس مسيرات عن طريق القوات الجوية الأميرية القطرية والقوات البحرية الأميرية القطرية، إذ استهدفت عدة مناطق في الدولة، مؤكدة أن التعامل مع التهديد جرى رصده وفق خطة العمليات، وأٌسقطت جميع الصواريخ قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها.
وأشارت إلى أن القوات المسلحة القطرية تملك كامل القدرات والإمكانات لحماية وصون سيادة الدولة، وأراضيها والتصدي بحزم لأي تهديد خارجي.
في الوقت ذاته، وجهت قطر بتمديد العمل عن بعد لكافة الموظفين في جميع الوزارات والأجهزة الحكومية الأخرى والهيئات والمؤسسات العامة، وحتى إشعار آخر، ويستثنى من هذا القرار موظفو القطاعات العسكرية والأمنية والقطاع الصحي وكذلك الموظفون الذين تتطلب طبيعة عملهم التواجد في مقر العمل.
وواصلت إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، إطلاق صواريخ باليستية وطائرات مسيرة لاستهداف منشآت طاقة ومرافق حيوية في عدد من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وسط إعلان اعتراض عشرات المقذوفات التي استهدفت مصافي نفط ومنشآت غاز.
وشملت الاستهدافات الإيرانية، السعودية وقطر والكويت والإمارات والبحرين، والتي أعلنت إسقاط واعتراض أعداد كبيرة من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ الجوالة، مؤكدة التعامل مع الهجمات وفق خطط العمليات المعتمدة، فيما سُجلت أضرار جانبية في بعض المواقع، وسقوط ضحايا وعشرات المصابين.
The Qatari Amiri Air Force today (Monday) shot down two Sukhoi 24 aircraft coming from Iran and successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles through air defenses.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the Qatari defensive systems also intercepted five drones through the Qatari Amiri Air Force and the Qatari Amiri Navy, as they targeted several areas in the state, confirming that the response to the threat was monitored according to the operational plan, and all missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.
It pointed out that the Qatari armed forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state, its lands, and to firmly confront any external threat.
At the same time, Qatar has directed the extension of remote work for all employees in all ministries and other government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions, until further notice, with the exception of employees in military and security sectors, the health sector, and those whose work requires them to be present at the workplace.
Iran continued for the third consecutive day to launch ballistic missiles and drones targeting energy facilities and vital installations in several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, amid reports of intercepting dozens of projectiles aimed at oil refineries and gas facilities.
The Iranian attacks included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, which announced the interception of a large number of missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, confirming that the attacks were dealt with according to the approved operational plans, while collateral damage was recorded in some locations, with casualties and dozens of injuries.